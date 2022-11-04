“They will WIN the NFC South”: Ryan Clark is BETTING on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to come out on top of their division

Read full article on original website
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Tom Brady Makes Surprising Confession About the Patriots, Bill Belichick
It’s been over two years since Tom Brady called it quits after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and started a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though they are still kicking many miles apart, Brady and his former head coach, Bill Belichick, continue to shatter NFL records. With a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Brady became the first quarterback in league history to throw for over 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason.
Derrick Henry shares which RB he thinks is better than him
Derrick Henry is regarded by many as the best running back in the NFL. But the Tennessee Titans star is modest and publicly disagrees with that assessment. After Henry scored a touchdown to put his Titans up 14-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on Sunday night, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico shared the details of an interesting exchange he had with the running back during a meeting the week leading up to the game.
Patriots’ Matthew Judon Calls Out Ravens Before, After Career Day
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had a career day Sunday, both on the field and on Twitter. Judon helped lead the Patriots to a dominant-defensive effort in their win over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The 30-year-old finished the 26-3 victory with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits on second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger, extending his NFL lead in sacks to 11.5 through nine games.
Allen on arm: “I’ll get through it”
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) — Josh Allen said that there is “slight pain” in his arm following a strip sack in the final minutes of the Bills’ 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but added, “I’ll get through it.” The play came with 1:17 remaining in the game when he was hit […]
Pats reveal motivation for win over Colts
FOXBORO -- Around Gillette Stadium, you don't often hear about any time other than the present. The past is the past, the future is the future, and all that matters is this week.That philosophy hasn't exactly changed, per se, but the team did reveal after Sunday's 26-3 thumping of the visiting Colts that a certain game from last season was fresh on their mind as they prepared for work this week."Good win for our team, certainly a lot better than the last time we played the Colts," head coach Bill Belichick said in his opening remarks at the podium.That last...
thecomeback.com
Rex Ryan unveils shocking new look Sunday
The New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets, 22-17, in New Jersey on Oct. 30. A week later, at least one Jets fan is still suffering collateral losses from the defeat. Former Jets coach Rex Ryan, now an ESPN analyst, appeared on the network’s Sunday episode of NFL Countdown wearing the instantly recognizable look of his old rival, Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Skip Bayless’ Wild Comments Following Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen Divorce Go Viral
Skip Bayless is offering Tom Brady some much-needed grace. Recently, the ESPN personality opened up… The post Skip Bayless’ Wild Comments Following Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen Divorce Go Viral appeared first on Outsider.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Steelers need to replicate Ravens' work up front against Saints; JuJu Smith-Schuster pacing for payout in K.C.
Tuesday’s “First Call” sets the stage for the Steelers-Saints game after New Orleans looked overmatched against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have something going for them the rest of the season. The Duquesne men’s basketball team joins a lot of its local peers by starting the 2022-23...
Robert Saleh drops confident take after Jets’ shocking win vs. Bills
The New York Jets pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the 2022 NFL season Sunday. But coach Robert Saleh said his team is not the least bit stunned by its 20-17 win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. “I know a lot of people are going to...
