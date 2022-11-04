Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: What stood out from Nebraska's season-opening hoops doubleheader
Hear that sound? We’ve reached the best time of year: the multi-sport crossover season between football, volleyball and basketball. Basketball rang in the new season with a women’s and men’s doubleheader Monday at Pinnacle Bank Area. For the No. 22 Nebraska women, the foot was on the...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Marques Buford is ready to step up after Myles Farmer's suspension
LINCOLN — Marques Buford insisted on Tuesday his role as Nebraska’s safety hadn’t changed. The suspension of Husker safety Myles Farmer — who organized the defense and led that unit in snaps — says otherwise. That means Buford will be one of the defensive quarterbacks at Michigan Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
Travis Vokolek says key to a Nebraska win is executing the offense
In reflecting on last year’s matchup against Michigan where Nebraska came up three points short, tight end Travis Vokolek identified executing the offense as a key factor to the close matchup. He said that if the offense can execute this weekend, their chances against the No. 3 Wolverines are good.
North Platte Telegraph
'A dream come true': Maddie Krull scores 18 in her Nebraska debut
LINCOLN — For the first time in years, Maddie Krull didn’t start a regular season basketball game on the floor, but her smile couldn’t have been wider afterward. The Millard South graduate and South Dakota transfer scored 18 points and hit four-3-pointers in Nebraska’s 100-36 rout of UNO. She even made the 3 that sent NU into triple digits.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Reading between the lines on Husker QB situation vs. Michigan
Another week, another period of quarterback uncertainty for Nebraska. But that's just the tip of the iceberg for Husker football this week. Here are my four takeaways from Tuesday's availability as football prepares for No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 volleyball hosts Iowa and travels to Ohio State. 1. NU...
North Platte Telegraph
After milestone match Nebraska volleyball gets another top-10 matchup
It will be another top-10 matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team later this week in the Big Ten. Nebraska plays at Ohio State on Sunday in one of the key Big Ten matches in the final three weeks of the regular season. In the new AVCA poll released on Monday Nebraska stayed at No. 4 and Ohio State is sixth.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'
It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: A look at what goes into being the No. 1 defense in the nation
Nebraska's distinction as the No. 1 defense in college volleyball is as cool as it sounds. “We love to hear that, and we work on that every single day,” Nebraska All-American libero Lexi Rodriguez said. Nebraska’s opponents are averaging a .119 hitting percentage against the Huskers, which is 12...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women's basketball prepares for UNO matchup
UNO (2021-2022 statistics) NEBRASKA (2021-2022 statistics) UNO scouting report: The Mavericks return four starters from last season’s 7-19 team. Pilakouta, one of the better post players in the Summit, will have to get going on offense — and stay out of foul trouble — for Carrie Banks’ team to have a chance. It’d help, too, if Cave — a dynamic guard from Weeping Water — has a big game in PBA in front of what should be a good cheering section. UNO lost several players to transfer in the offseason and gained Watson — a bigger, more physical guard who can defend — from SEMO. Another transfer, Aaliyah Stanley, comes from Eastern Michigan. The Mavs’ 2021-2022 weakness — 3-point shooting — will be tested against a Nebraska team that denies pretty well inside the arc. If Cave can hit three or four trios and her teammates can cumulatively add three or four of their own, UNO may be able to hang around. Banks’ teams can defend just about anyone.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
North Platte Telegraph
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 20-13 loss to Minnesota
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Chubba Purdy threw an interception early in the fourth quarter. Nebraska's chances were already fading late in the game, but the Huskers only trailed by three points before his turnover. Given that the play occurred on third down, a simple incompletion would have resulted in a punt and Minnesota having to drive roughly 60 yards for a touchdown. Instead, the Gophers only had to gain 33 yards after the interception, and the ensuing touchdown made it a 20-10 game.
North Platte Telegraph
Michigan focused on itself as Nebraska heads to Ann Arbor
Michigan is in the midst of one of the most dominant seasons in college football this year. So much so that it was the only topic asked of coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday. The eighth-year Wolverines coach touched on a variety of subjects with a central theme during a 15-minute session with local media members. The value of running back Blake Corum. Why the team has been so effective in the second half of late. How much he follows results of other top-ranked schools around the country as No. 3 UM (9-0) chases another College Football Playoff berth.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska vs. Michigan kickoff time announced
The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at No. 5 Michigan next Saturday will kick off at 2:30 central time (3:30 ET). The game will be televised on ABC. NU will be looking to rebound after three straight losses to Purdue, Illinois, and Minnesota, while Michigan is currently undefeated for the season.
North Platte Telegraph
Friday night follow-up: Missed opportunity, no upsets in Class A; massive upset in six-man
Lincoln Southwest coach Andrew Sherman saw the reporter approaching, and shook his head. "Dang it," the Silver Hawks head man said. It was the kind of "dang it" that comes when an opportunity slips away. And Southwest had a golden one against Omaha Westside in the Class A quarterfinals. The...
North Platte Telegraph
What you need to know about Election Day in Nebraska
While Republicans have a firm hold on state government, attention Tuesday night will be on two congressional races in eastern Nebraska, where Democrats have mounted competitive races against GOP incumbents. Voters in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District will get to watch a rematch of a race that was on a special...
North Platte Telegraph
How to hunt turkeys with ultimate efficiency
I had Luke Meduna, Big Game Manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, on my radio show a while back. We were talking about turkeys and he made a statement that surprised me a little. He said that NGPC biologists have estimated that the turkey population has declined by an estimated 45% statewide.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (five, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three) Estimated jackpot: $180,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: two, fourteen; White Balls: twelve, sixteen) (one, seven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
North Platte Telegraph
August fight outside North Omaha food mart led to five gunshots into crowd, killing a man
It began as a fight between two women in the parking lot of a North Omaha convenience store, just after midnight on Aug. 12. In a feeble attempt to break up the fight, authorities say, Wuanya Smith pulled one woman back by her hair. But then he pulled out a gun and fired five shots into the crowd that had formed around the fight.
North Platte Telegraph
Ashland mayor, longtime firefighter dies
Ashland mayor and longtime local firefighter Richard “Rick” Grauerholz has died, the city’s Fire Department announced Saturday. Grauerholz, 74, died Friday. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church in Ashland. He was elected mayor in 2014 and again in 2018...
Comments / 0