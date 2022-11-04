Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Park Record
Summit County Democratic Party will likely choose a replacement for Doug Clyde this month
Summit County’s governing board will have two new members next year: the one decided on Election Day and the other to be selected by the county Democratic Party’s delegates later this month. The Summit County Democratic Party is scheduled to host a central committee meeting from 10 a.m....
Park Record
Summit County one of 2 in Utah with delayed, unreleased preliminary election night results
Summit County was one of two out of 29 counties in Utah that experienced delays in election night reporting, causing preliminary results to go unreleased after 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. Duchense County also hadn’t released preliminary results. Wasatch County was also delayed, but began reporting shortly before 11:30 p.m. The...
Park Record
What should Summit County voters know about Election Day?
Tuesday is the last chance for eligible Summit County residents to cast their ballots and have a say in who will represent them at the county, state and federal levels. There are more than 20 races on the ballot, though they will differ for each voter depending on the address, including contests for U.S. Congress, state Senate and House, and the County Courthouse as well as nonpartisan school board races.
Park Record
Wasatch Mountain Institute gets people outdoors￼
The Wasatch Mountain Institute is carving out a name for itself. The recently formed nonprofit is on a mission to connect children, families and community to the “wonder, recreational and educational opportunities of the Wasatch Mountains,” according to its website. To do so, it participated in Park City...
Park Record
Park City Wine Club president inducted into the La Chaine de Rotisseurs￼
Park City Wine Club President Pamela Wood’s love of the vino has uncorked another entry to her long list of credentials. On Sunday, Sept. 25, Wood was an inductee of the La Chaine des Rotisseurs as a Professional du Vin, which translates from French to English as Professional of Wine.
Park Record
Record editorial: Park City Mountain paid parking, reservations drive home need for change
The skiers and snowboarders who will head to Park City Mountain starting later in November likely understand the parking situation on the Park City side of the resort needed to change. It had, over the years, become a challenge for everyone. Those headed to the slopes filled the lots on...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
Park Record
Park City drivers struggle in first snowstorm as slide-offs mount
It’s been months since it snowed in Park City like it did last week. And drivers had some difficulties as the roads became slick. The Park City Police Department reported a series of traffic accidents related to the wintry weather, as the snow challenged drivers across the city. Accidents...
Park Record
Park City police blotter: Driver given ‘stern talking’ to about parking issue
The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints about parking issues, or in one case an abandoned vehicle, a standard sort of call for the agency. In one of the cases, on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 9:48 a.m., a vehicle was left at the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue, in a place where the curb is red. The vehicle was also at a stop sign, the police said. The driver returned and “was given a stern talking” to, according to the police.
Park Record
Summit County Sheriff’s Office apprehends carjacking suspect
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday apprehended a suspect involved in multiple carjackings spanning throughout the Salt Lake Valley that morning. Deputies spent most of the early part of the shift assisting the Utah Highway Patrol after a Dodge Durango crashed into vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, “leaving a trail of injury accidents,” according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle became inoperable around mile marker 149, causing the driver and sole occupant to flee on foot. He was later identified as 20-year-old John Joseph Thomas Green, of Colorado.
Comments / 0