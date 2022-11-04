Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
NBA's Miles Bridges Files For Restraining Order From Domestic Violence Accuser
NBA star Miles Bridges has filed for a restraining order against the woman who accused him of domestic violence ... claiming she's harassed him repeatedly -- and won't stop. Bridges spelled out his claims in new court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, alleging that despite a June 27 argument between the two that turned physical and ultimately resulted in the basketball player's arrest ... Mychelle Johnson will not leave him alone.
TMZ.com
Cops Found Cans of Compressed Air at Aaron Carter Death Scene
Aaron Carter was very clearly struggling with an addiction to huffing compressed air, and investigators found evidence of that at the site of his death. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... there were multiple cans of compressed air in Aaron's bathroom and bedroom, as well as prescription pills. It's not clear if that's what caused him to drown, but obviously, it's a big clue into what may have happened.
TMZ.com
Cain Velasquez Granted Bail In Attempted Murder Case
A judge has just granted Cain Velasquez bail in his attempted murder case ... paving the way for the UFC legend to be out from behind bars for the first time in over 8 months. Velasquez's bail was set at $1 million ... and, assuming he posts it, the judge also ordered the former fighter to wear a GPS monitor, and to stay away from the alleged victims in the case.
TMZ.com
Gillie Da Kid Barks at U.S. Marshal Accusing Him of Drug Use
Gillie Da Kid's travel plans were soured a bit Tuesday ... after the Million Dollaz Game podcaster was pressed by a U.S. Marshal claiming he smelled of marijuana at the airport. Gille and co-host Wallo had previously been enjoying their downtime at Dallas/Fort Worth with jokes ... but the fun...
Comments / 0