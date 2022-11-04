Read full article on original website
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
‘The Penguin’ Series at HBO Max Casts Cristin Milioti
Cristin Milioti has entered “The Batman” universe. “The Resort” actress will portray Sofia Falcone, Carmine Falcone’s daughter, in “The Penguin” (working title), the HBO Max limited series and spinoff to Matt Reeves’ film. The “Made for Love” star will play opposite Colin...
What to watch in November 2022: 13 new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
November is packed with new shows and movies on the top streaming services, broadcast and cable TV. Here's what you should plan to watch this month.
A.V. Club
Sure, that HBO Max - Discovery Plus hybrid service will cost more, but at least it'll also have more ads
We’ve known for a while now that Warner Bros. Discovery—having now successfully schlorped together into the entertainment industry’s latest multi-headed merger beast—was going to be jamming its two streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+, into one similarly Frankenstein’d package. We’ve already seen plenty of effects from that move, which is expected to go into effect in spring of 2023, most notably in the form of the mass culling of projects from HBO Max’s library in order to “make room” for all that fresh Discovery reality content. Now, though, executives for the company have started talking about the nuts and bolts of the merger, revealing the exciting effects it’ll have for the home consumer. For instance, current HBO Max subscriber: How excited are you to learn that you can expect a price increase for the service, and a higher volume of ads on its ad-supported tier?
TechCrunch
Combined HBO Max/Discovery+ service gets an earlier launch date, price hike is to be expected
Following its debut in the United States, the service will roll out in Latin America and then in Europe in 2024. While the company has yet to announce how much the service will cost or what it’ll be called, it will get an ad-free and ad-lite plan. Also, HBO...
AdWeek
CNN Will No Longer Commission Series and Films From Outside Companies, Citing ‘Ever-Increasing Cost’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN is no longer commissioning original TV series and films from third-party content creators. In a memo to staff, CNN CEO Chris...
Popculture
New Netflix Thriller Series Hits Huge Ratings Milestone
Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series, The Watcher, is overcoming negative reviews to dominate Netflix's Top 10 chart. The new series knocked Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story down to number two, after the serial killer series spent three weeks at the top. Murphy also co-produced the Stephen King adaptation of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which held the fourth spot in Netflix's latest Top 10 movies chart.
CNN Will Stop Buying Documentaries and Original TV Series, Per Staff Memo
The belt-tightening of CNN has begun. The broadcast news channel is set to cut back on commissioning documentary films and television series from its programming, chairman Chris Licht announced to employees on Friday. In an email to staff obtained by IndieWire, Licht explained that the decision was made due to...
‘Westworld’ Canceled at HBO After Four Maligned, Meandering, Confusing Seasons
Another one bites the dust! The cost-cutting at HBO continues with the cancellation of Westworld, the ambitious (and expensive) series that left its ever-dwindling audience scratching their heads and wondering when, exactly, the show was going to fulfill its promise. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network said in a statement:...
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and More in November 2022
Remember learning about cornucopias every November in school? This is what they were talking about. There's an abundance of good TV in this month's lineup, starting with the high-profile release of the new season of The Crown. Yellowstone fans are feasting especially well in November, with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 and the debut of the new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Plus, Emily Blunt gets in on the Western action with Prime Video's The English.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Android Headlines
Disney Plus and Hulu will see price increases next month
Disney Plus is set to get a price increase next month with the service jumping up in cost. Disney officially announced the changes on November 4. Stating that the monthly subscription fee for Disney Plus would get an increase on December 8. There is a caveat, of course. This is...
7 best HBO Max movies to watch before they leave in November 2022
Each month, HBO Max loses a bunch of movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving HBO Max
Popculture
HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release. Don't Worry Darling will be released to...
Android Headlines
Netflix and Tender Claws to launch a Stranger Things VR game in late 2023
Netflix and Tender Claws have confirmed they will release a Stranger Things VR game in Winter 2023. The game will launch on major VR platforms. When it comes to developing VR games, Tender Claws appears at the top of the list, with games like the virtual pet game app TendAR, The Under Presents, Tempest, and the Virtual Virtual Reality series. The company is now forming a partnership with Netflix to launch a Stranger Things VR game. Netflix has also released some VR games, including Stranger Things: The VR Experience and Stranger Things 3: The Game.
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
Android Headlines
Netflix announced Triviaverse to test your brains
Netflix is looking for new ways to engage with its customers, and it just unveiled its newest method: TRIVIA. The company just shared a trailer for Netflix Triviaverse, according to The Streamable. Netflix has been in a weird place this year. It’s been buckling down on its mobile gaming initiative...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 26
The only new show on Netflix's top 10 list for Wednesday, Oct. 26 is Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, a horror anthology series that premiered its first two episodes yesterday. It's fittingly at No. 6, as that's the most evil number of the top 10. It will roll out two episodes every day until Friday, so its placement on the list will surely rise as it adds more hours. And it deserves to go higher, because it's an unusually strong horror anthology.
Best streaming deals in November 2022: savings on HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
Save money with the best Black Friday streaming deals and offers on Disney Plus, Prime Video and more...
Degrassi Reboot Axed by HBO Max
HBO Max's Degrassi reboot is no more. The previously announced revamp of the Degrassi franchise is done. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, the reboot of the popular franchise fell victim to content cuts at Warner Bros. Discovery. The series was said to be a "reprise of the original teen drama" centering on a group of students and teachers "living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart." Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type, Mary Kills People) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale, A Million Little Things) were set to showrun.
