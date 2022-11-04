Read full article on original website
AH Reader's Choice: Best Camera Smartphone of 2022 – Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google continues to prove that megapixels aren’t the end all, be all for cameras on smartphones. For years, many OEMs led consumers to believe that since their camera has the most megapixels, that it’s the best. Photographers, however have known that to not be true. With smartphones, software is the most important thing for a camera. Not only the camera app, but also the post-processing. Google continues to show that this is the case, especially with the new Pixel 7 Pro. Which is likely why our readers chose it as the Best Camera Smartphone of 2022.
Sony plans to launch 6 smartphones in 2023, here's a list
It seems like Sony plans to launch 6 Xperia smartphones in 2023, as a list surfaced. Do note that this list comes from a random Reddit source, so take it with a grain of salt. Sony is allegedly planning to launch 6 smartphones in 2023, here’s a list. Based...
Vivo X90 Pro+ poses for the camera for the first time
The Vivo X90 Pro+ design has just appeared for the very first time, and it includes the ZEISS branding, of course. If you check out the images provided in this article, you’ll see both a real-life image of the phone, and what seems to be a leaked promo image.
A new leak claims the PS5 Slim will launch sometime next year
Another leak has surfaced claiming a PS5 slim model will be launching in 2023. The rumor, which comes from ‘The Leak,’ may be pointing towards a version of the PS5 that doesn’t come with a disc drive. A rumor from a report earlier this year. But it also seems to have some additional information. Such as potential launch windows, the start of production timing and so-on. It should also be noted that Sony may not refer to this new model as a PS5 Slim.
Google Messages is testing a new photo picker
One important aspect of messaging apps is the ability to easily import photos and videos into your messages. This is something that Google is working on, as Google Messages is testing out a new photo picker. This will make the interface much more friendly for people importing images. This change...
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 is live for compatible Pixel devices
Google has started rolling out Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 for compatible Pixel devices. QPR, as most of you know, stands for Quarterly Platform Release, and this is a beta build, of course. The stable build is expected to arrive on December 5. Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 is now...
Galaxy S20 series also gets the Android 13 update
Shortly after rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung released the big Android update for the Galaxy S20 series as well. The older Galaxy flagships are also initially picking up the new version in Europe, though the rollout isn’t as wider yet. SamMobile can confirm that the update is available to Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra users in Germany and Switzerland. A wider rollout across the region as well as other markets, including the US, should be right around the corner.
AH Reader's Choice Awards: Best Budget Phone of 2022 – Pixel 6a
Our readers have spoken! The Google Pixel 6a is their favorite Budget phone of 2022. Aside from being one of the most exciting budget phones of the year, the Pixel 6a was one of the most exciting phones in general of 2022. This phone won Android Headlines’ award for best budget phone of the year, and now, it seems that our readers agreed.
Fitbit users are getting inaccurate sleep tracking after the time change
It’s the time of the year when we all set our clocks back one hour, and modern-day devices are built to cope with that. However, it seems that modern Fitbit devices are not fit to cope with the time change. Several users are reporting inaccurate sleep tracking on their devices since we set out clocks back on Saturday, according to 9To5Google.
Galaxy S10 series gets new update with camera improvements
Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy S10 series. The update brings minor stability and functional improvements as well as some bug fixes. The official changelog mentions improved camera stability and Bluetooth connectivity. It may also contain some system optimizations. The latest update for the Galaxy...
Samsung releases fifth Android 13 beta update for Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung is hard at work on the Android 13 update for its foldables. The company has released multiple Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta builds for folding smartphones over the past few weeks. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is today receiving its fifth and likely final beta update. Currently rolling...
YouTube Music might get new playlist cards
YouTube Music’s interface has been getting several updates over the years, and now there’s a new one coming down the pipeline. As spotted by 9to5Google, YouTube Music may be working on playlist cards. These will be a bit more in-depth than the current playlist tiles that we see currently.
Telegram premium users are getting video transcriptions
Telegram delivers a steady stream of updates to its app, and we have a slew of new additions for both free and premium users. The most prominent new feature is the video transcription feature for Telegram premium subscribers. Telegram is one of the most popular messaging platforms, trading blows with...
Samsung drops the Galaxy Fold to quarterly security updates
Three years ago, Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold to open up a whole new category for smartphones. Foldable smartphones have come a long way since then. Sadly, this also means the original fold is nearing the end of its life. Having received monthly security updates all this while, the company has demoted the first-gen foldable to quarterly updates. Both the 4G LTE and 5G models will now receive security updates less frequently.
AH Awards: Best Budget Smartphone of 2022: Google Pixel 6a
Google shows us that a budget price doesn’t mean mid-range performance. Google has its budget-friendly Pixel “a” series of phones, and the Pixel 6a is the most recent one. It was able to blow a lot of the other mid-range phones in the same price range out of the water due to its stellar performance. There’s a lot to love about this phone, and they definitely cemented it as one of the most exciting phones of the year.
Garmin's new hybrid smartwatch has a two-month battery
Garmin today has announced the Instinct Crossover, a hybrid smartwatch with a rugged build and a battery that it claims will last for up to two months. Just imagine it. A smartwatch that you don’t have to charge for two whole months. Of course, a watch with this kind of battery life isn’t that far away from Garmin already offers. Many of its outdoor sports watches are designed to last for long periods of time.
November Update Doesn't Seem To Fix Pixel 7 Pro Display's Battery Drain
The Google Pixel 7 series launched with great success, without many bugs or issues, unlike their predecessors. Some problems did get spotted, though, including a battery drain on the Pixel 7 Pro under specific conditions. We expected the November update to fix that Pixel 7 Pro issue, but the phone’s display is still causing battery drain.
Google and Renault get together to develop a “software-defined vehicle”
Google and the Renault Group have announced a new partnership to build a “software-defined vehicle.” This vehicle will reportedly use Google’s Android Automotive operating system and can send data to the company’s cloud servers for processing. This is not the first partnership between Google and Renault....
AH Awards: Best Battery Life Smartphone of 2022: OnePlus 10T
The OnePlus 10T shocked us with outstanding battery life. The OnePlus 10T is the company’s second high-end smartphone of the year. The first one, the OnePlus 10 Pro, launched in January. The OnePlus 10T, on the other hand, arrived in August. The OnePlus 10T has two main advantages over the OnePlus 10 Pro, and they are the battery life, and processor. The phone’s battery life managed to shock us when we reviewed it, as it really pushed the line. That’s why we’ve decided to make it our choice for the best battery life smartphone of 2022.
Samsung teams up with Lacoste to make new cases for Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung has teamed up with the French clothing brand Lacoste to develop four new protective cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Well, it’s the same case in four different colors — Rose Gold, Blue, Graphite, and Lavender. The phone itself comes in these color options. These are...
