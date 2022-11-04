Google continues to prove that megapixels aren’t the end all, be all for cameras on smartphones. For years, many OEMs led consumers to believe that since their camera has the most megapixels, that it’s the best. Photographers, however have known that to not be true. With smartphones, software is the most important thing for a camera. Not only the camera app, but also the post-processing. Google continues to show that this is the case, especially with the new Pixel 7 Pro. Which is likely why our readers chose it as the Best Camera Smartphone of 2022.

