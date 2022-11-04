H. Eric Cannon, PharmD, FAMCP: When we look at the effects of treatment failure and failure with each subsequent treatment, clearly defined medical issues go along with that. What doesn’t get factored into this a lot of times is what happens to the mental aspects of a patient who’s trying to go through that. It builds discouragement and leaves them with a feeling of failure. It’s one of those things that we’re looking for, based on this measure, if the patient has declined. Sometimes the real feelings of a patient don’t get factored into that. Somehow it needs to be taken into account that each failure is probably an exponential increase in the problem.

1 DAY AGO