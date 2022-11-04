Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Researchers Provide Management Recommendations for CRS, Other Toxicities of CAR T
While chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy has offered a new option and improved outcomes for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies, the treatment approach has been associated with toxicities such as cytokine release syndrome (CRS), neurotoxicity, and hematotoxicity. As chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy continues to be used in...
ajmc.com
Dr Michael Portman: Edoxaban Facilitates Easier Treatment, Improved QOL in Pediatric Cardiac Disease
In the ENNOBLE-ATE trial, Michael A. Portman, MD, FAHA, director, Pediatric Cardiovascular Research, Center for Integrative Brain Research, and professor of pediatrics at Seattle Children's, and his team evaluated the safety and efficacy of edoxaban, a direct oral anticoagulant previously only used among adult patients, among pediatric patients with cardiac disease.
ajmc.com
Curtis Warfield: Proactive Education, Management Will Improve Lifestyle Intervention Adherence for Patients With CKD
Curtis Warfield, MS, senior quality analyst, Indiana State Department of Health, and regional leader of National Kidney Foundation's Kidney Advocacy Committee, spoke on limitations regarding the current process of educating and managing lifestyle interventions for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), and how nephrologists can better integrate these strategies. A...
ajmc.com
Guideline-Directed Medical Therapies Focus on Adherence, Cost in Patients With HFrEF
Posters presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions elaborated on the results of out-of-pocket expenses and adherence for guideline-directed medical therapies in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Guideline-directed medical therapies (GDMT) were the focus of a pair of posters presented at the American Heart Association's...
ajmc.com
Dr Mikhail Kosiborod Discusses the Clinical Importance of the Latest DELIVER Data on Dapagliflozin
The DELIVER trial is the largest trial to date of SGLT2 inhibitor use in heart failure, and these latest data on dapagliflozin in heart failure with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction show an extensive benefit on health status, noted Mikhail Kosiborod, MD, cardiologist at St. Luke's Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Missouri.
ajmc.com
Dr Douglas Mann Discusses Novel CRISPR/Cas9 Findings in ATTR Amyloid Cardiomyopathy
Douglas L. Mann, MD, professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and editor-in-chief of JACC: Basic to Translational Science discussed the first set of data reported on NTLA-2001, a novel investigative intravenous agent that targets the TTR gene and TTR protein levels, which have been shown to play a role in development of cardiac transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis.
ajmc.com
Dr Keith Ferdinand Addresses the Need for New Antihypertensive Agents to Overcome Health Care Disparities
Keith C. Ferdinand, MD, FACC, FAHA, FASPC, FNLA, professor of medicine and the Gerald S. Berenson Endowed Chair in Preventative Cardiology, Tulane University School of Medicine, discusses the results of the recently halted FRESH trial, why there is such a great need for new antihypertensive agents, and possible contributory factors to outcome disparities between Black and White patients.
ajmc.com
Dr Stephen J. Greene: New VICTORIA Trial Data Show Benefit to Vericiguat In-Hospital Initiation
The latest real-world clinical practice data from the VICTORIA trial of vericiguat bolster previous data on the medication’s benefit by showing that 92% of patients hospitalized for a worsening heart failure event would be eligible to start the therapy and that doing so would reduce their risk of heart failure hospitalization and cardiovascular death, noted Stephen J. Greene, MD, Duke University Medical Center and the Duke Clinical Research Institute.
ajmc.com
Provider Knowledge on Liver Disease Guidelines Varies, Dr Nancy Reau Says
Nancy Reau, MD, section chief of hepatology at Rush University Medical Center, elaborates on survey results showing providers have varying awareness and understanding on guidelines for chronic liver disease. Nancy Reau, MD, section chief of hepatology at Rush University Medical Center, elaborates on survey results published in the Salix Liver...
ajmc.com
AHA/ACC/HFSA Guidelines: New Ways to Address Treatment and Equity in HF Care
A panel including several experts in cardiology discussed the ways that heart failure (HF) can be diagnosed and treated using the new 2022 AHA/ACC/HFSA Guidelines. A panel of 5 expert cardiologists discussed the ways that the recently published 2022 AHA/ACC/HFSA Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure (HF) can be used regularly, specifically in management of heart failure and ways to make sure treatment using the guidelines is equitable.
ajmc.com
Manufacturer, Payer Collaboration Is Needed for PDT Coverage, Says Kelly Price
To try to get a prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) covered, manufacturers need to align the value of their product to the priority of the payer, said Kelly Price, US head of rare disease at HRA Pharma. To try to get a prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) covered, manufacturers need to align...
ajmc.com
Dr Kausik Ray: ORION-3 Data Show Inclisiran Produces Durable Sustained LDL-C Reduction
Kausik K. Ray, MB ChB, MD, MPhil, is professor of public health and a consultant cardiologist at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom. At this year’s American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions, he presented findings from a 4-year open-label extension study of inclisiran, a small interfering RNA that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9 to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).
ajmc.com
The VICTORIA Trial: What It Means for HFrEF Treatment
Posters presented at the American Heart Association conference in Chicago, Illinois, evaluated the insights from the VICTORIA trial and its generalizability to patients hospitalized with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Posters presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, held in Chicago, Illinois, November 5-7, 2022, evaluated the...
ajmc.com
Burden of Treatment Failure in MDD
H. Eric Cannon, PharmD, FAMCP: When we look at the effects of treatment failure and failure with each subsequent treatment, clearly defined medical issues go along with that. What doesn’t get factored into this a lot of times is what happens to the mental aspects of a patient who’s trying to go through that. It builds discouragement and leaves them with a feeling of failure. It’s one of those things that we’re looking for, based on this measure, if the patient has declined. Sometimes the real feelings of a patient don’t get factored into that. Somehow it needs to be taken into account that each failure is probably an exponential increase in the problem.
ajmc.com
Phase 3 Study Shows Live Biotherapeutic Significantly Reduces CDI Recurrence
A phase 3 study showed Ferring’s RBX2660, an investigational microbiota-based live biotherapeutic, to be safe and significantly reduce recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) after antibiotic treatment, with a sustained response achieved through 6 months. Ferring’s RBX2660 was shown to be safe and significantly reduce recurrence of Clostridioides difficile...
ajmc.com
Nephrology Director Shares Ups, Downs of Participating in Kidney Care First
It has been 3 years since new kidney care payment models were announced by HHS, and at a session at Kidney Week 2022, the associate division director of nephrology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham described his organization’s participation in Kidney Care First, one of the value-based care models announced in 2019.
ajmc.com
Blood Pressure Equity Could Prevent CVD Events in Black Adults
A panel at the annual American Heart Association conference held in Chicago, Illinois, discussed ways in which cardiovascular disease (CVD) care was affected by equity issues between White and Black patients. A panel that took place during the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, held November 5-7 in Chicago, Illinois, discussed...
ajmc.com
Dr Tochi Okwuosa: We Need More Data on Cardio-Toxicity From Radiation
Tochi M. Okwuosa, DO, cardiologist and director of cardio-oncology at Rush University Medical Center, delivered several presentations at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions this year. Chief among them were the importance of cardiovascular health in cancer survivors and cardio-toxicity from cancer treatments. Through her presentations at the American...
ajmc.com
Could Combining Use of BTK Inhibition, CAR T-Cell Therapy Yield Better Outcomes in MCL?
Recent research suggested the idea of combining chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy and Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors for certain patients with advanced mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). As chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy and Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors become cornerstones of treatment for advanced mantle cell...
ajmc.com
Improving Risk Stratification Using AI and Social Determinants of Health
Nathan W. Carroll, PhD, Art Jones, MD, Todd Burkard, MBA, Cheryl Lulias, MPA, Kylie Severson, MS, Tori Posa, BA. The American Journal of Managed Care, November 2022, Volume 28, Issue 11. Prediction models combining claims data with social determinants of health and additional, more-timely data sources using artificial intelligence (AI)...
Comments / 0