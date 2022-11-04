Read full article on original website
Dr Ray Bignall II on Understanding the Environment Patients Live In
Access to care remains a key issue when trying to deliver equitable kidney health care to patients, explained O.N. Ray Bignall II, MD, assistant chief diversity and health equity officer at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Addressing access to care is key for pursuing equitable kidney health and kidney health professionals...
Dr Jen Gunter Addresses the Evolving Role of the Medical Community in Combating Health Misinformation
Jen Gunter, MD, obstetrician and gynecologist, author, and specialist in chronic pain medicine and vulvovaginal disorders, spoke on the change in perspective regarding the medical and scientific community's role in dispelling health care misinformation on social media and in the press. Physicians have been historically discouraged from speaking to the...
Dr Brent W. Miller on Emerging Technologies in Home Dialysis and Strategies to Improve Uptake
Brent W. Miller, MD, board certified nephrologist and professor of clinical medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine, discussed new and emerging technologies for at-home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, as well as efforts that have been made to address uptake issues for patients with kidney disease. Several emerging technologies in...
Dr Daniel Weiner Reviews Benefits, Challenges of Value-Based Payment Models for Chronic Kidney Disease
Daniel E. Weiner, MD, MS, board certified nephrologist and lead navigator at Tufts Clinical and Translational Science Institute, spoke on the limitations and future potential of value-based payment systems for chronic kidney disease (CKD), including the End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Choices (ETC) Model and the Kidney Care Choices (KCC) Models.
Data Presented at AHA Shows Medicare's HRRP Only Cut Readmissions for the Wealthy
Posters presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions in Chicago, Illinois, found that the neighborhood income and socioeconomic status had an effect on heart failure and all-cause readmission rates. Medicare's Hospital Readmission Reduction Program (HRRP) a centerpiece of CMS' protocol to evaluate hospital quality, has mostly worked to...
Dr Stephen J. Greene: New VICTORIA Trial Data Show Benefit to Vericiguat In-Hospital Initiation
The latest real-world clinical practice data from the VICTORIA trial of vericiguat bolster previous data on the medication’s benefit by showing that 92% of patients hospitalized for a worsening heart failure event would be eligible to start the therapy and that doing so would reduce their risk of heart failure hospitalization and cardiovascular death, noted Stephen J. Greene, MD, Duke University Medical Center and the Duke Clinical Research Institute.
Eye Care Saw Drop Among Older Patients During the COVID-19 Pandemic
A decline in eye care utilization was found in older patients, with significant differences based on age, race, and ethnicity. Results of a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology conference (AAO 2022) show that utilization of eye care was reduced in patients older than 65 years during the peak months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study also found that utilization had not improved by the end of 2020.
Dr Soyini Hawkins: Treating Endometriosis Requires Goals for the Rest of a Patient’s Life
Since endometriosis is a chronic disease, treating it cannot be approached with a “one-and-done” mentality, said Soyini Hawkins, MD, gynecologist at Fibroid and Pelvic Wellness Center of Georgia. Treating endometriosis cannot only be thought of in short-term solutions, but how to improve quality of life for the patient...
Dr Jennifer Green Discusses Positive Efficacy of Empagliflozin Among Patients With CKD in the EMPA-KIDNEY Trial
Jennifer Green, MD, professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine, member of Duke Clinical Research Institute, and EMPA-KIDNEY collaborator, discussed findings of the EMPA-KIDNEY trial presented at Kidney Week 2022, which showed a 28% improvement for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on empagliflozin, whether in reduced mortality from cardiovascular disease or progression of CKD.
Dr Michael Portman: Edoxaban Facilitates Easier Treatment, Improved QOL in Pediatric Cardiac Disease
In the ENNOBLE-ATE trial, Michael A. Portman, MD, FAHA, director, Pediatric Cardiovascular Research, Center for Integrative Brain Research, and professor of pediatrics at Seattle Children's, and his team evaluated the safety and efficacy of edoxaban, a direct oral anticoagulant previously only used among adult patients, among pediatric patients with cardiac disease.
Nephrology Director Shares Ups, Downs of Participating in Kidney Care First
It has been 3 years since new kidney care payment models were announced by HHS, and at a session at Kidney Week 2022, the associate division director of nephrology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham described his organization’s participation in Kidney Care First, one of the value-based care models announced in 2019.
CKD Outcomes Improve for Black Adults When DASH Diet Is Combined With Coaching, Assistance
A study presented at Kidney Week 2022 examined the effect of combining diet coaching with financial assistance for Black adults with hypertension and advanced chronic kidney disease. Some efforts to promote healthy eating in vulnerable populations with chronic kidney disease (CKD) have included diet coaching or financial assistance. A study...
Intrivo Founder Reeve Benaron Sees Lessons in COVID-19 in the Future Trajectory of Healthcare
There's dramatic change coming to healthcare. So states Reeve Benaron, the founder and co-CEO of the health tech company Intrivo. Benaron sees an opportunity to innovate and drive efficiencies throughout the healthcare industry. Benaron likens the changes likely to come to healthcare to those that are reshaping other industries. Using...
Headspace Health Introduces Unified Mental Health and Wellbeing Experience for Employers and Employees
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Headspace Health, the provider of the world’s most accessible, comprehensive digital mental health platform, today announced a new, unified product experience, bringing together Headspace’s world-class meditation and mindfulness offering with Ginger’s on-demand coaching, therapy and psychiatry services. The new experience provides a single destination for high-quality mental health and wellbeing support for employees, as well as an underlying platform that reduces complexity and administrative burden for employers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005130/en/ As pictured, members will be offered access to Headspace’s world-class meditation and mindfulness along with Ginger’s on-demand coaching, therapy and psychiatry services. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required
Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
Innovaccer Launches ACO Compare to Help ACOs Lower Costs & Increase Care Quality
– Innovaccer, the Health Cloud company, introduced ACO Compare 4.0, the latest version of the company’s popular free tool that enables ACOs to analyze and compare their performance against national and regional benchmarks to help them enhance cost savings and increase the quality of care. – The updated tool...
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.
Sickle Cell Disease With Recurrent Vaso-Occlusive Crises Carries a Substantial Economic Burden, Study Finds
The analysis emphasizes the association between vaso-occlusive crisis frequency and health care costs, which are inflated largely due to inpatient visits. Vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) are a common clinical manifestation of sickle cell disease (SCD) and cause pain episodes that can be debilitating. In addition to affecting patient quality of life, recurrent VOCs were associated with significantly higher health care resource utilization (HCRU) and costs for SCD patients in an analysis presented as a poster at the AMCP Nexus 2022 annual meeting.
