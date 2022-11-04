Read full article on original website
Midterm elections 2022: polls close in most US states as Republicans seek gains in Senate and House – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency – follow all the latest news
Live Results: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer defeats Republican Joe Pinion in his fight to retain Democratic control of Congress' upper chamber
Sen. Chuck Schumer, the long-time lawmaker from New York, will keep the Senate majority leader mantle.
DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest swing state, as voters embraced a governor who reveled in culture war politics and framed his candidacy as a battle against the “woke agenda” of liberals. In the lead-up to the election, DeSantis harnessed the power of incumbency to assemble media, often on short notice and far outside major markets, for news conferences where he would spend significant time honing critiques of Democratic President Joe Biden, liberal policies and the mainstream media, delivered before cheering crowds. He gained significant national attention during the start of the coronavirus pandemic through his outspoken opposition to continued lockdowns and to mask and vaccine mandates, and eventually displayed an eagerness to wade into nearly any cultural divide, including immigration, gender, education and more.
Live Results: Montana LR-131 could establish law that makes any infant born alive a legal person
Residents in Montana will now decide on a statute that would require medical providers to save any infant born alive.
Former Trump spokeswoman Sanders elected Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office. Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in her predominantly Republican home state, where former President Donald Trump remains popular. Sanders had been heavily favored to win the race, which also included Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington. Sanders shattered state fundraising records with her campaign, which focused primarily on national issues. Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, regularly promised to use the office to fight President Joe Biden and the “radical left.” Sanders succeeds Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is leaving office in January due to term limits. Hutchinson, who endorsed Sanders’ bid, is considering running for president in 2024 and has frequently split with Trump.
Rochester defeats Murphy again in Delaware House contest
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The only federal race on Delaware’s ballot this year is a rematch between incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester and Republican Lee Murphy for the state’s lone U.S. House seat. Blunt Rochester, a former state labor secretary, was elected to the House in 2016 and is seeking a fourth two-year term. She is the only woman to represent Delaware in Congress. Murphy is an actor and former teacher, coach and Amtrak conductor. Blunt Rochester easily defeated Murphy in 2020 and is the heavy favorite in this year’s race as well.
Gillen vs. D'Esposito: NY's 4th Congressional district one of several LI races to watch
The 4th district is one of two being vacated by Democrats and could clearly become a testing ground.
Fact check: Pennsylvania mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day
Pennsylvania mail-in ballots must be submitted to county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day, according to the Department of State.
