Tampa, FL

Cooper Kupp Will Play for Rams vs. Buccaneers, McVay Says

By Zach Koons
 4 days ago

The team previously feared that the All-Pro receiver suffered a significant injury in the closing stages of last week’s game against the 49ers.

Rams fans and fantasy football managers alike can breathe a sigh of relief as star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is available to play this weekend against the Buccaneers, coach Sean McVay said Friday, per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue .

Kupp sustained an ankle injury with just over a minute left in last Sunday’s game against the 49ers, which left his availability for this weekend’s contest in question. There was some optimism that the injury was not significant when Kupp said he felt “pretty good right now” on Monday.

“It just got rolled up a little bit,” Kupp said, per ESPN . “Foot got caught, but I think it was able to slide out of there before there was too much damage done, and so, we’ll see over these next few days how it responds.”

McVay said after the team’s 31–14 loss that he was “ kicking myself for not running the football again” and putting his star player in that situation with the game out of hand . Thankfully for the Rams, Kupp seems to have avoided a serious injury.

Los Angeles will desperately need Kupp, one of the team’s few offensive bright spots, headed into a matchup with a stingy Tampa defense. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has picked up right where he left off last season, racking up 686 yards and five touchdowns on 64 receptions through seven games.

With Kupp available, the defending Super Bowl champs will hope to get their season back on track after a 3–4 start. The Rams will take on a similarly struggling Bucs team that’s 3–5 and has lost three straight games.

