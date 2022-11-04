ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Owen Farrell determined to lead England on his terms after reclaiming captaincy

By Duncan Bech
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oHHh_0iz1kItS00

Owen Farrell will continue to lead England his own way after being restored as captain for the autumn opener against Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday.

Farrell will take charge at inside centre having recovered from the concussion that threatened his involvement in the dress rehearsal for a pivotal group clash at next year’s World Cup.

With doubts growing over Courtney Lawes’ involvement in the Autumn Nations Series as he battles with his own head injury, Eddie Jones has ignored the leadership claims of Ellis Genge , Jack Nowell and Tom Curry and instead reverted to the talisman of his reign.

It comes in spite of England’s head coach revealing when naming his squad for the campaign last month that he had replaced Farrell with Lawes partly because of the Northampton forward’s greater composure when communicating with referees.

Handling officials is a crucial part of the job and Farrell has thought deeply about an approach that has appeared confrontational at times, but any changes will not be made at the cost of his own personality.

“I’d say the challenge for me is obviously the way that I play the game, the way I present myself at times when I’m playing,” said Farrell, who last skippered England against Australia a year ago.

“It’s not always necessarily what I say, it is sometimes making sure that you’re giving off the right message as well.

“There are different captains all over the world. There have been really, really calm ones that are good.

“And there’s been some explosive ones that have been really good as well. There are still a few of those knocking about now. I want to be me and I want to work on how I be a better me.”

Lawes and Curry have captained England in place of Farrell over the last year, but the Saracens playmaker refuses to view his reappointment as a source of prestige.

“My sole focus at the minute and our sole focus is growing the leadership group. And not just the group, the way that we allow space for other people to lead as well,” he said.

“The more we focus on outside of here, the more we’re not getting on with that, for me. I’ve never been overly bothered with what’s going on outside. And I don’t think I’ll start now.

“There is definitely pride, of course there is, but all our focus is on how we can grow as a group.”

On top of overseeing operations against Argentina, Farrell must assist Marcus Smith in launching destructive centre Manu Tuilagi to the most devastating effect.

It is the the first time Jones’ preferred midfield trio have been able to start together because of injuries to Farrell and Tuilagi.

“Manu has got certain qualities which no other centre in England has got,” Jones said.

“He’s got power, he can run a line, he can carry defenders with him and he can create quick ball.

“If he can create quick ball in that centre-field, it’s about the ability of the 10 and 12 to play off that. That’s the opportunity. It should be fun to watch.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Players have ‘one eye on the World Cup’ already, admits Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken of a “crazy” match schedule that is “too much” for players as the mid-season World Cup 2022 approaches.City on Wednesday host Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup, their penultimate game before the World Cup in Qatar that runs from November 20 to December 18.The Carabao Cup fourth round is scheduled for the week commencing December 19, and the Premier League then returns with fixtures on Boxing Day, with City set to play Leeds two days later.Guardiola was asked at his pre-match press conference prior to the Chelsea tie if he...
The Independent

World Cup injuries: Which players are out of Qatar 2022 and who is racing to be fit?

The staging of a Fifa World Cup partway through the domestic seasons of many major leagues was always likely to be a problematic one for many reasons - not the least of which is the propensity for players missing out due to injuries.While a handful suffering tournament absences is nothing new, the issue is exacerbated this time around because club matches will be continuing right up until a week before Qatar 2022 gets underway, with more matches crammed in and less recovery time for players beforehand too.Unfortunately, a host of names are already confirmed as being out - while more...
The Independent

Carabao Cup third round: Everton knocked out as Brentford beaten on penalties by League Two Gillingham

Bournemouth trounced Everton 4-1 in the only all-Premier League tie of Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup third round.The managerless Cherries, with Gary O’Neil still in the dugout on an interim basis, took an early lead through Jamal Lowe and never looked like letting the game slip from that point.Toffees boss Frank Lampard had spoken pre-game about harbouring hopes of winning the competition, but his rotated side were hit twice late on, after Demarai Gray had briefly given them hope by pulling one back following Junior Stanislas’ goal after the break. It was, however, a very poor showing from Everton,...
The Independent

It’s been a bit of a carnage day – Gillingham upset the odds to beat Brentford

Neil Harris revealed Gillingham had to walk the last part of their journey to Brentford before running away with a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.The League Two Gills stunned their top-flight hosts with a 6-5 win on penalties after battling to a 1-1 draw.Ivan Toney’s early goal put the Bees ahead but Gillingham hit back through a 73rd-minute header from substitute Mikael Mandron.And after 11 successful spot-kicks Brentford midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard crashed his penalty against the crossbar to send the underdogs through.It made it all the more memorable a day for the Kent club given the...
The Independent

Gillingham spring a cup surprise by knocking out Brentford

There was elation in the away end as League Two side Gillingham advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 6-5 win on penalties over Premier League opponents Brentford.The Bees were ahead inside five minutes when Mikkel Damsgaard’s fine pass found England hopeful Ivan Toney, who tapped in the opener.Brentford enjoyed 80 per cent possession but the resilient visitors struck back on 75 minutes when substitute Mikael Mandron headed home Alex MacDonald’s cross at the near post, ensuring the Gills’ only shot of the match counted.A thrilling battle from the spot ended when Gillingham midfielder Alex MacDonald...
The Independent

Raheem Sterling ‘deserves’ good reception from Man City fans, says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says Raheem Sterling “has to” get a good reception when he returns to Manchester City.England forward Sterling played for City for seven seasons, scoring 131 goals in 339 appearances and helping them win a glut of silverware, before moving on to Chelsea in July.The two clubs meet at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday in the third round of the Carabao Cup, and when asked if he thought Sterling would get a good reception, City boss Guardiola told a press conference: “I hope so, I definitely hope so.“Always I like the clubs when they welcome the guys that have...
The Independent

Britain beaten by Kazakhstan but doubles win keeps BJK Cup hopes alive

Great Britain clung onto hopes of progressing to the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup finals after an opening 2-1 defeat by Kazakhstan in Glasgow.Britain were given a place as hosts after the Lawn Tennis Association stepped in to stage the event at the Emirates Arena and, especially without the injured Emma Raducanu, lack the strength of nearly all the other teams.They spoke with confidence on Monday about their chances of using home advantage to spring a surprise but the tie was over after the singles, with Katie Boulter losing 4-6 6-3 6-2 to the feisty Yulia Putintseva and...
The Independent

Frank Lampard admits ‘we were poor’ after Everton are humbled by Bournemouth

Frank Lampard admitted Everton’s fringe players had come up short after being sent crashing out of the Carabao Cup at Bournemouth.Lampard defended his decision to make eleven changes as the Toffees’ hopes of moving a step closer to winning their first trophy since 1995 were dashed with a 4-1 third round defeat in Dorset.Manager Lampard said: “We were poor. I made a lot of changes, but the reality of my job is that we want to win every game we play.“When you go through a season and are not getting many minutes, some players are not happy and want to...
The Independent

Bournemouth bundle Everton out of the Carabao Cup

Frank Lampard suffered an embarrassing Carabao Cup exit as his Everton side were thrashed 4-1 by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.The Toffees were made to pay for a number of defensive mistakes as Bournemouth ended their run of four successive Premier League defeats to ease into round four.Jamal Lowe, Junior Stanislas, Emiliano Marcondes and Jaidon Anthony were on target for the hosts, with Demarai Gray replying.Lampard made 11 changes following the Premier League defeat at home to Leicester, while Mark Travers and Chris Mepham were the only survivors from Bournemouth 4-3 loss at Leeds.Lowe took just seven minutes to fire...
The Independent

Serious Alex Fletcher injury prompts abandonment of Bath’s match against Dulwich Hamlet

Bath’s National League South match against Dulwich Hamlet was abandoned on Tuesday night after Romans striker Alex Fletcher suffered a serious injury.Fletcher, 23, collided with an advertising hoarding in the fifth minute of the match at Twerton Park, where an ambulance was called.Bath posted on Twitter: “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened by tonight’s events and it has been agreed that the game will not resume.”The club added that an update on Fletcher’s condition would be provided “at the earliest opportunity”.A post from Dulwich Hamlet read: “Due to the serious injury sustained by Alex Fletcher, both teams have agreed...
The Independent

Sadio Mane: Senegal forward taken off injured for Bayern Munich two weeks before World Cup

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was taken off injured during Bayern Munich’s 6-1 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday night, giving rise to fears over his place at the World Cup 2022.The 30-year-old was withdrawn with an apparent knee problem after only 21 minutes of the encounter and manager Julian Nagelsmann did not provide much clue after the game as to how significant the issue was.“I didn’t see him after the game, I hope it’s not a big injury. But I don’t know at the moment. We’ll see tomorrow and then give an update,” he said.Senegal’s first game is...
The Independent

The Independent

911K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy