NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
You Didn't Win the Powerball Jackpot — But If You Matched At Least 1 Number, You Won Money
No, you didn't win the second largest Powerball jackpot in history Wednesday. And while that may have been the only way to win $1.2 billion, it's not the only way to win some -- or in some cases, a lot -- of cash. Each Powerball drawing consists of five different...
How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
Gizmodo
If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning
Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4. The jackpot, which has a cash...
These Quarters Are Worth $20 And Millions Are In Circulation
Even if you are not a coin collector, these quarters may be worth looking for in your change. Seems they are rare because only 2 million of each design were minted in West Point, New York. So with ten different designs at 2 million each means there are 20 million...
Dad buys 40 lottery tickets — all winners — and wears costume to claim $30M in China
He wanted to keep the money a secret from his family.
How to stay anonymous if you win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot prize
The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion as of Wednesday morning, with the drawing scheduled for 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday night. The winner, though, might not want their luck publicized, for fear of harassment from others and requests for money. Massachusetts isn’t one of the at least nine states...
Powerball the most common numbers drawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
How late can you buy a Powerball ticket for Monday night’s $1 billion jackpot?
People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in...
I won $10,000 on a scratch-off – my ‘ticket’ strategy paid off
A PENNSYLVANIA woman has won $10,000 after deciding to play one of the state's scratch-off games. The lucky player, who goes by Lorraine, was buying groceries when she purchased her lucky ticket by choice. Lorraine went against a common strategy of buying multiple lottery tickets. Rather, she chose to spend...
Major update on unclaimed Powerball jackpot after warning to check lottery tickets and twist in Mega Millions $494m win
A WINNING Powerball lottery ticket with a $50,000 prize has gone unclaimed and is now expired, said lottery officials. A ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing in Northwest Indiana wasn’t turned in for payment that the Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline. The ticket matched four...
The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $2.04 billion Powerball winner should avoid
The $2.04 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.
NBC New York
Is There a Strategy for Choosing Powerball Numbers? 8 Tips Ahead of Tonight's Drawing
Now it's getting serious. The jackpot climbed to $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, marking the fifth-largest prize in the game's history and the eighth-largest lottery prize overall. Sure, millions will play. But there's good news. First, you've got a better shot at winning the Powerball jackpot (1...
Did anyone win Powerball last night? Jackpot soars to record $1.9 billion.
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.9 billion after no winning tickets matched all of the numbers on Saturday, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 and the Powerball number was 20. The next Powerball drawing – set for...
Gross Mistake Makes Common 2007 Quarters Worth $25 To $2,000
Many of the mistakes that make coins worth more than their face value are tiny errors that you might need a magnifying glass to see or you'll never notice them. Things like letters being too close together or a small extra line can make the currency pretty valuable, but on one quarter, there is a common mistake that you will definitely see.
WFMZ-TV Online
One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian
One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida that was battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida, the...
Here are the numbers for Saturday's record $1.6B Powerball drawing
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated record $1.6 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers on Wednesday night.
Check Your Buffalo Nickels — Rare Coins Can Be Worth Thousands
Numismatics, or the study of coins, has been around as we know it today since the 17th century. That means the study includes buffalo nickels, which the U.S. made for decades in the early half of the 20th century. Article continues below advertisement. Today, buffalo nickels have value, but the...
