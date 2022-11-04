GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Cardinal O'Hara Crowned PCL Champs After 5-Set Thriller Against Archbishop Wood

Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Art Star Hosts Holiday Craft Bazaar at Rivers CasinoMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
St. Lucifer Food Co. Debuts Two New Sinfully Delicious ProductsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
papreplive.com
Breaking down Dtown East-West I ahead of round 2 rematch
Over the past two decades since the Downingtown school district split into two high schools, Downingtown East and Downingtown West have found their shares of success, establishing themselves as upper echelon programs in District 1. But of all the postseason triumphs the Cougars and Whippets have accumulated over the years,...
fastphillysports.com
NEW COACH DUNPHY AND LA SALLE BIG DOGS TONIGHT AT CATS!
La Salle and Villanova tip off the 2022-23 season tonight at Finneran Pavilion in an early Big 5 test for new Explorers coach Fran Dunphy. The Wildcats are also rolling out new coach Kyle Neptune, who took over for Naismith Hall of Famer Jay Wright last April. The winningest coach...
Caleb Daniels pushes No. 16 Villanova past La Salle
Caleb Daniels hit six 3-pointers with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Eric Dixon added 20 points and three blocked shots
iheart.com
Casino Breaks Betting Record Mainly Due to Phillies' World Series Run
>Casino Breaks Betting Record Mainly Due to Phillies' World Series Run. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A sports betting site in Pennsylvania says activity from the Phillies' World Series run has helped it break state records. Officials with FanDuel Sportsbook at Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia say more than 10-million-dollars, their biggest monthly handle ever, was posted in October. They also say the 50-percent increase from the NL Championship Series to the World Series put wagering totals on par with those for a typical Sunday Eagles game.
Coatesville High School Football Players Show Amazing Act of Kindness Toward Opponent Battling Cancer
Coatesville High School football players — along with other students, teachers, parents, and staff — showed an incredible act of kindness toward an opposing player after their game against Avon Grove last Friday night, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News. Avon Grove’s Gavin Picard was recently...
Philly frustration: Philadelphia first city to lose 2 major sports titles on same day
It has been a golden year for sports in Philadelphia, but even with its success, the City of Brotherly Love set a dubious sports record on Saturday. Philadelphia became the first city to lose two major sports championships on the same day, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Philadelphia...
Allison Mintz & James Tomosky: A Shore Thing
James and Allison met during a West Wildwood summer visit with friends, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Allison, from East Lansdowne and Havertown; and James, also from East Lansdowne, hit it off that weekend.
Fox Chase’s Brady named acting city controller
Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday named Fox Chase resident Christy Brady, currently serving as Deputy City Controller, as Acting City Controller, effective immediately. Brady, with nearly 30 years of experience across a variety of roles within the Controller’s office, succeeds Rebecca Rhynhart, who resigned to run for mayor. “As...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: If You Voted By Mail, Stop Whatever You’re Doing and Check These Lists
The city has published the names of hundreds of voters whose mail-in ballots are problematic. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have...
Delco Home to a Pair of the Best Suburbs for Millennials in Greater Philadelphia
Two locations in Delaware County are among the best suburbs in Greater Philadelphia for millennials in 2019, according to the latest rankings released by Niche.com, writes Clara Lefton for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Some of the factors Niche.com used for the 2019 Best Places for Young Professionals and to measure...
earnthenecklace.com
Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?
Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley
Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
Cabrini University Cuts Top Administrators to Balance Finances
Cabrini University President Helen G. Drinan announced the Radnor university is coping with declining enrollment and a mounting deficit by eliminating some senior academic leadership posts, writes Susan Snyder and Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The cuts are expected to save the private Catholic university nearly $1 million this...
Parx Casino Amongst Countless Local Gambling Establishments Discussing Smoking Options for Patrons
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on coming options in their building. Tracy Tully wrote about the establishment for The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the COVID-19 pandemic. One...
Multiple big winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — The biggest jackpot in Powerball history is gone after one person was able to claim the massive $2.03 billion Powerball Monday night, but there are also a few big winners sold in Pennsylvania. The $2.03 billion jackpot went to one single ticket that was sold in California. Winners in Pennsylvania According to the […]
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 28, dies after crash near Souderton
FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man died after a crash in Franconia Township. Justin Minnucci, 28, was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. Minnucci, of Franconia Township, died of injuries sustained in a...
Judge rules Philly shouldn’t be forced to change vote-counting plan for election, but the case isn’t over
HARRISBURG — Philadelphia does not need to change a significant aspect of its vote-counting plan hours before the 2022 general election, a judge ruled Monday, but the case isn’t over yet. It revolves around the city’s commissioners’ plan to discontinue a time-consuming procedure they previously used to catch...
Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street
PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
