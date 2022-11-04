Read full article on original website
Parent Teacher Conferences on Friday, November 18th
Mercer will be hosting Parent Teacher Conferences on Friday, November 18th. This is a NO SCHOOL for students. 8:30am-2:20pm staff will be hosting 20-minute conferences for specific families. These families will receive a call or text to schedule their conference. 2:30pm-4:00pm All families are able to visit for the drop-in...
Principal Newsletter 11/4/2022
REMINDER! Schedule for Week of November 21st!! We’re Open!. The schedule for the week of November 21st is as follows:. Monday, November 21st: Student-Family Conferences. NO SCHOOL! Students stay home and come to school with parents/family during their conference time slot in Advisory classroom. Tuesday, November 22nd:...
New Dates for 2nd Round of Yearbook Sales
Due to the delayed start of school and other factors, we’ve had to adjust the date of the next round of yearbook sales. The new dates will be: December 6th – December 16th (4pm) Notification will go out via Principal Manza’s School Update, on the Community Bulletin Schoology...
