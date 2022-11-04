Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Ballad Health opens regional Center for Healthy Aging
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health leaders cut the ribbon on a new facility geared at meeting the medical needs of people 65 and older in the Tri-Cities Tuesday. Leaders in the hospital system say the Center for Healthy Aging was born out of a need identified in the area by a committee of community, […]
wcyb.com
Center for Healthy Aging ribbon cutting held in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first Center for Healthy Aging in the region had its ribbon cutting Tuesday in Kingsport. It's designed for people aged 65 and over. Leaders say they saw a need for a center that serves the elderly. The center includes services for behavioral health, cardiology,...
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact Division
Homeless camp in Johnson City, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Two homeless camps are targeted for city intervention due to a decision made by the homeless committee in Metro-Nashville. The encampment at Brookemeade Park was brought to the committee's attention by a group called "Reclaim Brookemeade."
wjhl.com
Educator of the Week: Dr. Kimber McIntyre, Greeneville High School
One Greene County native stayed in the area to inspire a new generation of young learners. Educator of the Week: Dr. Kimber McIntyre, Greeneville …. One Greene County native stayed in the area to inspire a new generation of young learners. Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report. Woman...
wcyb.com
Johnson City Fire Fighters hosting event to support one of their own fighting cancer
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City Fire Fighters are hosting an event to support one of their own. Firefighter, Ryan Cradic, is fighting brain cancer. He's a 6-year veteran with the Johnson City Fire Department. Cradic is also an Iraq war veteran, a husband and father of two.
wcyb.com
Town of Coeburn honors veterans with memorial
COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Coeburn is honoring their veterans with a veterans memorial display downtown. The Coeburn Improvement Association placed posters of veterans along the railing on Front Street. Jeffrey Proulex with the Association says he saw a similar display in Alabama, and decided to pitch...
wcyb.com
The Good Stuff: A super surprise
A Southwest Virginia 5-year-old was recently devastated after his bike was stolen in the middle of the night. In this weeks "The Good Stuff," find out how two Washington County, Virginia deputies stepped up to become heroes for him.
Salvation Army of Johnson City kicks off Angel Tree program
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The giving season is nearly here. For those looking for a way to give back to kids in our area, the Salvation Army of Johnson City is launching its Angel Tree program on Monday, Nov. 7. The tree will be set up in the Johnson City Mall starting Monday and […]
wcyb.com
Out of Darkness walk held for suicide prevention in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Out of the Darkness walk for suicide prevention was held Saturday in Bristol. The Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention gathers across the state each year to host the walk. Organizers say the mission is to save lives and provide hope...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sullivan County, TN
While people know Sullivan County, Tennessee, as the home of country music legend Dolly Parton, there is much more to this region. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Sullivan County offers a wealth of outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy. From hiking and camping to whitewater rafting, there...
wjhl.com
Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week: Main Street Pizza Company
(WJHL) Amy talks with Lindsey Jones about downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week then takes us to Main Street Pizza Company for a look at their special deal for the week!. Check out Main Street Pizza Company on Facebook and for more on restaurant week please visit www.DowntownJC.com/RestaurantWeek.
wcyb.com
Construction for new bus garage underway in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Construction for a new transit bus garage is underway in Kingsport. The Kingsport Area Transit Service garage will hold 22 transit busses and vehicles. Leaders say it's a $5.6 Million project made possible by federal and state funds. They hope the investment will be for...
supertalk929.com
Apple assists Smyth County school administrators in pinpointing ‘air-dropped’ threat
A student at Marion Senior High School has charges pending against them after law enforcement and Apple were able to determine they air-dropped a threatening message to administrators. An official report said the school was placed on an administrative hold just after the message was delivered and was lifted after...
wcyb.com
Cryptocurrency mine settlement to go to commission, future uncertain
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — After months of negotiations, Washington County, Tennessee commissioners will soon have the final say on a settlement that would remove a controversial cryptocurrency mine from one neighborhood, but months of protests against the settlement may be causing a change of heart. The settlement would end...
East Tennessean
Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole
With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Landfill to bring heat on garbage haulers with delinquent accounts
ELIZABETHTON — Businesses in Carter County that have delinquent accounts with the Carter County Landfill may soon be getting letters from the county attorney demanding that those accounts be paid up. That was one result of a discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee....
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
wcyb.com
Juvenile arrested for having knife at Science Hill High School
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A male juvenile has been arrested for having a knife at Science Hill High School Friday, according to investigators. Police say after searching the student; the knife was found. The juvenile was arrested and released back into custody of his parent. There is a...
TBI: Man with axe fatally shot by Johnson City police
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City. The TBI says preliminary information indicates that Johnson City police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Unaka Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday and encountered a […]
