Donald Glover Down To Reunite With ‘Community’ Cast For Upcoming Film

By Amber Corrine
 4 days ago
Donald Glover , musically known as Childish Gambino , is ready to reunite with his former Community cast members in a film adaptation of the series. Created by Dan Harmon, the NBC show was Glover’s first ever acting gig.

Reportedly, Peacock and Sony Pictures TV approved the adaptation of the Greendale Community College based series in September. Fans immediately wanted to know if the Atlanta creator would be joining his former co-stars.

While speaking at Variety’s Business Managers Breakfast on Wednesday (Nov. 2), Harmon revealed that he’s currently writing the film, and he couldn’t imagine producing it without the series’ star. According to Harmon, Glover is “down to clown” in the upcoming movie, Variety reports.

“For lack of a better word, there was a ball fumbled… [Glover] is down to clown,” he said. “Man, I would not want to think about making [the movie] without Donald.”

Per outlet, Glover previously reunited with the series’ cast in 2020 for a virtual table read, followed by a Q&A to reminisce about the show. The roundtable was part of a COVID-19 relief initiative benefiting Frontline Foods and José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen.

At the time, Glover said, “Watching it now, I’m like, ‘Oh, this show’s really punk. Really subversive and like kind of punk. We had so much fun and now I’m like, ‘I want to watch this show again, like it was brand new.’”

Aside from getting in the studio and recording music, Donald just wrapped the final season of his FX TV series Atlanta . The finale aired on Thursday night (Nov. 3). As for new tunes, the 39-year-old also said that fans may just get a follow up project to 2020’s 3.15.20 .

“I’m making a lot of music. I really love doing it,” he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I’ve made a bunch of it. It’s just really about how to experience it at this point.”

'Atlanta' Series Finale Teased In Season Four Trailer

