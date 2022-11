The G League now plays games south of the Rio Grande with Mexico City’s Capitanes hosting the Houston Rockets‘ G League affiliate for their first home game since joining the G League last season, playing in the Dallas – Fort Worth area due to the pandemic. The contest was something of a reunion for Rockets alumni past and present, with former Houston forward Bruno Caboclo — now signed to Mexico City’s roster — facing off with Rio Grande Valley Vipers Eron Gordon and Trhae Mitchell.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 18 MINUTES AGO