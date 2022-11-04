ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

This Is Louisiana's Best Foodie Destination

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you're a self-described foodie, you likely enjoy searching out and trying new restaurants to sample the best of what a city has to offer . And you're not alone!

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best destinations for foodies in each state, from Texas barbecue joints with rich smoky flavors to fresh seafood restaurants in the Pacific Northwest.

So what is Louisiana's top foodie destination?

Dooky Chase Restaurant

This New Orleans favorite has been serving up the classics since opening in 1941, from Crescent City staples like red beans and rice to Creole favorites like gumbo, shrimp clemenceau and fried chicken. Dooky Chase is a must-try for any adventurous foodie in South Carolina.

Dooky Chase Restaurant is located at 2301 Orleans Avenue in New Orleans.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"There's no better place to experience Creole cuisine in New Orleans than Dooky Chase. This legendary spot, founded by the 'Queen of Creole' Leah Chase , is a NOLA landmark that every foodie must visit at some point in their life. It is full of tradition and rich history, and of course, some killer Creole fried chicken."

Check out Eat This, Not That! 's full list to see all the best food destinations around the country to plan your next nationwide culinary tour.

