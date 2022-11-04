ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Five California Locations Rank As 'Best Winter Vacation' Spots In U.S

By Logan DeLoye
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22l1xZ_0iz1gbtf00
Photo: Getty Images

Winter is quickly approaching, especially for those looking to book a trip elsewhere for the season. Wether you prefer to spend the winter inside of a storybook, snow-covered mountain village, or surrounded by palm trees and the ocean, there are locations across the country that are perfect enough to please all kinds of vacationeers.

According to a list compiled by Timeout , the best places to travel to in California during the Wintertime are Mammoth Mountain for snowboarding, Lake Tahoe for tubing, Yosemite for iceskating, Silverton Mountain for heli-skiing, and Crab Cooker Hot Springs for star-gazing.

Here is what Timeout had to say about about a few of these Golden State destinations:

Mammoth Mountain:

"Mammoth Mountain is truly the snowy playground that snowboarders dream of – it gets 300 days of sunshine and 400in of snowfall per year. Situated at 11,053ft above sea level, the winter wonderland has 3,500 acres of snowboarding terrain and its season stretches into July (yes, July). Off the snowboard, there’s also plenty more to do like snowmobile rides, gondola rides with offering awe-inspiring views, snowcat tours, bowling and indoor golf."

Lake Tahoe:

"If you’re looking to hit some serious hills, there's no place like Northstar after a snowfall. You’ll find slopes for tubing around the resort’s mid-mountain mark (near the express lift). Here, a 200-yard-long, J-shaped tube slide features three whole whoops. But if one hill isn't enough to satiate you, try Heavenly's epic tubing area—it's 500ft long and has a 65ft vertical drop."

Yosemite:

"Sure, you can ice skate in the center of almost every city in the USA, or you can skate in the middle of one of the most beautiful landscapes in the world—seems like an easy choice, don’t you think? Head to Curry Village in Yosemite National Park for scenic ice skating with views of Half Dome and Glacier Cliff."

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

New England has 12 of the most ‘magical’ winter towns in the U.S.

Two are in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. Some American towns are downright magical during the winter months, and 12 of the nation’s best are in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website recently released a list of the 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the U.S. and...
MAINE STATE
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

Powerball ticket sold in California wins record $2.04 billion jackpot

Powerball announced Tuesday a single winning ticket was sold in California for a world-record $2.04 billion jackpot. The announcement came after a lengthy delay in revealing the winning numbers.The winning numbers are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10. California lottery officials said on Twitter the winning ticket was sold at a service center in the Los Angeles County community of Altadena.The service center gets a $1 million bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the California lottery. Owner Joseph Chahayed told CBS Los Angeles he's going to share the bonus with his family, which for now includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in the Ring of Fire 750 miles off the coast of California - just a week after a 5.1 magnitude hit San Francisco - but no tsunami warning will be issued

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the Ring of Fire, just 750 miles off the coast of California, but no tsunami warning will be issued. A massive earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), just a week after San Francisco was hit with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California

From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Scuba diver rescued by women in mermaid costumes off California coast

A scuba diver in distress was rescued by a group of women dressed as mermaids in Catalina Island off the coast of California.Javier Claramunt was diving with his father and a friend, Pablo Avila, when Mr Avila lost consciousness, reportedly suffering an air embolism.Women training in an advanced PADI mermaid rescue course nearby came to the rescue after they spotted he was in trouble.The group removed Mr Avila’s gear and gave him mouth to mouth before taking him to paramedics.After several hours of treatment, he regained consciousness.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Moment scientist nearly dives into tiger shark’s open mouthMaurice Hastings: US man in prison for 38 years freed by new DNA evidenceWoman smashes windows of California home with pickaxe
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The State Likely To Be Hit Hardest By Drought This Winter

The drought, which has hit much of California, Nevada, Utah, and much of the southwest, has been called a “megadrought”–the worst in 1,200 years. The NOAA has released its temperature and precipitation forecast for this winter. In portions of the U.S., drought conditions will worsen. The state most likely to be affected is Nevada, where […]
NEVADA STATE
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy