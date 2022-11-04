ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Invited to Help Develop Peeler Recreation Center Mural November 30

Greensboro native and artist James Raleigh, Jr. has been chosen to design and install a mural at Peeler Recreation Center. He will host a community event from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, November 30 at McGirt-Horton Public Library, 2501 Phillips Ave. Greensboro residents who use or live near Peeler Recreation Center...
Phil Fleischmann Named New Greensboro Parks and Recreation Director

After a nationwide search, Phil Fleischmann has been named Director of the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, effective December 1. Fleischmann returns to the City of Greensboro after spending more than three years as Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Chapel Hill, NC. Previously, Fleischmann served in several leadership roles with Greensboro Parks and Recreation, including Deputy Director and Community Recreation Services Division Manager.
City Council Continues Evaluation of American Rescue Plan Projects

The Greensboro City Council continues to evaluate funding priorities based on US Treasury guidance, its own priorities, and an assessment of City and community economic recovery needs. In September 2021, City staff sought feedback from residents on their funding priorities and based on this feedback and evaluation process, the City...
