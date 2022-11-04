After a nationwide search, Phil Fleischmann has been named Director of the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, effective December 1. Fleischmann returns to the City of Greensboro after spending more than three years as Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Chapel Hill, NC. Previously, Fleischmann served in several leadership roles with Greensboro Parks and Recreation, including Deputy Director and Community Recreation Services Division Manager.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO