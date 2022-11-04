Sen. Marco Rubio Rallies Jewish Voters At FAU

Photo : Getty Images North America

Sen. Marco Rubio held a rally with Jewish students at Florida Atlantic University.

The Republican who is running for re-election against Democrat Congresswoman Val Demings laid out a number of priorities for the Boca Raton crowd.

"Enforce our immigration laws, secure the Border. Produce more American oil. Do things that will attract manufacturing. Not give money to jurisdictions that refuse to enforce the law and let criminals run loose."

The event was organized by the Republican Jewish Coalition with the Chair of the group's Florida chapter bringing Rubio on stage.

Barbara Feingold told the audience "Marco's gonna win big on Tuesday night!"