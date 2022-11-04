ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Sen. Marco Rubio Rallies Jewish Voters At FAU

By Joel Malkin
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypg0T_0iz1gFfn00
Photo : Getty Images North America

Sen. Marco Rubio held a rally with Jewish students at Florida Atlantic University.

The Republican who is running for re-election against Democrat Congresswoman Val Demings laid out a number of priorities for the Boca Raton crowd.

"Enforce our immigration laws, secure the Border. Produce more American oil. Do things that will attract manufacturing. Not give money to jurisdictions that refuse to enforce the law and let criminals run loose."

The event was organized by the Republican Jewish Coalition with the Chair of the group's Florida chapter bringing Rubio on stage.

Barbara Feingold told the audience "Marco's gonna win big on Tuesday night!"

Comments / 4

Jeff Margolies
4d ago

Marco, like most republican politicians is not telling the truth!! He is telling what he thinks will get him votes!!! He does so many wrong things and has yet to stand up and tell the truth!! He has no moral convictions!!!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Republican Rubio Blasts Georgia Democrat Abrams Saying She “Denied Her Election”

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida blasted Stacey Abrams during a Tuesday night debate with Democratic Rep. Val Demings, saying she “denied her election.”. “I’ll tell you this much, I’ve never denied an election, ever… I’m not like Stacey Abrams in Georgia who denied her election,” Rubio said during the debate after the moderator asked if he would accept the results of the 2022 midterms, taking a shot at the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, who refused to concede the 2018 gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp, claiming voter suppression took place.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

What Ron DeSantis’ Silence on Antisemitic Messages Says About the GOP

It’s been almost two full days since the words “Kanye is right about the Jews” were displayed on a screen at TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida (and on another building in that city)—a reference to Kanye “Ye” West’s recent antisemitic comments that were straight out of the notorious forgery and roadmap for antisemitic conspiracy theories, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.The state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, who was in attendance at the game, hasn’t said a thing in public about the messages, even as other leaders condemned them. This includes his Democratic opponent for governor, Charlie Crist (a...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny

Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump supporters at Texas rally strongly oppose Abbott and DeSantis in 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Supporters of former President Donald Trump opposed the idea of any other Republican candidate running for the White House in 2024. Attendees at Trump's Save America rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening agreed that no other conservative politician could compare to Trump, who was twice impeached by the House before leaving office.
ROBSTOWN, TX
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Surprises With Ron DeSantis Line at Rally in Miami

At a Sunday afternoon midterm election rally near Miami, Donald Trump avoided taking a jab at Florida’s other most popular Republican, Gov. Ron DeSantis. “The people of Florida are going to reelect the wonderful, great friend of mine Marco Rubio to the U.S. Senate,” the former president told more than 2,000 supporters. “And you’re going to reelect Ron DeSantis as your governor.”
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

After Trump Fallout, GOP Group Turns to DeSantis for Help

A conservative political action committee that once had a tight alliance with former President Donald Trump is turning to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to help cut an ad for GOP Senator Mike Lee's reelection campaign in Utah. Beginning Wednesday, DeSantis will appear in the Club for Growth's latest TV ad...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy