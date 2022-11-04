ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Lohan Covers 'Jingle Bell Rock' In New Netflix Christmas Movie

By Sami Jo
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan is singing “Jingle Bell Rock” in her upcoming Christmas movie and if the Plastics aren't joining her I DON'T WANT IT! No I'm kidding I still want it- but this has to be the most iconic comeback ever.

The new song is a part of Lohan’s Netflix special, “Falling For Christmas,” where she'll portray a hotel heiress who experiences amnesia after a skiing accident and falls for the lodge's owner. Yep, sounds like your typical Christmas movie.

Lohan originally performed “Jingle Bell Rock” in “Mean Girls” 18 years ago. Honestly the most iconic scene of the whole movie and you can quote me on that.

“Falling For Christmas” hits Netflix on November 10th. Can't wait to watch!

