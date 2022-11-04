Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
SB County Sheriff’s $2 Million funded HOPE Team reaches out to Hesperia homelessThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Fontana Herald News
Two doubles teams perform well for Fontana A.B. Miller girls' tennis squad
Two doubles teams performed well for the Fontana A.B. Miller girls’ tennis team this fall. Alejandra Delgado and Lilianna Mirimontes won the Mountain Valley League doubles championship at the end of the regular season. In addition, Karol Lopez and Cecilia Torres took third place in the league and also...
Fontana Herald News
CIF FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Fontana High School smashes Savanna, 43-13
In their long-awaited return to the CIF playoffs, the Fontana Steelers came through with an impressive victory on Nov. 4. The Fohi football team smashed Savanna, 43-13, in the first round of the Division 14 tournament and will now move on to play Bassett in Round 2. The Steelers thrilled...
viewpointsonline.org
Riverside City College beats Napa Valley in the Title IX Tipoff
The Title IX Tip-Off was more than just a game for the Riverside City College women’s basketball team. “The pioneers that laid down the foundation for me to have this opportunity is very important. I love the conversation that has now started at the college about Title IX,” Head coach Alicia Berber said. “It really means a lot to our players because it means the conversation is around about supporting women’s sports and men’s sports. We want equity for all our athletes.”
San Bernardino, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in San Bernardino. The Citrus Valley High School football team will have a game with Cajon High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00. The Jurupa Hills High School football team will have a game with Aquinas High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00.
pepperbough.com
‘Cardiac Kids’ win playoff nailbiter vs. Cerritos, 42-41
Cerritos, CA—For the third consecutive week, the Colton Yellowjackets found themselves on the brink of a loss. This week, the stakes were the highest they’ve been all season—round 1 of the CIF Playoffs against Cerritos High School. And for the third consecutive week, the Yellowjackets prevailed in...
Moreno Valley, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The John W North High School football team will have a game with Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00.
Hemet, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Burroughs High School - Burbank football team will have a game with Tahquitz High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00.
mynewsla.com
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
Motorist suffers major injuries after Cathedral City hit and run
A motorist suffers major injuries after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Cathedral City. Officials said a Cathedral City motorist was heading westbound on Vista Chino from Landau Blvd around 11:40 a.m. According to witnesses, the motorcycle was traveling at a fast speed. A box van traveling eastbound on Vista Chino made a left northbound The post Motorist suffers major injuries after Cathedral City hit and run appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Southern California braces for three days of rain, snow
LOS ANGELES – A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
Storm system expected to bring widespread rain, strong winds, and mountain storm to SoCal
A storm system is set to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to parts of Southern California as early as Monday. Rain is expected to develop over Santa Barbara County by 6:15 a.m. and will move into Los Angeles County by 6:30 p.m., as well as into portions of the Inland Empire and Orange County. The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday evening to early Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop down to as low as 3,500-feet across the major mountain passes, causing a potential hazard for drivers in those areas. The storm system is expected to move out...
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In San Bernardino, CA
When you want to dive into intriguing and out-of-the-box flavors, there’s no better location than San Bernardino, California. There are seven splendid breweries that each have a distinct vibe and beer selection for their guests. Find out more about each brewery below!. Escape Craft Brewery. If you’re looking for...
vvng.com
Motorcycle accident on SB I-15 in Hesperia causes a backup on freeway and Mariposa Road
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle accident in the bypass lanes of the southbound I-15 resulted in traffic to backup on the freeway and Mariposa Road. It happened at about 2:52 pm, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, just north of Ranchero Road. The crash involved a black 2017 Honda Civic and a black motorcycle Harley Davidson.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in San Bernardino, Ca
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID San Bernardino shares five things to do with your kids in San Bernardino, CA over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID San Bernardino's picks for the five things to do in the San Bernardino with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
redlandscommunitynews.com
South Redlands home on three-quarters of an acre has great views
As visitors head through the gate leading to the front door of Kelly and Dan Patton’s South Redlands home, the first thought is how open and inviting the courtyard is. With its box gardens bursting with flowers and cacti, geometrically pleasing cement squares, comfortable seats and relaxing water feature, it seems like the perfect place to wander out and ease into the day.
Murrieta Police reunite ‘Princess Jasmine’ with lost tiger
Nothing should ever stand between a princess and her tiger. A baby tiger plush who was lost in the shuffle of Halloween festivities in Murrieta has been reunited with its owner. In a sweet Instagram post, Murrieta Police posted a “lost and found” image of the baby tiger saying, “We still haven’t found this guy’s […]
Fontana Herald News
Student is arrested for allegedly making criminal threats at school in Rancho Cucamonga
A 14-year-old Los Osos High School student was arrested for allegedly making criminal threats at that school in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 1, two Los Osos students received text messages regarding threats made to the school. Detectives deemed the threats were...
Community rallies behind Norco store owner who suffered stroke
A Norco store owner who defended his business from would-be robbers and then suffered a heart attack has suffered another health setback. The community is rallying behind him. In August, Craig Cope, 80, fired a gun at robbers who entered his store, Norco Market and Liquor, and it was all caught on security camera. After that incident, he suffered a heart attack but was quickly back at work. However, just a few months later, he suffered a stroke. He is currently in a rehabilitation center unable to speak. Coworkers said customers come in daily asking about him, hoping he will make a full recovery. "Everybody is just so concerned," said Marnie Tapia, manager of the store. "People are in tears. They are crying." Cope has worked the night shift at the store for years. One customer had a special message for him. "You'd better come back," said Aida Hattori, a customer. "I need you. We all do."
macaronikid.com
13 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!
Being in the business of Family Fun, I can tell you that it is officially the Holiday Season here at Macaroni KID Upland, Claremont & La Verne. We know for some of you, it all seems a bit early, and Christmas seems to overtake Thanksgiving a little more every year (Yes, that is Santa arriving at Bass Pro Shop this weekend!). We get it, but let's face it... the holidays go fast, and we find that being intentional and planning out your holiday family fun is the key to keeping the stress away and making sure it all happens. Don't let the holidays pass you by this year without taking the time to plan some family time to just enjoy the season.
msjctalonnews.com
San Jacinto Neighborhood Forced To Evacuate Due To Pool Chemical Leakage
At around 8 am on Saturday October 29th, residents in a San Jacinto neighborhood were awakened by a helicopter telling people in the area that there was a hazmat situation in the area. The situation was caused by pool chemicals leaking, and residents were ordered to evacuate immediately and take refuge at San Jacinto High.
