Kanye West addresses Adidas fallout in his return to Instagram: ‘I lost $2bn in one day’
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid antisemitism backlash. Kanye West has returned to Instagram to address the significant decrease in his fortune after Adidas and other brands cut ties with the rapper over his antisemitic remarks. On Tuesday, the athletic company announced amid intense pressure that it would no...
Adidas Can Still Make Yeezy Shoes After Terminating Partnership — Here's the Catch
Ye’s (Kanye West) voice has been scrapped from nearly all social media sites. Most, if not all, of the partnerships he has formed with major companies, like Adidas and Balenciaga, have also ended. On Oct. 25, 2022, Adidas announced that it would stop production of all Yeezy-branded products, though...
Adidas Will Continue To Sell Yeezys, But There’s A Twist
Adidas says they own every single Yeezy design. Yesterday morning, Adidas dropped some bombshell news as they decided to officially end their partnership with Kanye West. This is a move that many were expecting, although there was this sense that Adidas would not pull the trigger. In the end, however, they have removed Yeezy from their umbrella, and they are making sure all Yeezys are pulled from stores.
Kanye West is keeping quiet after reportedly losing his coveted billionaire status. Here’s the money he’s lost
Ye stays silent after losing his much-coveted billionaire status due to his increasingly anti-Semitic remarks.
Kanye West's Yeezy products are still being sold on the Farfetch website
Global fashion platform Farfetch is still selling more than 200 Yeezy products on its site. Companies including Adidas and Balenciaga have cut ties with West following his antisemitic comments. Foot Locker is also pulling products from its online and brick-and-mortar stores. Luxury fashion retailer Farfetch is still selling Yeezy products...
Kanye West Wants to Build His Own Mini-City Called the ‘Yecosystem’
Kanye West might have plans as ambitious as running for president. In the midst of all the chaos from West’s past month, his team filed a slew of trademark applications that would allow West to create his own mini-community — or as West intends to call it, the “Yecosystem.”
Yeezy shoe collectors are ‘panic selling’ following Kanye West’s antisemitic rants
For sneaker aficionado Manuel Cruz, shoes have always been much more than something to wear. Smart buys have led to big sales for the collector: Cruz once offloaded dozens of pairs of sneakers, including some from Kanye West’s Yeezy brand, for $24,000. He used the proceeds to pay for his wedding and honeymoon in Hawaii.
Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership
Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
Kanye West’s Adidas Split Has Sent The Yeezy Market Into A Frenzy
Many are looking to sell their shoes. Kanye West and Adidas have officially split up after a two-month standoff that got ugly, very fast. Ye had originally wanted to split from Adidas in September when he revealed that the brand was dropping silhouettes and colorways without his permission. It was an interesting admission, and Ye was trying to build a sympathetic case online.
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
Kanye West Reacts After Losing $2B From Adidas Deal: “The Money Is Not Who I Am”
Ye sends a message to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel after Adidas cuts ties with him. Kanye West is no longer a billionaire after dismantling his fashion empire in weeks. The Chicago artist lost his deal with Adidas this week after the brand put the partnership under review, as companies like Balenciaga and Gap further distanced themselves from Ye.
Kanye West Is No Longer a Billionaire After Adidas Drops Him: How Much Is His Net Worth Now?
Bye-bye, billionaire status. Kanye West's net worth has reportedly dropped significantly since losing his Adidas deal amid his anti-Semitic remarks. The collaboration with Adidas and the rapper's Yeezy brand was worth about $1.5 billion, Forbes estimates. Without the deal, West's net worth has fallen to $400 million. That sum comes "from real estate, cash, his […]
Georgia shoe manufacturer lays off most of workforce after Adidas stops Yeezy production
Okabashi, an Adidas manufacturing partner and family-owned footwear company in Buford, Georgia, has laid off 142 employees as a result of Adidas ending its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
Kanye West Yeezy Resale Market Could See Massive Profits If Adidas Cuts Ties
Kanye West's Yeezy shoes have always been just as popular on the resale market as they've been in stores -- but there's a clear shift happening, with many resellers hesitant to make any moves until Adidas announces its position on Ye. We spoke with several experts involved in the resale...
Khloe Kardashian Rocks Yeezys After Adidas Drops Former Brother-In-Law Kanye West: Photos
Khloe Kardashian was seen wearing Yeezy sneakers after Kanye West was dropped from Adidas due to his anti-semitic comments. The Kardashians on Hulu star, 38, stepped out for ice cream in Calabasas with her daughter True, 4, on Wednesday, Oct. 26. She was seen in a light gray 350 Boost model with a neon pink accent after also posting a message of support for the Jewish community in light of on-going controversy surrounding her former brother-in-law.
‘I’m being humbled’: Kanye West compares himself to George Floyd as he brands family ‘greedy’ over lawsuit
Kanye West claims George Floyd’s killer didn’t really have knee on his neck. Kanye West has compared himself to George Floyd after questioning the nature of his death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. The 45-year-old rapper made a number of claims about Floyd’s death in...
And Just Like That Diddy Takes Number 2 Spot for Hip Hop Billionaires After Kanye West’s Adidas Split
Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.
