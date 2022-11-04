ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Will Continue To Sell Yeezys, But There’s A Twist

Adidas says they own every single Yeezy design. Yesterday morning, Adidas dropped some bombshell news as they decided to officially end their partnership with Kanye West. This is a move that many were expecting, although there was this sense that Adidas would not pull the trigger. In the end, however, they have removed Yeezy from their umbrella, and they are making sure all Yeezys are pulled from stores.
Business Insider

Kanye West's Yeezy products are still being sold on the Farfetch website

Global fashion platform Farfetch is still selling more than 200 Yeezy products on its site. Companies including Adidas and Balenciaga have cut ties with West following his antisemitic comments. Foot Locker is also pulling products from its online and brick-and-mortar stores. Luxury fashion retailer Farfetch is still selling Yeezy products...
The Independent

Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership

Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West’s Adidas Split Has Sent The Yeezy Market Into A Frenzy

Many are looking to sell their shoes. Kanye West and Adidas have officially split up after a two-month standoff that got ugly, very fast. Ye had originally wanted to split from Adidas in September when he revealed that the brand was dropping silhouettes and colorways without his permission. It was an interesting admission, and Ye was trying to build a sympathetic case online.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Reacts After Losing $2B From Adidas Deal: “The Money Is Not Who I Am”

Ye sends a message to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel after Adidas cuts ties with him. Kanye West is no longer a billionaire after dismantling his fashion empire in weeks. The Chicago artist lost his deal with Adidas this week after the brand put the partnership under review, as companies like Balenciaga and Gap further distanced themselves from Ye.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Yeezy Resale Market Could See Massive Profits If Adidas Cuts Ties

Kanye West's Yeezy shoes have always been just as popular on the resale market as they've been in stores -- but there's a clear shift happening, with many resellers hesitant to make any moves until Adidas announces its position on Ye. We spoke with several experts involved in the resale...
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Rocks Yeezys After Adidas Drops Former Brother-In-Law Kanye West: Photos

Khloe Kardashian was seen wearing Yeezy sneakers after Kanye West was dropped from Adidas due to his anti-semitic comments. The Kardashians on Hulu star, 38, stepped out for ice cream in Calabasas with her daughter True, 4, on Wednesday, Oct. 26. She was seen in a light gray 350 Boost model with a neon pink accent after also posting a message of support for the Jewish community in light of on-going controversy surrounding her former brother-in-law.
sneakernews.com

Black Enterprise

And Just Like That Diddy Takes Number 2 Spot for Hip Hop Billionaires After Kanye West’s Adidas Split

Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.
hotnewhiphop.com

sneakernews.com

