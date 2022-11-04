ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Five California Locations Rank As 'Best Winter Vacation' Spots In U.S

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Winter is quickly approaching, especially for those looking to book a trip elsewhere for the season. Wether you prefer to spend the winter inside of a storybook, snow-covered mountain village, or surrounded by palm trees and the ocean, there are locations across the country that are perfect enough to please all kinds of vacationeers.

According to a list compiled by Timeout , the best places to travel to in California during the Wintertime are Mammoth Mountain for snowboarding, Lake Tahoe for tubing, Yosemite for iceskating, Silverton Mountain for heli-skiing, and Crab Cooker Hot Springs for star-gazing.

Here is what Timeout had to say about about a few of these Golden State destinations:

Mammoth Mountain:

"Mammoth Mountain is truly the snowy playground that snowboarders dream of – it gets 300 days of sunshine and 400in of snowfall per year. Situated at 11,053ft above sea level, the winter wonderland has 3,500 acres of snowboarding terrain and its season stretches into July (yes, July). Off the snowboard, there’s also plenty more to do like snowmobile rides, gondola rides with offering awe-inspiring views, snowcat tours, bowling and indoor golf."

Lake Tahoe:

"If you’re looking to hit some serious hills, there's no place like Northstar after a snowfall. You’ll find slopes for tubing around the resort’s mid-mountain mark (near the express lift). Here, a 200-yard-long, J-shaped tube slide features three whole whoops. But if one hill isn't enough to satiate you, try Heavenly's epic tubing area—it's 500ft long and has a 65ft vertical drop."

Yosemite:

"Sure, you can ice skate in the center of almost every city in the USA, or you can skate in the middle of one of the most beautiful landscapes in the world—seems like an easy choice, don’t you think? Head to Curry Village in Yosemite National Park for scenic ice skating with views of Half Dome and Glacier Cliff."

Fresno, CA
