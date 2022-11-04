ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WKQI Channel 955
 4 days ago
Photo: Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

A 19-year-old Michigan man has been arrested after police found a woman's body in the back of his pickup truck, according to Click on Detroit .

The incident began when Stephen Freeman was driving his pickup truck near Detroit just before 2 p.m. on October 27, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. While driving in the area of Common and Hayes roads in Roseville, he hit a semi truck and fled the scene on foot.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of woman in the bed of Freeman's vehicle , according to authorities. The victim is 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township.

Freeman was eventually found and arrested. Officials said he is currently a person of interest in Seitz's death, and evidence is being tested and her body is being examined. At the time of this writing, the prosecutor's office has not released any further information regarding the cause of her death.

Freeman is facing charges that include receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. Both of those charges are 5-year felonies. He is being held on $75,000 bond, cash/surety, as he waits for a probable cause conference on November 9. If released, Freeman must wear a GPS tether.

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

ggmmgg
3d ago

there was a dead body in the back of a stolen truck he was driving he fled from the scene after an accident and some judge decided to give him a bond how ridiculous

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
