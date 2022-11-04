ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

WATCH: Massive 100-Car Pileup Shuts Down Roads In Denver

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago

Icy roads led to a massive, 100-car pileup near Denver Friday morning (November 4), snarling traffic and leaving many cars totaled, according to KDVR .

The devastating crash happened on 6th Avenue near Kalamath Street after 6 a.m. local time. Denver Police shut down westbound 6th Avenue at North Kalamath Street to North Federal Boulevard to clean up the multi-vehicle mess. Sixth Avenue reopened nearly five hours later.

No injuries have been reported yet, but some motorists were taken to the hospital, according to police.

Reporters say emergency personnel was on the scene helping drivers and passengers as dozens of tow trucks hauled away ruined vehicles. Damages range from minor dents to cars being completely wrecked. Any inoperable or abandoned vehicles were towed to Lot C at Empower Field.

A storm dropped rain and snow on the Denver metro area and Front Range region Thursday (November 3). While the snow didn't stick around, it left behind wet and slick conditions for drivers the following morning.

KDVR asked the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) why the roads weren't treated before the storm. A spokesperson told reporters they're not responsible for maintaining the roads, and it falls on the City of Denver. Officials added that the roads were too warm for pretreatment to be effective.

AURORA, CO
