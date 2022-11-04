Gmail is adding a package tracking feature for the holidays

Gmail is adding a new feature that will let you track your packages during the holiday season.

The feature will offer a "simple, helpful view" of tracking and delivery info, right from your inbox, according to Google.

"For orders with tracking numbers, Gmail will prominently display your current delivery status in your inbox list view and in a summary card at the top of individual emails," Google said in a statement . "[It] will provide important details at a glance, such as estimated arrival date and status — like 'Label created,' 'Arriving tomorrow' or 'Delivered today.'"

Google said the changes are to help people save time and stay on top of all their shipments.

"We also know how it feels to be waiting on a package, only to discover that it was delayed," Google said. "In the coming months, Gmail will help eliminate some of that surprise. It'll proactively show a delay label and bring the email to the top of your inbox so you don’t miss a beat (or a package)."

Package tracking will be available across most major U.S. shipping carriers.

The feature is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Users can opt in to receive package tracking updates. Gmail will then automatically look up order statuses using your tracking numbers and surface them in your inbox. You can opt out at any time through your Gmail settings.