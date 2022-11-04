Woman, 42, fatally struck by pickup truck on Long Island

MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night on Long Island.

According to officials, just before 11:00 p.m., 42-year-old Ann Marie Montgomery was heading westbound on northbound County Road 83 , north of Canal Road in Mt. Sinai when she was struck in the left lane by a 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck, driven by James Gerardi.

Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene by an EMS physician.

Gerardi, 57, was not injured.

The Ford was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.