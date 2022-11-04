ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Woman, 42, fatally struck by pickup truck on Long Island

By Kimberly Dole
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 4 days ago

MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night on Long Island.

According to officials, just before 11:00 p.m., 42-year-old Ann Marie Montgomery was heading westbound on northbound County Road 83 , north of Canal Road in Mt. Sinai when she was struck in the left lane by a 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck, driven by James Gerardi.

Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene by an EMS physician.

Gerardi, 57, was not injured.

The Ford was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Guest
4d ago

way too many fatalities on LI Roadways In the past several weeks, cars hitting pedestrians causing fatalities, very sad

NYrottsx6
2d ago

Very sad but it sounds like she was trying to cross 83...for what reason, who knows...where this happened, north of Canal road, there is nothing, no side streets, just woods until further up 83, where the backyards of houses, which are all fenced off, until the next intersection, at the farmstead 83 & Coram Mt Sinai Rd...it's really just not an area you ever see anyone walking, let alone crossing it.

