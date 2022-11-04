ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Casey Anthony Breaks Silence On What She Says Happened To Daughter Caylee In Brand New Docuseries

One of America's most infamous mothers, Casey Anthony, will break her silence on what she claims happened to her daughter, as well as her controversial 2011 murder trial and acquittal, in a brand new documentary series on PeacockTV, RadarOnline.com has learned. The three-part series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, will feature never-before-seen evidence from the defense team, as well as personal archives, footage, and on-camera interviews with Anthony. She was famously acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2011. "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media...
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Video: Erica Mena Reacts To Finally Divorcing Safaree & Her Child Support

The cameras were rolling on Love & Hip Hop as Erica Mena got the call that she is officially divorced from Safaree Samuels. Footage of the moment Erica got the call made its way online, and she was seen jumping with joy and crying after learning that her divorce was finalized. However, her mood suddenly soured after she was told that Safaree was ordered to pay $4,305 a month in child support. Erica was also seen making a phone call, where she stated that she was awarded primary custody of her and Safaree's two children.
VIDEO: Female Diver Barely Escapes Becoming Shark Dinner

PHEW! Talk about a close call. Some may say the shark was excited to see this safety diver, but you can decide for yourself. The diver, however, was unphased as she entered the water just after this encounter. This incredible footage was captured off the coast of Hawaii.
