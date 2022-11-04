Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
ETOnline.com
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
Lori Harvey Channels Beyoncé For Halloween And Nails It!
Lori Harvey won Halloween with her Beyoncé costume and we're loving it!
Clayton News Daily
Millie Bobby Brown Shares Glimpse Into Romance With Jake Bongiovi in Sweet Post
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are the most adorable couple, and they're proving it in a new video shared on Instagram yesterday. Brown is known for her limited social media use, so fans are always delighted when she shares a little glimpse into her life. The actress, who has...
Lori Harvey Breaks the Internet With Her Beyoncé Costume
Lori Harvey, a successful model, founder of the skincare company SKN by LH, and the adoptive daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey, just won Halloween with her amazing costume. The 25-year-old decided to go back to 2003 by dressing up as music icon Beyoncé from the music video of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Cardi B vs. Lizzo: Who did Marge Simpson better this Halloween?
Every Halloween there’s usually been some sort of cultural phenomenon which leads to an alarming number of costume double-ups among celebrities and us common folk — whether it be Heath Ledger’s Joker or Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn or anyone else in between, these things happen. Marge...
seventeen.com
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Showed Up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ Birthday Dinner in Full Halloween Costume
Watch: Kim Kardashian Mistakenly in Costume at Tracee Ellis Ross' Party. Kim Kardashian may have been just a tad bit overdressed for this occasion. As the SKIMS founder revealed in an Oct. 30 Instagram Story, she attended Tracee Ellis Ross' birthday dinner over the weekend wearing a striking Mystique costume for the event. But, as Kim noted, her choice of clothing may not have totally matched the theme.
Hypebae
Check out the Best Celebrity Costumes of Halloween 2022
In celebrity world, Halloween is the one day a year when a celeb gets as creative as possible. This year, they did not disappoint. From scary to sexy costumes, your favorite A-listers and influencers channeled their favorite characters. In some cases, they dressed up like other celebrities, showing their admiration...
Popculture
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Dress as the Proud Family in Rare Family Photo With All 3 Kids
Beyoncé and Jay-Z rarely treat the public with personal family moments. But when they do, it's always special. The power couple are parents to three children: Blue, and twins Sir and Rumi. They keep their kiddos out of the spotlight, and for good reason. As public figures, they've practically grown up in the spotlight and desire for their children to have as normal lives as possible, even going to extreme lengths to keep them protected from the media. But in rare moments, they showcase their beautiful family to the world. And this Halloween, all three Carter children made an appearance on Queen Bey's social media as the cast of the Disney animated series The Proud Family.
Mariah Carey Says Halloween Is Over, Time to Get Ready for Christmas!
The self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas" has announced that Halloween is over and it's time to get into the Christmas spirit!. Mariah took to Instagram posting a reel of her in a Halloween costume, working out on a stationary bike. She captioned the (very glam) video, "IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! 🎄🎉❤️#MariahSZN."
You Have to See Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed as These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive
Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Look At Newborn Son As True, 4, Holds Him In Halloween Costumes
Khloe Kardashian is finally giving fans a GLIMPSE of her son, who was born at the end of July 2022. On Oct. 30, Khloe took to Instagram to share some photos from her family’s pre-Halloween celebration, including an adorable shot of her daughter, True Thompson, 4, holding her baby brother. Although the baby’s face is turned away from the camera, this is the first time Khloe has publicly shared any image of her newborn. A second shot shows the little one’s foot, which is dressed in a Nike sneaker.
Lizzo Dresses Up As Chrisean Rock For Halloween
Lizzo is just out here trying to enjoy her life, but as we already know, there’s always gonna be someone attempting to rain on her parade. For Halloween, the “About Damn Time” singer dressed up as Chrisean Rock–and she went allllllll in, Blueface tattoos and tooth included. She posted a video in a white t-shirt and cut-off shorts and a pair of sneakers, looking every bit like Chrisean as she stared into the camera and (somehow) kept a straight face.
TODAY.com
Mariska Hargitay dresses as Frida Kahlo with signature flowers in her hair for Halloween
Mariska Hargitay got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star, 58, posted a pic of herself Oct. 31 on Instagram sporting Kahlo's signature look: Hargitay's long brown hair was parted in the middle and pulled back and she wore a wreath of flowers in her hair.
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022
Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
Kendall Jenner transforms into iconic Toy Story character for Halloween
Kendall Jenner transformed into Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween on Saturday (October 29).The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a cartoon-style white shirt with a large collar, buttons and yellow cuff detailing.Ms Jenner also wore denim shorts and the iconic white and black white chaps that the Pixar character sports in the films.The 26-year-old shared a video of her sporting a red wig, captioning it: "Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
Popculture
Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable in 'Bride of Frankenstein' Halloween Costume
Kylie Jenner kept up her high standard for Halloween costumes with this year's get-up: the bride of Frankenstein. Jenner shared three photos of her get-up on Instagram on Friday, picking up over eight million likes. Fans proclaimed her the "queen of Halloween" once again. Jenner put a modern spin on...
Heidi Klum, the queen of Halloween, outdoes herself with her most bizarre costume yet: a worm
Heidi Klum transformed into a gigantic, realistic worm while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed up as a bloodied fisherman for her Halloween party.
Heidi Klum is unrecognisable as she dresses as a worm for Halloween
The Queen of Halloween has risen again.Heidi Klum has returned from her two-year Halloween hiatus with her highly anticipated spooky party and a costume so elaborate she was completely unrecognisable.The model turned up in a full body worm costume, complete with a large curved head and a long tail. Only her eyes, nose and mouth were visible within the costume, as well as her feet.Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, complemented her costume by dressing as a fisherman with a bloody eye.On the blue carpet entrance to her party on Monday night (31 October), Klum posed with Kaulitz by laying on...
Comments / 0