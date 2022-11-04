ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Clayton News Daily

Millie Bobby Brown Shares Glimpse Into Romance With Jake Bongiovi in Sweet Post

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are the most adorable couple, and they're proving it in a new video shared on Instagram yesterday. Brown is known for her limited social media use, so fans are always delighted when she shares a little glimpse into her life. The actress, who has...
Parade

Lori Harvey Breaks the Internet With Her Beyoncé Costume

Lori Harvey, a successful model, founder of the skincare company SKN by LH, and the adoptive daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey, just won Halloween with her amazing costume. The 25-year-old decided to go back to 2003 by dressing up as music icon Beyoncé from the music video of...
wegotthiscovered.com

Cardi B vs. Lizzo: Who did Marge Simpson better this Halloween?

Every Halloween there’s usually been some sort of cultural phenomenon which leads to an alarming number of costume double-ups among celebrities and us common folk — whether it be Heath Ledger’s Joker or Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn or anyone else in between, these things happen. Marge...
E! News

Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Showed Up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ Birthday Dinner in Full Halloween Costume

Watch: Kim Kardashian Mistakenly in Costume at Tracee Ellis Ross' Party. Kim Kardashian may have been just a tad bit overdressed for this occasion. As the SKIMS founder revealed in an Oct. 30 Instagram Story, she attended Tracee Ellis Ross' birthday dinner over the weekend wearing a striking Mystique costume for the event. But, as Kim noted, her choice of clothing may not have totally matched the theme.
Hypebae

Check out the Best Celebrity Costumes of Halloween 2022

In celebrity world, Halloween is the one day a year when a celeb gets as creative as possible. This year, they did not disappoint. From scary to sexy costumes, your favorite A-listers and influencers channeled their favorite characters. In some cases, they dressed up like other celebrities, showing their admiration...
Popculture

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Dress as the Proud Family in Rare Family Photo With All 3 Kids

Beyoncé and Jay-Z rarely treat the public with personal family moments. But when they do, it's always special. The power couple are parents to three children: Blue, and twins Sir and Rumi. They keep their kiddos out of the spotlight, and for good reason. As public figures, they've practically grown up in the spotlight and desire for their children to have as normal lives as possible, even going to extreme lengths to keep them protected from the media. But in rare moments, they showcase their beautiful family to the world. And this Halloween, all three Carter children made an appearance on Queen Bey's social media as the cast of the Disney animated series The Proud Family.
Billboard

You Have to See Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed as These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive

Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Look At Newborn Son As True, 4, Holds Him In Halloween Costumes

Khloe Kardashian is finally giving fans a GLIMPSE of her son, who was born at the end of July 2022. On Oct. 30, Khloe took to Instagram to share some photos from her family’s pre-Halloween celebration, including an adorable shot of her daughter, True Thompson, 4, holding her baby brother. Although the baby’s face is turned away from the camera, this is the first time Khloe has publicly shared any image of her newborn. A second shot shows the little one’s foot, which is dressed in a Nike sneaker.
Bossip

Lizzo Dresses Up As Chrisean Rock For Halloween

Lizzo is just out here trying to enjoy her life, but as we already know, there’s always gonna be someone attempting to rain on her parade. For Halloween, the “About Damn Time” singer dressed up as Chrisean Rock–and she went allllllll in, Blueface tattoos and tooth included. She posted a video in a white t-shirt and cut-off shorts and a pair of sneakers, looking every bit like Chrisean as she stared into the camera and (somehow) kept a straight face.
TODAY.com

Mariska Hargitay dresses as Frida Kahlo with signature flowers in her hair for Halloween

Mariska Hargitay got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star, 58, posted a pic of herself Oct. 31 on Instagram sporting Kahlo's signature look: Hargitay's long brown hair was parted in the middle and pulled back and she wore a wreath of flowers in her hair.
PopCrush

Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022

Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
The Independent

Kendall Jenner transforms into iconic Toy Story character for Halloween

Kendall Jenner transformed into Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween on Saturday (October 29).The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a cartoon-style white shirt with a large collar, buttons and yellow cuff detailing.Ms Jenner also wore denim shorts and the iconic white and black white chaps that the Pixar character sports in the films.The 26-year-old shared a video of her sporting a red wig, captioning it: "Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
Popculture

Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable in 'Bride of Frankenstein' Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner kept up her high standard for Halloween costumes with this year's get-up: the bride of Frankenstein. Jenner shared three photos of her get-up on Instagram on Friday, picking up over eight million likes. Fans proclaimed her the "queen of Halloween" once again. Jenner put a modern spin on...
The Independent

Heidi Klum is unrecognisable as she dresses as a worm for Halloween

The Queen of Halloween has risen again.Heidi Klum has returned from her two-year Halloween hiatus with her highly anticipated spooky party and a costume so elaborate she was completely unrecognisable.The model turned up in a full body worm costume, complete with a large curved head and a long tail. Only her eyes, nose and mouth were visible within the costume, as well as her feet.Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, complemented her costume by dressing as a fisherman with a bloody eye.On the blue carpet entrance to her party on Monday night (31 October), Klum posed with Kaulitz by laying on...

