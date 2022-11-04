Beyoncé and Jay-Z rarely treat the public with personal family moments. But when they do, it's always special. The power couple are parents to three children: Blue, and twins Sir and Rumi. They keep their kiddos out of the spotlight, and for good reason. As public figures, they've practically grown up in the spotlight and desire for their children to have as normal lives as possible, even going to extreme lengths to keep them protected from the media. But in rare moments, they showcase their beautiful family to the world. And this Halloween, all three Carter children made an appearance on Queen Bey's social media as the cast of the Disney animated series The Proud Family.

2 DAYS AGO