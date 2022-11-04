Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
AOL Corp
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Lori Harvey Channels Beyoncé For Halloween And Nails It!
Lori Harvey won Halloween with her Beyoncé costume and we're loving it!
AOL Corp
Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
wegotthiscovered.com
Cardi B vs. Lizzo: Who did Marge Simpson better this Halloween?
Every Halloween there’s usually been some sort of cultural phenomenon which leads to an alarming number of costume double-ups among celebrities and us common folk — whether it be Heath Ledger’s Joker or Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn or anyone else in between, these things happen. Marge...
seventeen.com
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Showed Up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ Birthday Dinner in Full Halloween Costume
Watch: Kim Kardashian Mistakenly in Costume at Tracee Ellis Ross' Party. Kim Kardashian may have been just a tad bit overdressed for this occasion. As the SKIMS founder revealed in an Oct. 30 Instagram Story, she attended Tracee Ellis Ross' birthday dinner over the weekend wearing a striking Mystique costume for the event. But, as Kim noted, her choice of clothing may not have totally matched the theme.
Hypebae
Check out the Best Celebrity Costumes of Halloween 2022
In celebrity world, Halloween is the one day a year when a celeb gets as creative as possible. This year, they did not disappoint. From scary to sexy costumes, your favorite A-listers and influencers channeled their favorite characters. In some cases, they dressed up like other celebrities, showing their admiration...
Mariah Carey Says Halloween Is Over, Time to Get Ready for Christmas!
The self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas" has announced that Halloween is over and it's time to get into the Christmas spirit!. Mariah took to Instagram posting a reel of her in a Halloween costume, working out on a stationary bike. She captioned the (very glam) video, "IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! 🎄🎉❤️#MariahSZN."
Kylie Jenner Channels the Bride of Frankenstein in Custom Jean Paul Gaultier Halloween Costume
Kylie Jenner doesn't play when it comes to Halloween. The beauty mogul, 25, unveiled her latest seasonal costume on Instagram Friday — revealing that she went out as none other than the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 film of the same name. While she's previously gone out as...
ETOnline.com
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Pose in Angelic Family Costumes for Son's First Halloween
An angelic little family! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoyed Halloween together with their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and their 8-month-old son, whose name has not yet been revealed. Kylie posted a sweet family mirror selfie of the foursome all decked out in matching angel costumes. In the photo, 31-year-old...
AOL Corp
Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!
Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
Beyoncé Transforms Into Trudy Parker & Sugar Mama from ‘The Proud Family’ in Slingbacks for Halloween with Jay-Z & Their Kids
Beyoncé graced her fans sharing a rare photo of her whole family together on Halloween. The image saw her husband, Jay Z, and their kids – Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter – all dressed up as “The Proud Family” members. The “Reinassance” singer played...
Khloé Kardashian Matches with Daughter True and Family Cat in 'Groundbreaking' Halloween Costumes
Khloé Kardashian is feeling a little frisky this Halloween season. The reality star posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with daughter True Thompson, and the pair looked adorable in matching costumes inspired by their family cat Grey Kitty. Both wore bodysuits made of what looked like light grey...
ETOnline.com
Nick Cannon's Son Golden Dresses Up as Him for Halloween: See the Epic Transformation
This Halloween costume got Nick Cannon's major stamp of approval. The actor's 5-year-old son, Golden, practically won Halloween 2022 when he dressed up as his famous dad. The costume featured a black turban, Wild 'n Out T-shirt, gold chain necklaces, sunglasses, tattoos and a microphone. "The best 'Nick Cannon' costume...
Heidi Klum unrecognizable in elaborate giant worm costume at her New York City Halloween bash
Heidi Klum dressed up as a highly-detailed, terrifying worm for her annual Halloween Party on New York City's Lower East Side on Monday night, following her festive tradition.
Heidi Klum is unrecognisable as she dresses as a worm for Halloween
The Queen of Halloween has risen again.Heidi Klum has returned from her two-year Halloween hiatus with her highly anticipated spooky party and a costume so elaborate she was completely unrecognisable.The model turned up in a full body worm costume, complete with a large curved head and a long tail. Only her eyes, nose and mouth were visible within the costume, as well as her feet.Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, complemented her costume by dressing as a fisherman with a bloody eye.On the blue carpet entrance to her party on Monday night (31 October), Klum posed with Kaulitz by laying on...
Beyoncé Shares "Proud Family" Costume in a Rare Photo With Her Kids
Beyoncé surprised fans with a rare family photo on Instagram Nov. 3, sharing her spot-on family Halloween costume. After seeing countless re-creations including the Sanderson Sisters, "Home Alone" bandits, and Marge Simpson, we're admittedly a little over Halloween, but since it's Queen Bey, she had our attention. The Carters celebrated the holiday as the Proud family, with each family member dressed as a different character from the animated Disney Channel series.
Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson’s son celebrates his first Halloween
Tristan Thompson spent Halloween with Khloé Kardashian and their two kids; therefore, Maralee Nichols made sure the son she shares with the basketball player also had a great time while celebrating his first-ever spooky season. Nichols took to social media to share snaps of her and Tristan’s 10-month-old...
