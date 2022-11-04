ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
wegotthiscovered.com

Cardi B vs. Lizzo: Who did Marge Simpson better this Halloween?

Every Halloween there’s usually been some sort of cultural phenomenon which leads to an alarming number of costume double-ups among celebrities and us common folk — whether it be Heath Ledger’s Joker or Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn or anyone else in between, these things happen. Marge...
E! News

Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Showed Up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ Birthday Dinner in Full Halloween Costume

Watch: Kim Kardashian Mistakenly in Costume at Tracee Ellis Ross' Party. Kim Kardashian may have been just a tad bit overdressed for this occasion. As the SKIMS founder revealed in an Oct. 30 Instagram Story, she attended Tracee Ellis Ross' birthday dinner over the weekend wearing a striking Mystique costume for the event. But, as Kim noted, her choice of clothing may not have totally matched the theme.
Hypebae

Check out the Best Celebrity Costumes of Halloween 2022

In celebrity world, Halloween is the one day a year when a celeb gets as creative as possible. This year, they did not disappoint. From scary to sexy costumes, your favorite A-listers and influencers channeled their favorite characters. In some cases, they dressed up like other celebrities, showing their admiration...
ETOnline.com

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Pose in Angelic Family Costumes for Son's First Halloween

An angelic little family! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoyed Halloween together with their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and their 8-month-old son, whose name has not yet been revealed. Kylie posted a sweet family mirror selfie of the foursome all decked out in matching angel costumes. In the photo, 31-year-old...
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!

Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
ETOnline.com

Nick Cannon's Son Golden Dresses Up as Him for Halloween: See the Epic Transformation

This Halloween costume got Nick Cannon's major stamp of approval. The actor's 5-year-old son, Golden, practically won Halloween 2022 when he dressed up as his famous dad. The costume featured a black turban, Wild 'n Out T-shirt, gold chain necklaces, sunglasses, tattoos and a microphone. "The best 'Nick Cannon' costume...
The Independent

Heidi Klum is unrecognisable as she dresses as a worm for Halloween

The Queen of Halloween has risen again.Heidi Klum has returned from her two-year Halloween hiatus with her highly anticipated spooky party and a costume so elaborate she was completely unrecognisable.The model turned up in a full body worm costume, complete with a large curved head and a long tail. Only her eyes, nose and mouth were visible within the costume, as well as her feet.Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, complemented her costume by dressing as a fisherman with a bloody eye.On the blue carpet entrance to her party on Monday night (31 October), Klum posed with Kaulitz by laying on...
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Shares "Proud Family" Costume in a Rare Photo With Her Kids

Beyoncé surprised fans with a rare family photo on Instagram Nov. 3, sharing her spot-on family Halloween costume. After seeing countless re-creations including the Sanderson Sisters, "Home Alone" bandits, and Marge Simpson, we're admittedly a little over Halloween, but since it's Queen Bey, she had our attention. The Carters celebrated the holiday as the Proud family, with each family member dressed as a different character from the animated Disney Channel series.

