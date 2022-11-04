Willie Headley “Boog” of Wetumpka, Al passed away peacefully during a vacation in the Florida Keys with Deborah A Tew Headley (his wife since June 6th, 1987) at Baptist Hospital, Miami. He was born to Lee Rae Ott and Willie Headley on Feb 19,1953. His career included retirement from the MFD in 2001, cabinet shop owner and security at the casino. Boog’s love for his growing family was followed by his love for sports. He was an avid Alabama football and Atlanta Braves fan, and his love for golf was equated to his frustration for it. He coached the softball and baseball teams of his children and continued to share his love of sports with his grandkids and wife. Favorites were the beach and adventures with Debbie!

WETUMPKA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO