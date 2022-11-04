Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Several options for celebrating Veterans Day
Friday will be filled with Veterans Day options in Wetumpka. Gardner Perdue is involved with several programs and opportunities for the community to observe the annual holiday first celebrated in Alabama. Perdue said organizers celebrate the holiday on Nov. 11 regardless of what else is going on. “It’s on a...
Wetumpka Herald
The Penguin Project returns to the Wetumpka Depot
The Penguins are back in Wetumpka. After more than two years off the stage, The Penguin Project returns to the stage of the Wetumpka Depot Players with the cabaret ‘Don’t Stop Believing.’. Wetumpka Depot Players artistic director Kristy Meanor said the penguins are ecstatic to return to the...
wtvy.com
Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small businesses
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for good. Kiss My Axe is a hip way to get out and enjoy yourself and others, but since its opening, the interest in the venue did not meet expectations of owner Matt Hayes.
alabamanews.net
Alabama Power Donation Funds Intern Program in Selma
Alabama Power Foundation donates $100,000 dollars — to fund a workforce development — youth internship program in Selma. Southern Division Vice President Leslie Sanders presented the check to the Edmundite Missions last week. “We feel like this program will be a significant addition to training the workforce development...
etxview.com
Jeffcoat steps down from Main Street Alexander City
Main Street Alexander City’s executive director announced Friday night that she will be stepping down from the organization after four years. As executive director, Stacey Jeffcoat helped to promote and support downtown Alexander City through Main Street. “It has been a privilege and a pleasure over the past four...
selmasun.com
Sunday fire closes Selma Walmart for second time in six weeks
A fire has once again closed the Selma Walmart. Selma Fire Department was called to the store on Highland Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. A public safety official said the fire apparently started in the craft section of the store, near the paper goods aisle where a small fire was set Sept. 30. That fire closed the store for two days.
WSFA
2022 Families of the Year: The Scott family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bobby and Marilyn Scott have been married for 32 years and they have two adult children, Victoria and Valencia. Recently, they gained a son-in-law, Bernard, when Victoria got married over the summer. This family is the perfect example of the Family Guidance Center’s Families of the Year awards. They exhibit family teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.
selmasun.com
Schedule for Selma High School basketball season
Nov. 15 - Sumter Central High School - Away - 5 p.m. Nov. 18 - Keith High School - Away - 5 p.m. Nov. 22 - Keith High School - Home - 5 p.m. Nov. 23 - Francis Marion High School - Home - 5 p.m. Nov. 29 - Francis...
Wetumpka Herald
Rena Hall
HALL, Rena, a resident of Eclectic, Alabama passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the age of 89. Ms. Hall is preceded in death by her parents Albert & Lena Roberts; Siblings Rosetta Wesson, Albert Roberts, Jesse Roberts, and Lily Roberts. She is survived by her children Robert Ballentine and James Ballentine.
WSFA
Montgomery city workers to receive PTO to vote Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City of Montgomery employees will receive Paid Time Off, or PTO, so that they can vote on Tuesday. According to a voting directive issued by Mayor Steven Reed, two hours of paid time off will be allowed for each employee who chooses to vote in person for the Nov. 8 general election. Tuesday.
Wetumpka Herald
Willie Ray Headley
Willie Headley “Boog” of Wetumpka, Al passed away peacefully during a vacation in the Florida Keys with Deborah A Tew Headley (his wife since June 6th, 1987) at Baptist Hospital, Miami. He was born to Lee Rae Ott and Willie Headley on Feb 19,1953. His career included retirement from the MFD in 2001, cabinet shop owner and security at the casino. Boog’s love for his growing family was followed by his love for sports. He was an avid Alabama football and Atlanta Braves fan, and his love for golf was equated to his frustration for it. He coached the softball and baseball teams of his children and continued to share his love of sports with his grandkids and wife. Favorites were the beach and adventures with Debbie!
WSFA
Juvenile struck by vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, officers and medics were called to the 500 block of McLemore Drive after a report of an accident involving a pedestrian. Officers found a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries when they arrived at the scene.
WSFA
Thanksgiving dinner could take a bigger bite out of wallets this year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An economist from Auburn University is warning consumers they could be spending more for Thanksgiving dinner this year. Turkeys are starting to hit the shelves at stores at almost 40 cents more per pound. “That means a 15-pound turkey will cost about $6 more than it...
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka youth football team claims undefeated championship
A Wetumpka youth football team capped off a perfect season this past weekend. Wetumpka’s Junior Division team, which features eight and nine-year olds, beat Pike Road, 22-8, to claim the Tri-County Youth Football & Cheerleading Conference Championship held in Pike Road. Wetumpka’s team, which featured 22 kids and five...
lowndessignal.com
Entertainment centers potential closing looms over the 45
The 2021 United States Census Bureau reported 109 establishments employing Lowndes County residents. Now, county leaders and citizens wait to learn if they will lose two of those employers as attorneys and court officials grapple with the fate of three Alabama gaming operations. White Hall Entertainment and Southern Star Entertainment...
Wetumpka Herald
Estate Sale of Gladys Oliver Moncrief
Estate Sale of Gladys Oliver Moncrief Friday & Saturday 11/12-11/13, 8am-2pm Sunday 11/13, 12pm-4pm 487 Lake Ridge Dr, Alex City All kinds of furniture, dishes, cookware, Christmas decor, washer/dryer, outdoor furniture.
Wetumpka Herald
Emma Frances Smyly Sutton
Emma Frances Smyly Sutton was born October 22, 1922 in Eclectic, AL and died November 3, 2022. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with funeral service to follow at 10:00 am at Eclectic United Methodist Church on Monday, November 7, 2022. Rev. Rob Gulledge will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. She was a faithful servant to God, homemaker, role model, and peacemaker. She was a member of Eclectic United Methodist Church since 1939 and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star since 1967. She is preceded in death by Thomas A. Sutton, husband of 57 years. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Sutton Wingard; grandson, Thomas J. Bryan (Cara); granddaughter, Tracey Bryan Eason (Justin); great-grandsons, Cole Benjamin Bryan, Jackson Wyatt Bryan, and Cooper Sutton Eason; step-grandsons, Troy Wingard (Adena) and Art Wingard (Jenni); step-great-grandson, Paxton Wingard; and step-great-granddaughters, Reagean Wingard and Emily Wingard. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy and love may take the form of contributions to Eclectic United Methodist Church Missions. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Troy Messenger
Troy Fire Dept. responds to mobile home fire
On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Troy Fire Department responded to a residential mobile home fire on Highway 231. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call at approximately 9:44 p.m. on Nov. 5 of a mobile home fire located at the Brantley Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy.
Wetumpka Herald
Position changes spark Edgewood Academy’s LeMaster
Gabe LeMaster is making the most of his two position changes. LeMaster, a senior on the Edgewood Academy football team, has made a position change both on offense and defense this season. That has helped lead him to a stellar senior season where he’s help lead the Wildcats (6-5) to the second round of the playoffs.
