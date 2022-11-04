ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Magic GR

Blake Harms Returns to W. Michigan to Join Storm Team 8

WOOD TV 8's team of meteorologists is adding another person to become the largest weather forecasting team in West Michigan. The new addition to the team just happens to be a native of the West Michigan area. Meteorologist Blake Harms grew up in West Michigan, living in Hudsonville. Blake says...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Michigan, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately

Well, you might want to reconsider that collar color. If you have a pup in your life or are just a lover of doggies, you may need to know this information. Dog collars and leashes serve to not only protect a dog and other people. They can help us know whether a dog wants affection, has special needs, or what it's reaction could be when a stranger or a child is near.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Way To Go Faygo On Celebrating 115 Years of Making Pop In Detroit

Michigan is known for the Great Lakes, its cherries, and apples, making automobiles, and Faygo. Happy Birthday Faygo who has been making pop in Detroit for 115 years. Like the Faygo song says, "remember when you were a kid." If you're a Michigander then odds are you have a Faygo memory while growing up in the Mitten state.
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

Cannabis Is Back On The Ballot In Some West Michigan Towns

As I predicted back in 2018, communities that first said, "NO" to legalized cannabis are having second thoughts. In the 2018 midterm elections, Michigan residents voted to approve recreational marijuana sales in the state. However, the law allowed for local communities to make their own call as to whether dispensaries could operate in their jurisdictions.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Here Are 5 Pure Michigan Turkey Alternatives For Thanksgiving

With turkey prices so high this year, here are 5 "Pure Michigan" alternatives for your Thanksgiving. It seems every business has a reason to raise the prices of its products these days and every industry has its list of excuses. I don't know about you, but it doesn't look to me like there is much of a shortage of anything. There is one reason only that prices are high and that is fuel prices. If you are wanting to point a finger, it should be at oil companies and people who own them, and politicians who take money from them.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November

It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Two Lions Rookies Did Something That Hasn’t Happened Since 1952

Bringing back the 1950s may not be a bad thing for the Detroit Lions, whose last title was 1957. Kerby Joseph And Aidan Hutchinson Both Intercepted Passes Sunday. Rookie defensive back Kerby Joseph and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson both intercepted passes in Sunday's 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers, marking the first time two rookies have stolen passes in the same game for the Lions since 1952.
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy