Have You Tried Michigan’s OTHER Signature Drink?
When you ask people what the signature drink of Michigan is, you're likely to get one of three answers... But what if I told you there was a frozen drink option that is not only amazing, but seemingly impossible to find on the west side of the state? It's called:
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in November
November will be another great month of concerts in West Michigan. Kicking it off with Five Finger Death Punch, to musical greats like Babyface, Daryl Hall, and Marie Osmond, to Christmas Holiday Favorites, along with hockey and basketball. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 - 6:30 pm - Van Andel Arena, Grand...
Time Is Running Out To Update Your Regular Michigan Driver’s License
After extending the deadline due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the DHS is reminding Michigan license holders that their regular licenses must be updated for access to federal facilities. What is the deadline to update my Michigan license to the enhanced license?. The deadline for Michigan drivers or State ID...
‘Hail to the Victims:’ Attorney Claims Michigan Player Was First To Swing Helmet, Throw Punch In Tunnel Fight With MSU
An attorney retained by one of the eight Michigan State football players suspended following the tunnel fight after the MSU at Michigan game on Oct. 29 alleges U-M incited the incident with physical violence. David D. Diamond, a Los Angeles-based criminal-defense attorney and MSU alumnus, made those claims Tuesday in...
Blake Harms Returns to W. Michigan to Join Storm Team 8
WOOD TV 8's team of meteorologists is adding another person to become the largest weather forecasting team in West Michigan. The new addition to the team just happens to be a native of the West Michigan area. Meteorologist Blake Harms grew up in West Michigan, living in Hudsonville. Blake says...
Is It Legal to take a Selfie With Your Ballot in Michigan?
There is no doubt that there are some people who just love taking selfies, but is it legal in Michigan to take one with your ballot?. People love taking selfies and I have to admit that I like taking them with my son, those are some of my favorite pictures I have of us together.
Michigan, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
Well, you might want to reconsider that collar color. If you have a pup in your life or are just a lover of doggies, you may need to know this information. Dog collars and leashes serve to not only protect a dog and other people. They can help us know whether a dog wants affection, has special needs, or what it's reaction could be when a stranger or a child is near.
Way To Go Faygo On Celebrating 115 Years of Making Pop In Detroit
Michigan is known for the Great Lakes, its cherries, and apples, making automobiles, and Faygo. Happy Birthday Faygo who has been making pop in Detroit for 115 years. Like the Faygo song says, "remember when you were a kid." If you're a Michigander then odds are you have a Faygo memory while growing up in the Mitten state.
Cannabis Is Back On The Ballot In Some West Michigan Towns
As I predicted back in 2018, communities that first said, "NO" to legalized cannabis are having second thoughts. In the 2018 midterm elections, Michigan residents voted to approve recreational marijuana sales in the state. However, the law allowed for local communities to make their own call as to whether dispensaries could operate in their jurisdictions.
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Other Than Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
Did You Know Jeff Daniels Starred In A Movie About Michigan Hunters?
Am I the only person in Michigan that DIDN'T KNOW Jeff Daniels wrote and starred in a movie about a deer camp in Escanaba, Michigan?. I was scrolling on Facebook after work the other day when I saw a post from Visit Escanaba talking about the hunting season approaching and how it was time to watch the cult classic movie Escanaba In Da Moonlight.
New Owners Taking Over West Michigan Craig’s Cruisers Locations
One of West Michigan's most iconic Family Entertainment Complexes is being sold, and that begs the question, who is taking over?. It was announced today that the three Craig's Cruisers locations in West Michigan would be sold to a company called Five Star Parks and Attractions. The centers are expected to remain open after the sale.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 4-6, 2022
When was the last time you went on a hike with goats? How about running a .1k Race (which is about two blocks!)? Or you could go roller skating in black light! Those are just a few of the events happening in West Michigan this weekend... Friday, November 4, 2022...
Here Are 5 Pure Michigan Turkey Alternatives For Thanksgiving
With turkey prices so high this year, here are 5 "Pure Michigan" alternatives for your Thanksgiving. It seems every business has a reason to raise the prices of its products these days and every industry has its list of excuses. I don't know about you, but it doesn't look to me like there is much of a shortage of anything. There is one reason only that prices are high and that is fuel prices. If you are wanting to point a finger, it should be at oil companies and people who own them, and politicians who take money from them.
Election Day Freebies: Deals You Can Grab With your ‘I Voted’ Sticker in West Michigan on November 8th
I want to find the only person in West Michigan who isn't aware that the midterm elections are this Tuesday, November 8th. Between billboards, yard signs, and ads galore, you probably already have a strong opinion on who or what you plan to vote for. And while the midterm elections...
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November
It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
Two Lions Rookies Did Something That Hasn’t Happened Since 1952
Bringing back the 1950s may not be a bad thing for the Detroit Lions, whose last title was 1957. Kerby Joseph And Aidan Hutchinson Both Intercepted Passes Sunday. Rookie defensive back Kerby Joseph and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson both intercepted passes in Sunday's 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers, marking the first time two rookies have stolen passes in the same game for the Lions since 1952.
Did You Know You Can Cut Down A $5 Christmas Tree From These Michigan Forests?
If you listen closely, you can probably hear the faint jingling of silver bells somewhere nearby. Christmas is on the way, and while a lot of people choose to wait until after Thanksgiving to start decorating you could be rewarded for rushing the season. You have a lot of options...
