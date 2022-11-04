Read full article on original website
Related
What Happens To Your Body When You Don't Drink Alcohol For A Month
Thinking about giving up drinking for a brief period of time? Here are the mental and physical changes you can expect.
Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
Psych Centra
Understanding the Link Between Schizophrenia and Smoking
Research suggests that nicotine helps some people cope with schizophrenia symptoms. But alternatives, such as relaxation techniques, are available. Living with schizophrenia can be stressful. You may experience several functionality challenges that complicate work, interpersonal relationships, and daily life. Many people turn to smoking as a way to manage stress...
Can you get addicted to melatonin?
Can you be addicted to chocolate? What about Pilates or checking your email? Although many of us use the word “addiction” fairly casually, from a medical perspective it requires meeting very specific criteria, and melatonin doesn’t have the chemical makeup to induce addiction in most people. “Addiction...
MedCity News
Lewy body dementia – Do you even know what that is?
Millions of people and their families around the world, are suffering from a little-known devastating neurodegenerative disease that is often misdiagnosed, largely misunderstood and has no approved treatments. This confusing disease, which can masquerade as Parkinson’s disease, or a psychiatric condition, is the largest dementia that you have never heard of, and when correctly diagnosed is called Lewy body dementia (LBD).
Early Signs Of Lung Cancer You Should Be Aware Of
There are several symptoms associated with lung cancer, though they may vary depending on the type and stage of the disease.
The truth about how often you should wash your hair
A new report about a cancer-causing chemical being detected in some dry shampoos may have you rethinking your hair care routine. Experts weigh in on how often you should wash your hair — and what you can do to maintain it on the off days.
Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lauren Nichols, a 34-year-old logistics expert for the U.S. Department of Transportation in Boston, has been suffering from impaired thinking and focus, fatigue, seizures, headache and pain since her COVID-19 infection in the spring of 2020.
What Is The Difference Between Methylprednisolone And Prednisone
Methylprednisolone and prednisone are two common corticosteroid medications. While they belong to the same class, there are some differences between them.
CNET
Insomnia in Aging Adults: Why It Happens and How to Beat It
Aging typically comes with more nights of poor rest. About 50% of adults aged 60 and older struggle with poor sleep. Our bodies are constantly changing as years pass, and our sleep tends to be an unfortunate casualty of ripened age. The natural processes that occur as you get older...
News Channel Nebraska
Prozac and Alcohol: The Risks of Drinking Alcohol on Prozac
Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxne.com/prozac-and-alcohol-the-risks-of-drinking-alcohol-on-prozac/. Over 16 million Americans experience depression yearly, which is rising in the country. One in six people will experience depression at some point in their lives. Regardless of age, ethnicity, or gender, anyone is prone to developing this mental health condition. Doctors can recommend antidepressant medications if you experience depression and seek treatment to stabilize and improve your mood.
Why Dialysis Might Not Be The Right Choice For Everyone With Late-Stage Kidney Disease
While kidney disease is challenging for those who live with it, treatments can help manage the condition and symptoms. Now, one of the most common treatments may require further consideration based on recent findings. The kidneys, which are located on either side of the spine, balance fluid in the body,...
Can Sleep Deprivation Be Linked To Depression?
There's a difference between being unable to sleep and not allowing enough time for sleep in your daily schedule -- and how it can impact your depression.
EverydayHealth.com
Clarks Shoes Recalled Over High Levels of Toxic Chemicals
Clarks is recalling a total of eight styles of its women’s shoes because some sample testing of these items revealed excess levels of hazardous chemicals benzidine or dimethoxybenzidine, according to a press release issued by the British shoe manufacturer on Thursday. The chemicals, which are found in certain azo...
Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause
It's not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them -- hot flashes or night sweats?. Both can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. "We know...
verywellmind.com
How Does Caffeine Affect Anxiety?
Coffee, tea, soda, and other foods and beverages containing caffeine are consumed by many adults each and every day, so it is perhaps not surprising to learn that caffeine is the most commonly used drug in the world. Because caffeine is so intertwined in our daily diets, it is often easy to forget that it is a drug that, while legal, still has psychoactive effects.
How To Ease Sciatic Nerve Pain At Home
Sciatica is a condition that causes severe inflammation or aches due to pressure on the sciatic nerve. These are some of the remedies you can try at home.
What is – and what isn't – 'brain fog'?
The COVID pandemic has introduced many scientific and medical terms into our everyday language. Many of us are now fluent in conversations about viral strains, PCR tests and mortality rates. “Brain fog” has joined these ranks to describe a now-familiar symptom of COVID and long COVID. But what exactly is brain fog, and is it limited to COVID? It is what it sounds like Brain fog is not a medical diagnosis, but rather the description patients tend to use for their symptoms. Brain fog is what doctors refer to as “cognitive dysfunction”. This describes problems with closely linked tasks such as concentration,...
Does Lowering Nicotine Doses In Cigarettes Help Smokers With Mental Health Conditions Quit?
Now, researchers are exploring how lowering levels of nicotine may help smokers with mental health conditions quit. Here's everything you need to know.
AOL Corp
Drinking alcohol may increase the risk of having a stroke in your 20s and 30s, study finds
When most people think of a stroke patient, they often picture someone over 65. But experts say the rate of strokes is increasing among young people, and a new study suggests alcohol consumption may have something to do with it. Researchers used a Korean national health database to study 1.5...
Health Digest
New York, NY
89K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0