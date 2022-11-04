ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut

Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
BBC

T﻿ottenham 1-2 Liverpool: What Klopp said

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The win meant a lot today. I just let out a deep sigh. Massive game for us. Really really good first half and then a difficult second half. Tottenham takes all the risks when they are losing in the second half.
BBC

Scottish football gossip: Celtic, Postecoglou, VAR, Rangers, Davis, Dundee Utd,

Former Celtic captain Paul Lambert has faith Ange Postecoglou will find the right players to progress in the Champions League (Daily Record). Celtic forward Sead Haksabanovic says he and his team-mates "never stop believing" when they go behind in games, after another late surge brought victory against Dundee United (Scottish Sun).
NBC Sports

Surging Crystal Palace grabs late, late win at West Ham

Crystal Palace beat West Ham as a 94th minute winner from Michael Olise secured a first away win of the season for the Eagles. Said Benrahma had put West Ham ahead but Wilfried Zaha equalized in the first half and Palace always looked more dangerous going forward. Both teams had...
BBC

Lijnders promises Liverpool will 'pay back' fans for their support

Pep Lijnders says reports Liverpool is up for sale will not distract players as they begin their Carabao Cup defence. J﻿urgen Klopp's assistant has vowed to "pay back" fans for their support this season and sticking by the team in difficult spells. S﻿peaking before Wednesday's third-round tie against Derby...
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Alisson, Trippier, Maddison, Salah, Zaha

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. Who has he picked this time? Take a look then pick your own team. As ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Slaven Bilic’s Watford

Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 19th place, one point above bottom club Norwich City. They have had a relatively solid start to their first season back in the Championship, sitting in seventh place, having recorded eight wins, five draws and six losses so far. Five of their eight wins have come at home, with half of their six losses also coming at Vicarage Road.
NBC Sports

Clinical Newcastle top finish-challenged Southampton with another multi-goal win

High-flying Newcastle United won its fourth-straight match to extend its Premier League unbeaten run to nine with a 4-1 defeat of Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday. The Magpies were clinical in finishing but the match was in the balance when Che Adams missed a golden chance to tie at 1 early in the second half.

