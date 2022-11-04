Read full article on original website
Related
FSG Open To Offers: Liverpool's Worth, Early Interest & Why It's An Attractive Time To Buy The Club
Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group have put the club up for sale and are currently inviting offers, as per The Athletic's David Ornstein.
BREAKING: Reece James Could Be Fit For The World Cup
Reece James has been told he could be fit enough to make the World Cup squad.
BBC
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd: Unai Emery off to a flyer as Erik ten Hag rues 'stupid' decisions
For years, there has been a sense of inevitability about the visit of Manchester United to Villa Park. But in his first 90 minutes as Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery changed all that. The Spaniard, taking charge for the first time since replacing Steven Gerrard at the end of last...
NBC Sports
Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut
Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
BBC
Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool: What Klopp said
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The win meant a lot today. I just let out a deep sigh. Massive game for us. Really really good first half and then a difficult second half. Tottenham takes all the risks when they are losing in the second half.
Aston Villa v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups & Team News
Here you can find the confirmed lineups as Manchester United face Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Match Report: Arsenal Take All Three Points Against Chelsea
Arsenal took all three points against Chelsea earlier today at Stamford Bridge.
Match Report: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool - Super Salah Steals The Show
Liverpool travelled to the capital in the hope to turn around their form in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur.
BBC
Nathan Jones: Southampton permitted to speak to Luton Town boss after sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl
Southampton have been given permission to speak to Luton Town boss Nathan Jones about their managerial vacancy after sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl. Hasenhuttl left the club earlier on Monday in the wake of the Saints' 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle. Southampton have won just one of their past nine matches and...
BBC
Scottish football gossip: Celtic, Postecoglou, VAR, Rangers, Davis, Dundee Utd,
Former Celtic captain Paul Lambert has faith Ange Postecoglou will find the right players to progress in the Champions League (Daily Record). Celtic forward Sead Haksabanovic says he and his team-mates "never stop believing" when they go behind in games, after another late surge brought victory against Dundee United (Scottish Sun).
NBC Sports
Surging Crystal Palace grabs late, late win at West Ham
Crystal Palace beat West Ham as a 94th minute winner from Michael Olise secured a first away win of the season for the Eagles. Said Benrahma had put West Ham ahead but Wilfried Zaha equalized in the first half and Palace always looked more dangerous going forward. Both teams had...
Breaking: FSG open to selling ALL of Liverpool
Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group have put the club up for sale and are currently inviting offers, to sell the whole club, as per Boston Globe.
BBC
Lijnders promises Liverpool will 'pay back' fans for their support
Pep Lijnders says reports Liverpool is up for sale will not distract players as they begin their Carabao Cup defence. Jurgen Klopp's assistant has vowed to "pay back" fans for their support this season and sticking by the team in difficult spells. Speaking before Wednesday's third-round tie against Derby...
Manchester United No Longer Interested In Dusan Vlahovic And Joao Felix
Manchester United are no longer interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic and Joao Felix.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Alisson, Trippier, Maddison, Salah, Zaha
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. Who has he picked this time? Take a look then pick your own team. As ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Slaven Bilic’s Watford
Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 19th place, one point above bottom club Norwich City. They have had a relatively solid start to their first season back in the Championship, sitting in seventh place, having recorded eight wins, five draws and six losses so far. Five of their eight wins have come at home, with half of their six losses also coming at Vicarage Road.
Report: Real Madrid Interested In Christopher Nkunku
Heavily linked to Chelsea, Christopher Nkunku is also reportedly drawing interest from Real Madrid.
(Video) Leon Bailey "Very Disappointed" VAR Did Not Intervene After Lisandro Martinez Did This
The Villa winger took to Twitter on Sunday night to accuse Martinez of elbowing him twice in his ribs during the second half.
NBC Sports
Clinical Newcastle top finish-challenged Southampton with another multi-goal win
High-flying Newcastle United won its fourth-straight match to extend its Premier League unbeaten run to nine with a 4-1 defeat of Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday. The Magpies were clinical in finishing but the match was in the balance when Che Adams missed a golden chance to tie at 1 early in the second half.
ESPN
Man City set 'benchmark' amid club record revenue, profit for 2021-22 financial year - CEO
Manchester City are beginning to set the "benchmark" for clubs around the world, according to club chief executive Ferran Soriano. City released their annual report for 2021-22 on Monday to reveal record profits of £41.67 million, more than double their previous record. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS,...
Comments / 0