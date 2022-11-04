Read full article on original website
Pressure of No. 1 spot nothing new for Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs
At this point, Georgia coach Kirby Smart is used to the pressure that comes with being No. 1, as the Bulldogs took over the top spot in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after dismantling then-top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. “I feel like we’ve had a target on our back...
Top Recruits Respond to Insane Environment and Win Over Tennessee
The University of Georgia is fresh off of arguably the biggest home win in school history over the formerly No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. For the first time ever, Sanford Stadium hosted the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked football teams in the AP Poll. So, with all of the college...
College Football National Championship Odds Shift After Upset-Filled Weekend
The Georgia Bulldogs are now far and away the top dog in the college football national championship futures market.
HEALTH SCORES: Oct. 28 - Nov. 4
♦ Best Wings, 10722 Eagle Drive, Covington; Oct. 28; Follow-up; 90/A.
Covington girl born 11-11-2011, gets ready to turn 11 on 11-11-2022
COVINGTON — Eleven years ago, she made headlines. Rebecca Charlotte Antonion was born the 11th child to Christina and Aleck Antonion on the 11th day of the 11th month in the year 2011. The story of her birth at Rockdale Medical Center was featured in the Rockdale Citizen at the time. This month, she turns 11, and while all those 11’s are attention grabbers, the young Miss Antonion is not. This smart, polite, studious Covington home-schooler prefers staying out of the spotlight. She is shy and speaks softly during an interview, saying her favorite past-time is reading.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA Civil Action File No: 2022-CV-2499M In re the Name Change of: Pansy M. Martin Petitioner, NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF ADULT I, Pansy M. Martin filed a petition in the Superior Court of Rockdale County on 11/2/22 to change his/her name from: Pansy M. Martin to Pansy M. Drummond-Martin Any interested party has the right to appear in this case and file objections within 30 days after the Petition was filed. Signed this 2 day of November 2022 /s/ Petitioner, Pro se Petitioner's name: Pansy M. Martin Petitioner's Address: 1720 Elizabeth Ct. SW, Conyers, GA 30094 Sworn to and affirmed before me, this 2nd day of November 2022 /s/ NOTARY PUBLIC 916-86467 11/9 16 23 30 2022.
Voters return incumbent Rockdale, Newton legislators to office
CONYERS — Voters in Rockdale and Newton counties voted to keep their incumbent state senators and representatives in office in Tuesday night's balloting. Republican state Senator Brian Strickland won his bid for re-election Tuesday night, winning with 61.56% of the vote over Democrat Kacy D. Morgan, with 38.44%.
Tres Thomas, Lorris Smith are top finalists for Covington city manager job
COVINGTON — Two finalists have been named for the Covington city manager position — Emory “Tres” Thomas III, who is currently serving as interim city manager, and Lorri H. Smith, chief financial officer and comptroller for the Georgia Department of Public Safety. According to Human Resources...
Newton County looking to fill key positions
COVINGTON — Several key positions in Newton County’s government are without permanent directors and could be filled in the next several weeks. Positions to be filled include county attorney, county manager, director of Development Services and landfill manager. The county manager position has been held since March by Jarvis Sims, who is serving on an interim basis under a one-year contract, and county legal services have been provided by Patrick Jaugstetter of the law firm of Jarrard & Davis since last fall. Former landfill manager Kevin Walter retired in September, and former Development Services director Judy Johnson left last spring to take a position in Jasper County. Employees within those two departments have taken on the interim director roles.
Newton County to spend $5 million in ARPA funding on capital needs
COVINGTON — Newton County will use $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for a list of capital expenditures that Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims called “critical.”. Commissioners approved the expenditures at their Nov. 1 meeting in a 3-2 vote after voting down an October proposal to...
Newton voters say 'yes' to continued SPLOST collections
COVINGTON — A Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum gained approval by Newton County voters Tuesday. With 22 of 22 precincts reporting, the “yes” votes totaled 54.65% compared to 45.35% for the “no” votes. The sales tax is expected to generate about $108 million...
Newton County Commissioners Demond Mason, J.C. Henderson defeat challengers, Board of Education member Trey Bailey wins re-election
COVINGTON — Two Democrat incumbents on the Newton County Board of Commissioners won new terms in Tuesday’s balloting. District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason defeated Republican challenger Donnie Bryant with 67.87% of the vote to Bryant's 33.13%. District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson defeated challenger Scotty Scoggins with 71.77% of ballots cast.
Covington voters approve homestead exemption
COVINGTON — Voters in the city of Covington approved a homestead exemption referendum by a wide margin during balloting Tuesday. Covington homeowners will now receive a $10,000 exemption on the assessed value of their homes for the purpose of city property taxes. The exemption will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The measure passed by 84.57% of the vote.
