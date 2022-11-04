ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Albany Herald

Adidas scoops up CEO who turned around rival Puma

Adidas has appointed the head of Puma to succeed outgoing CEO Kasper Rorsted, betting on his ability to replicate its crosstown rival's comeback. Norwegian Bjørn Gulden, 57, will become CEO of Adidas on January 1, 2023, the German sportswear brand said in a statement on Tuesday.

