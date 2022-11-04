Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Everton at Bournemouth: Predicted Line-Up | 10 Changes for the Cup?
Everton have gone off the boil in the past couple of games and now Frank Lampard has a chance to shuffle the pack with a trip to Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, before facing them again days later in the league. It’s the perfect time to rotate, so how will...
BBC
This week's live football commentaries
We'll be bringing you eight Carabao Cup and Premier League commentaries this week on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra. Leicester City v Newport County (19:45) Liverpool v Derby County (20:00) Manchester City v Chelsea (20:00 - 5 Sports Extra) Thursday, 10 November.
Watch: Gabriel Magalhães Gives Arsenal All Three Points Against Chelsea
Arsenal ensured they went back to the top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge against London rivals Chelsea.
Match Report: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool - Super Salah Steals The Show
Liverpool travelled to the capital in the hope to turn around their form in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur.
BBC
Scottish football gossip: Celtic, Postecoglou, VAR, Rangers, Davis, Dundee Utd,
Former Celtic captain Paul Lambert has faith Ange Postecoglou will find the right players to progress in the Champions League (Daily Record). Celtic forward Sead Haksabanovic says he and his team-mates "never stop believing" when they go behind in games, after another late surge brought victory against Dundee United (Scottish Sun).
BBC
Lijnders promises Liverpool will 'pay back' fans for their support
Pep Lijnders says reports Liverpool is up for sale will not distract players as they begin their Carabao Cup defence. Jurgen Klopp's assistant has vowed to "pay back" fans for their support this season and sticking by the team in difficult spells. Speaking before Wednesday's third-round tie against Derby...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Slaven Bilic’s Watford
Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 19th place, one point above bottom club Norwich City. They have had a relatively solid start to their first season back in the Championship, sitting in seventh place, having recorded eight wins, five draws and six losses so far. Five of their eight wins have come at home, with half of their six losses also coming at Vicarage Road.
Erling Haaland Still Not Injury-Free Despite Impressive Comeback Against Fulham
Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday: "He is still not perfect."
ESPN
Lazio beat toothless Roma 1-0 to move up to third
Lazio edged AS Roma 1-0 in the Rome derby on Sunday, with a first-half goal by midfielder Felipe Anderson, to move up to third in the Serie A standings. Lazio forward Pedro took advantage of an error by Roma defender Roger Ibanez, who lost control of the ball in his side's own area, and the Spaniard set up Anderson with a low cross for their goal in the 29th minute.
Premier League 2023/24 Season Start Date And Winter Break Confirmed
The 2023/24 Premier League season will begin just 76 days after the end of the previous campaign.
BBC
Wales 'must get better' for Argentina - defence coach Gethin Jenkins
Defence coach Gethin Jenkins says players and coaches have spoken honestly as they aim to bounce back from their 55-23 defeat to New Zealand. Wales conceded eight tries against the All Blacks and this Saturday host Argentina who beat England 30-29 on the opening weekend of the Autumn Series. Jenkins...
Hasenhüttl fired by Southampton as relegation battle looms
Losing two games 9-0 didn’t bring down Ralph Hasenhüttl. The threat of relegation from the lucrative Premier League couldn’t save him from being fired by Southampton, though. Hasenhüttl’s near four-year stint at the south-coast club ended Monday, a day after the Austrian manager acknowledged he could see...
FOX Sports
Sarri's Lazio surging as Mourinho's Roma struggles again
ROME (AP) — José Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri are going in opposite directions in their second seasons in the Italian capital. Roma is struggling to meet the higher expectations produced in Mourinho’s first term when the Giallorossi won the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League. Lazio,...
Ex-rugby league player Hodgson becomes England defense coach
LONDON (AP) — Former Australian rugby league player Brett Hodgson has switched codes to become England’s defense coach in the lead-up to the Rugby World Cup. Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold in the role, England said Tuesday, and will start after the autumn internationals. He has, however, joined up with England’s backroom staff ahead of the test against Japan on Saturday and “will shadow Seibold in the upcoming weeks,” England said.
