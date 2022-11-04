Life, love and the one that got away highlight this musical comedy about Lloyd and Marvin, two ice-fishing buddies from Northern Wisconsin who share a mutual love of good bait, cold beer and the Green Bay Packers. Marvin, who's sweet on the checkout girl at the Pick 'n' Save, is nervously awaiting his opportunity to star in a cable TV fishing show. Lloyd ponders a rocky marriage, aggravated by his desire to spend his wedding anniversary at Lambeau Field. They both battle Ernie the Mooch and break out in songs like "Ode to a Snowmobile Suit" and "Fish Is Da Miracle Food" in a goofy show full of belly laughs. Great show to enjoy with friends and family.

