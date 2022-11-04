Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend
Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘We have 27 truckloads’: Hillsdale business desperate to unload pallets of hand sanitizer
HILLSDALE, Mich. – A warehouse in Hillsdale is filled with hundreds of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer and disinfectant cleaner. The most remarkable thing about the situation is that they’re looking to give it away for free. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse belongs to Drew Homovec, who ran a...
Three boats capsize in Lake Erie, 7 fishermen rescued near Toledo
JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three boats capsized Saturday while on Lake Erie in Northwest Ohio, leading to the rescue of seven fishermen. According to a news release from Jerusalem Township, four boat captains, along with the township’s fire department, the Coast Guard, Toledo Fire and Rescue, Oregon Fire and Rescue and state officials all were involved the in the rescues Saturday.
Motorcycle crash claims life of Toledo man on Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 25-year-old Toledo man in west Toledo on Thursday afternoon. Toledo police say 49-year-old Gregory Willardo, from Toledo, was driving west on Sylvania Ave. around 2:40 p.m. when he began to turn south onto Willys Parkway across the eastbound lane of traffic.
wufe967.com
Michigan boy, 10, threatened to shoot up school like Oxford shooter Ethan Crumbley: Report
A 10-year-old Michigan boy reportedly threatened to shoot up his elementary school like Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, according to local reports. Crumbley, who was 15 years old when he fatally shot four high school students and injured seven others on Nov. 30, 2021, pleaded guilty to 24 total charges last week.
13abc.com
Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning, before 3 a.m. One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments. Police told 13abc they are unsure of her condition and have no suspects in the shooting. If you have any information about...
Wind advisory issued for Wayne, Macomb Oakland counties this weekend
The weekend is bringing heavy winds and a few showers. The National Weather Service in White Lake issued a wind advisory for Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The forecast also calls for a few rain showers on Saturday from early afternoon into...
Former MSU football player allegedly strangled driver in incident before hit and run
A former MSU football player is in jail after allegedly attempting to grab a vehicle’s steering wheel and strangle the driver.
downriversundaytimes.com
Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance
RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
thesuntimesnews.com
Guys on Ice- an ice fishing musical comedy opens Friday
Life, love and the one that got away highlight this musical comedy about Lloyd and Marvin, two ice-fishing buddies from Northern Wisconsin who share a mutual love of good bait, cold beer and the Green Bay Packers. Marvin, who's sweet on the checkout girl at the Pick 'n' Save, is nervously awaiting his opportunity to star in a cable TV fishing show. Lloyd ponders a rocky marriage, aggravated by his desire to spend his wedding anniversary at Lambeau Field. They both battle Ernie the Mooch and break out in songs like "Ode to a Snowmobile Suit" and "Fish Is Da Miracle Food" in a goofy show full of belly laughs. Great show to enjoy with friends and family.
'This is a Black city'
In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
Perrysburg resident says city forced him to install 'sidewalk to nowhere,' but neighbors didn't have to
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Aaron Hutton, his wife, and two children have lived in Perrysburg for three years. He says they like living there. He also says he doesn't feel like he's being treated fairly by the city after they forced him to install a concrete sidewalk on his driveway - what he calls a "sidewalk to nowhere".
Wallaby Found Wandering Around In Michigan, Police Searching For Owner
Police say you should not approach the animal.
