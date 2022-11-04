Read full article on original website
Wisconsin U.S. Senate race is tight with 80% of votes counted, remains too close too call
With an estimated 80% of Wisconsinites' ballots counted at 11 p.m., U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is leading Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by 3 points. But absentee ballots in Milwaukee, which are all but sure to favor Barnes by a wide margin, aren't factored in that count yet. The New York...
Local voters share their views about governor and Senate races
Luzerne County voters shared their views on the U.S. Senate race between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman, the race for governor between Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro and the most important issue that brought them to the polls on Tuesday. Gaylynn Blaski, 60, Kingston, retired, registered...
Social media posts falsely claim judge changed Pennsylvania ballot deadline
A judge in Pennsylvania did not order local officials to count mail ballots received six days after Election Day, contrary to viral misinformation on Twitter claiming so. No such order adjusting the ballot deadline from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14 has been issued by a judge in Pennsylvania, nor has such a case been brought. The deadline was 8 p.m. Tuesday for all mail-in and in-person ballots, except for in Luzerne County, where a judge ordered all polls to remain open until 10 p.m. because of a lack of paper in many precincts.
Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers
The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
Whitmer leads Dixon in early results
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is leading Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in early vote tallying results on Tuesday night, although the Michigan Department of State says it will take up to 24 hours until all absentee ballots are counted and complete unofficial results are reported. With 36%...
Green projected to win Hawaii's gubernatorial race
(The Center Square) - The Associated Press projects Lt. Gov. Josh Green won the Hawaii gubernatorial race defeating another former lieutenant governor, Republican Duke Aiona. Green focused his campaign on the state's affordable housing crisis, promising to build more than 10,000 new affordable housing units in Hawaii over the next four years.
Abbott declares victory, indicates Republicans will win big in South Texas
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared victory in the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday night in McAllen, Texas, winning reelection to his third term. Abbott also declared victory for other Republicans in South Texas. Based on unofficial results, the governor said they also were expected to win their races.
GOP candidates win open races for Idaho lieutenant governor, schools superintendent
Republicans appeared to be easily winning two hotly contested state offices in the races for lieutenant governor and state superintendent of public instruction, with partial results tallied at press time. Longtime Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, led Boise attorney and Democratic nominee Terri Pickens Manweiler for lieutenant governor in...
Election results still rolling in early Wednesday
As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, election results were still being tabulated in Miami County and in several other counties across the state. Here's where some of the contested races stood early Wednesday. Governor. Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly is leading Republican challenger Derek Schmidt 469,929 (50 percent) to 446,828...
Pillen claims victory in governor's race, tight race for county attorney
Flanked by his grandchildren, an at-times emotion Jim Pillen addressed supporters on Tuesday evening, saying the way he ran his campaign for governor has prepared him to lead the state come January. Pillen, the heavy favorite over Democrat Carol Blood in the race for governor, did not participate in any...
Incumbents sweep to victory in Region Indiana House races
Northwest Indiana voters apparently are pleased with their representation in the Indiana House as every incumbent facing a challenger for reelection Tuesday appears to have won a new two-year term. As a result, the Region’s 13-member House delegation likely will continue to be comprised of seven Democratic representatives and six...
Chavez-DeRemer leading McLeod-Skinner in tight race for critical U.S. House seat
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer appeared to be leading Oregon's tightest congressional race, one that could help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives, according early returns in Tuesday's general election. The 5th Congressional District race between Happy Valley Republican Chavez-DeRemer and Terrebonne Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner went back and forth...
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike
Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
Northwest Iowa legislative races see some form of competition
Although a number of state legislative elections in the Sioux City were essentially over before they even began, the same could not be said for several statehouse races in Northwest Iowa. Iowa Senate District 6, Iowa House District 6, Iowa House District 10 and Iowa House District 13 all saw...
Labrador defeats Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general
Former four-term GOP Congressman Raúl Labrador was comfortably leading Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh in the race for Idaho attorney general Tuesday night, with partial results tallied at press time. "We're going to win, and we're going to win big," Labrador declared. "And we're excited about the opportunity to serve...
Chung wins District 91 statehouse seat over Preston
BLOOMINGTON — Democrat Sharon Chung has secured a seat in the Illinois General Assembly, finishing ahead of Republican Scott Preston in the race for the 91st House District. According to unofficial election results, Chung, of Bloomington, won the district with 17,754 votes over Preston’s 16,316 votes Tuesday. “I’m...
Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan locked in tight race for Oregon governor
Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were locked in a tight race for Oregon governor that may not be finalized for days, according to early election results. Preliminary returns released around 8 p.m. Tuesday showed Kotek with a slight edge, but vote counting is expected to continue throughout election night and beyond. Betsy Johnson, running as an unaffiliated candidate, was a distant third.
Protest by Medicaid bidder not expected to delay start of Nebraska managed care contracts
Nebraska Medicaid officials have delayed signing new contracts with private companies to manage most of the state’s $1.8 billion Medicaid services until a protest filed by a losing bidder is resolved. But the Department of Health and Human Services said last week that there should be plenty of time...
Tennesseans approve all four state constitutional amendments
Tennessee voters approved four changes to the state’s Constitution on Tuesday, adding the state’s right-to-work law, updating language dealing with slavery, and defining a contingency if the governor is temporarily incapacitated. A proposal to eliminate the possibility of slavery or involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime received...
Heat pumps will be required in new construction in WA state starting in 2023
Heat pumps will be required for space and water heating in all new home construction in Washington state starting next year. The new rules take effect July 1, 2023, but their impact on the home construction industry and whether or not climate pollution will be reduced remain hotly debated topics among environmentalists, the homebuilding industry and policymakers.
