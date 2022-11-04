Read full article on original website
Here's Proof That The Porsche 718 Is Better Than The BMW M4 CSL
Since its official launch earlier in 2022, the M4 CSL has enjoyed a lot of attention from media. Just recently, the guys over Motorsport Magazine put the sports car on the drag track against the 911 GT3 Touring. Just before that, it had to prove itself against the 911 GT3. Now, the same guys over Motorsport Magazine are back with a new video showing the M4 CSL on the Magny-Cours Circuit. They wanted to see how fast the car was and how good it will do compared to other cars they tested in the past. The result was, of course, full of surprises!
This Funky AEHRA Electric SUV Has Supercar DNA Baked In
The great transition of the automotive industry to electric mobility has many small companies sensing their chance to get a piece of the pie the major manufacturers have been enjoying. And here's another attempt. Aehra is the latest Italian EV startup and has unveiled its first model at its headquarters in Milan. For now, it bears the simple name "SUV" and comes directly with a very special door technology, but technical details are yet to be released.
BMW M4 CSL Vs. Porsche 911 GT3 Touring: The Ultimate Six-Cylinder Race
Many would argue that a Porsche has no competition. And while it may be true in the case of the 911 Turbo S, things might be a bit different for models like the 911 GT3 Touring. In fact, one of the many cars that might stand a chance in front of the GT3 also comes from Germany, the recently launched BMW M4 CSL. The CSL, like the GT3, comes with a six-cylinder engine and has the same 0 to 60 mph sprint time of under 4 seconds. If you are curious to find out what car will win on the drag race, the guys over Motorsport Magazine released a short video that shows the two cars next to one another in a very close race.
SVE Just Made The Cadillac Escalade-V Seem Underpowered
The introduction of high-performance SUVs was kicked into gear when Porsche introduced the Cayenne in the early 2000s, and while the recipe seemed somewhat senseless at the time, fast-forward a few decades later and a bevy of automakers have followed suit. Cadillac recently joined the fray its 682-horsepower Escalade-V, but American tuning brand Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) thinks that the Escalade deserves even more stout performance.
1016 Industries Makes The Lamborghini Urus S Even More Appealing
With Lamborghini unveiling both the Urus Performante and the Urus S in the past months, exotic tuners have a lot more to play with. So far we’ve only seen a lot of updated examples of the Urus, but prepare yourself for an abundance of modified Performante and S models. Los Angeles-based 1016 Industries is the first one to join the party, and it just offered us a preview of its new Vision 2.0 body kit, a series of modifications that completely transforms the look the Urus S.
Wolverine's New Ride Is A Two Wheeled-Exotic From Italy: The V100 Mandello
If you are an obsessed gearhead and also big on comics, this news is going to fulfill your wildest dreams. As a great marketing move, Moto Guzzi is in fact joining forces with Marvel in order to promote their freshly-produced V100 Mandello, and they're doing so by releasing a comic series starring the V100 being ridden by none other than Mr. Wolverine himself. Drawn by Marco Itri and written by Jody Houser, the #1 issue of the series has already been published on Marvel's website, while the following episodes are set to be released soon.
Here's Why Jaguar-Land Rover Should Build More SVR Models
There has always been something a bit alluring about fast Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR) Products. You know the drill, BMW has M, Mercedes-Benz has AMG, and so on. JLR, while a bit late to the game, has had some knock-out performance models of its own. Early on, special high-performance models were designated with an R badge. R models introduced Jaguar’s supercharged era. It wasn’t until the R-S badged cars that Jaguar really turned up the heat. Present-day high-performance JLR products are badged SVR coming from the SVO or “Special Vehicle Operations” department. This team is responsible for making any Jaguar or Land Rover vehicle more capable, faster, and overall more premium. It’s unclear what direction SVO will head toward, but we are excited nonetheless.
Here's How Maserati Could Take The Same Journey As Porsche
With the IPO of Porsche, the Volkswagen Group was able to kill two birds with one stone. On the one hand, the Porsche subsidiary had been pushing for more independence within the group for years, which has now been achieved. Secondly, Volkswagen was able to book almost $10 billion dollars in revenue with the IPO, which will now benefit the technological transformation of the entire Group and thus secure the long-term stability of the company. Porsche's stock market success could therefore now attract an imitator. According to Automotive News, Stellantis is planning an IPO of its subsidiary Maserati.
Going Green: The Bentayga Odyssean Edition Brings a New Milestone on Bentley's Sustainability Journey!
Bentley is known for its enthralling blend of ancient British charm and modern luxury to create vehicle designs that satisfy the soul. The new Bentayga Odyssean Edition maintains this extraordinary craftsmanship and continues to tell Bentley's story of sustainable designs into an electric future of luxury mobility. With only 70 global examples to be produced, there will be a scramble to get one. It draws inspiration from the first sustainable concept car, the EXP 100 GT, and builds on most of its features. The hybrid SUV is made with sustainability in mind, so it has a lot of environmentally friendly materials inside its cabin. It also features a sustainable exterior design. The materials used in the cabin showcase the British charm synonymous with the Bentley. Here's all you need to know about it.
Lotus Knows EVs Are The Future But Isn't Counting Out Synthetic Fuels
The electric car front has been climbing rapidly as automotive manufacturers jump on the bandwagon toward the revolution. With brands ranging from Hyundai to Lamborghini embracing the changes as they come, some companies still insist on finding alternatives to electricity, such as hydrogen or other materials. Some brands, like Lotus, are looking into other sources with synthetic fueling alongside electricity as a future power system for their cars. And they are not alone. Porsche and a few other brands want to remain in the combustion engine market in any way possible, and they are prepared to do the research to allow it.
The Dictator's $1 Million SUV: A Look at the Insane Dartz Prombron
If you were to make a short list of the most bizarre but amazing SUVs ever designed in history, the deluxe edition of the DARTZ Prombron - The Dictator Aladeen Edition MMXXII - would make it to the top. Not only is it exorbitantly expensive, but it also features original gold plating, bulletproof armor, and an elegantly decked-out interior. The designers of this beast follow an aggressive approach to its exterior presentation—a choice that makes it look ridiculous enough to leave a lasting impression. That's the plan - Attract attention, make an impression, set the standard, and leave the tongues wagging.
Would This McLaren Make A Worthy Ferrari 296 GTB Fighter?
The 296 GTB is Ferrari's third mid-engined supercar, placed in between the F8 Tributo and the SF90 Stradale. The model was unveiled in 2021, and just like the SF90 Stradale, it is a plug-in hybrid. Unlike the SF90 that combines a V-8 with three electric motors, however, the 296 GTB features a V-6 engine coupled with a plug-in (PHEV) electric motor. With a total of 818 horsepower under the hood, the 296 GTB is a sports car without competition from either Lamborghini or McLaren. And, while waiting for them to do something about this, Dejan Hristov unveiled the McLaren Ensifera - a hybrid sports car that could give the 296 GTB the business.
The BMW 3 Series Will Be Updated to Look Like the Upcoming i3 Electric Sedan
BMW will launch its new-class architecture of the future in 2025. In addition to new battery and electric motor technologies, the architecture will have an increased recycling rate for new models at the end of their life cycle. And yet, demand for models with Internal combustion engines continues unabated for the German automaker. For this reason, a rethink has begun at BMW that could have far-reaching consequences for the entire model lineup. If the current 3 Series was originally to be the first model to be replaced by a successor on the New Class architecture in 2025, it will now remain in the lineup with far-reaching design adjustments.
All-new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE And GSX-8S Break Cover At EICMA
Kicking off EICMA the right way, Suzuki has unveiled not one but two all-new motorcycles for 2023 - the V-Strom 800DE and the GSX-8S. These models form Suzuki’s new 800cc lineup slot right between the 650cc and 1000cc offerings, instead of replacing the popular SV650 and V-Strom 650. Both 650s will continue to be on sale for now.
2023 Porsche Macan: Performance, Price, And Photos
Eight years after entering the segment, the Porsche Macan remains the perfect balance of practicality, performance, and driving excitement. The Macan offers drivers a smaller option over its larger sibling, the Cayenne while offering a more of a sportscar feel, seating for five, and enough cargo space for up to eight bags of mulch from your local hardware store.
Toyota 1JZ vs 2JZ - Picking The Best Engine Swap
Among the many engines Toyota has built, two stand out. Both of them were conceived in the early 1990s and would go on to power some of the most recognizable Japanese cars ever made. We are talking about the 1JZ and 2JZ engines. Although the technology behind them is now over 30 years old, they are still some of the most popular engines used in builds - like this 2JZ-swapped Dodge Charger, for example. While it's true that the 1JZ and 2JZ differ in displacement (2.5-liters vs. 3.0-liters, respectively), there's a lot more than displacement that separates these two iconic engines.
Zeekr 009 Cures The Minivan Blues With Over 500 Horsepower And Wild Styling
For many enthusiasts, or even just people who enjoy driving, the minivan is one of the most hated styles of vehicle because they are traditionally bland and built for pragmaticism over driver engagement. To many, Minivans represent the end of the fun part of people’s lives, even if they have become more capable for daily use, primed for modifications for van living, or with better and fresher appearances. While there are some vans that are fun and quirky, the consensus is that they are soulless and boring, but is that entirely true?
