Albany Herald
Georgia Bulldogs' defense dominant against heralded Tennessee offense
The Georgia Bulldogs made their point perfectly clear. Go ahead and rank the Bulldogs No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, even if they’re defending champions and undefeated, as well as regarded as the best team by the media in the AP poll.
Albany Herald
Did Georgia Provide a Blueprint to Stopping Tennessee?
There were a lot of predictions ahead of No. 1 Tennessee’s visit to Athens. The Volunteers were an underdog, though many expected them to scorch Georgia’s defense with their high-powered offense. Entering Saturday, Tennessee was averaging 49.4 points per game. They mustered 13 against Georgia. Hendon Hooker, the...
Albany Herald
College Gameday Makes Their Picks in Tennessee vs Georgia
The city of Athens is no stranger to big-time football games or the spotlight of college football, particularly since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart. ESPN's College Gameday seems to have a timeshare in Myers quad in Athens. They were in the Classic City two a year ago, and now again on Saturday for the matchup between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
Albany Herald
Grade Report: Georgia's Offense out Duels Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs reclaimed their label as the best team in college football after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 27-13. In a game that came down to which offense would perform better, Georgia took the win and came out of the gates swinging. In the first half, the Bulldogs scored 21 unanswered points and quickly jumped out on the Volunteers to lead 24-6 at halftime. Due to a downpour of rain and them holding a solid lead, there wasn't much action in the second half, but Georgia's offense did what was needed to secure a win.
Albany Herald
After painful SEC Tournament loss, Georgia women's soccer waits for NCAA Tournament bid
Following an upset win over No. 3 seed Tennessee, Georgia brought supreme confidence into their semifinal matchup with second-seeded and 13th ranked South Carolina in prime-time Thursday night in Pensacola. The Bulldogs looked to avenge their difficult 1-0 loss to the Gamecocks back in September. Thursday night’s meeting between the...
