WOOD
Photos: Mary Free Bed Foundation’s ‘Thrive Gala’ at DeVos Place
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Saturday, Nov. 5, was an evening for the community to come together for a great cause. The Mary Free Bed Foundation hosted its annual “Thrive Gala” at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids to raise proceeds to benefit Mary Free Bed’s Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics. Guests also attended to support the mission of “providing hope and freedom to individuals who need Mary Free Bed.”
kmyu.tv
Location released for second temple in Michigan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
Former Navy SEAL talks to Muskegon students about discipline at new military-style charter school
MUSKEGON, MI – When a friend approached former Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke several years ago about helping open a military-style charter school in Muskegon Heights, he knew it was a “match made in heaven.”. Adeleke – an actor living in San Diego, California – had never even heard...
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
5 races to watch on Nov. 8 Election Day in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – State, local and federal seats, tax proposals and more are on the Nov. 8 ballot in Kent and Ottawa counties. The contest Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be the first general election with new districts in play for federal, state and county seats. In the Grand...
Cannabis dispensary, restaurant and bar to open in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - A group of Michigan and Illinois-based entrepreneurs have partnered to launch Fields Cannary, a Muskegon space where people can enjoy food and entertainment while trying the latest cannabis products. The new business, scheduled to open the summer of 2023 at 420 S. Harvey St., is described as...
wgvunews.org
Holland native named Michigan's Veteran of the Year
The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency has named Travis Snyder Michigan’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. The Holland native served in the Marines from 2012-2018 and is currently enrolled at Grand Valley State University, where he is expected to complete a bachelor’s degree in communications this spring. Snyder serves...
Black Wall Street Muskegon to host Business Pitch event
MUSKEGON, MI - The Black Wall Street Muskegon Business Pitch, a competition to generate innovative business concepts, features more than 30 submissions this year, organizers say. Black Wall Street Muskegon, an organization created to support Black and Brown-owned businesses in the area, is hosting the one-day Nov. 18 event from...
Fox17
Fire decimates West Olive shelter for animals with disabilities
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A fire ripped apart a West Olive animal rescue shelter this weekend, and many of its residents were lost to the blaze. Owners of Phaedra & Phriends are now turning to community donations for help while they mourn the loss of the cats and dogs who didn’t survive.
Take a trip through Muskegon's history with this interactive, true crime event!
Dive into witness statements, evidence, and try to solve a real-life mystery from Muskegon's history.
iheart.com
Two people shot in Grand Rapids on Monday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Monday night. The GRPD say they found a woman at the McDonalds on Michigan Street around 7 p.m. with a gunshot wound. She was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another man...
Former Muskegon house converted into cannabis dispensary
Lucky’s Cannabis Co. has moved into a newly renovated two-story brick house
Fox17
Incarcerated individuals helping stock Muskegon YMCA's Veggie Van
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Instead of people hopping in their cars and traveling to a farmer's market, the Muskegon YMCA has been on a mission to bring fresh produce to members of its community. In 2012, the YMCA created its Veggie Van, which is essentially a year-round mobile farmers market....
WOOD
Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend
Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
Rockford marching band wins state competition ahead of its Rose Bowl Parade performance
DETROIT, MI — A Grand Rapids-area high school marching band that is set to perform at the upcoming Rose Bowl Parade has earned another honor. After a long day of competition Saturday at Ford Field, the Rockford High School marching band took home top honors at the Michigan Competing Band Association state championship.
viatravelers.com
25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Located about 160 miles west of Detroit and 180 miles northeast of Chicago, Grand Rapids boasts countless museums, breweries, buildings with landmark architecture, and dozens of parks. Named “Beer City USA” by USA Today, this city in Kent County straddles the Grand River, 30 miles from Lake Michigan’s shores.
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
5 Muskegon area races to watch in the Nov. 8 general election
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Representation in the state Legislature and a controversial judge race are among those that will be decided at Tuesday’s mid-term election in Muskegon County. Local races in Muskegon’s Nov. 8 general election also include ones for a smaller county board of commissioners, municipal mayoral...
Grand Rapids is pre-processing over 25,000 absentee ballots
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With nearly 2 million Michiganders having requested absentee ballots, some of the state's many clerks had the option to pre-process absentee ballots ahead of Election Day. The pre-processing of ballots was first done in 2020 as a one-time exception due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
mibiz.com
$8M north GR apartment project among recipients of state brownfield grants
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recently awarded a total of $1.73 million in brownfield grants for three redevelopments on contaminated properties in West Michigan. The brownfield grants include $1 million for the Boston Square Together project in Grand Rapids, $430,000 for a multi-building apartment project in...
