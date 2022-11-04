ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

WOOD

Photos: Mary Free Bed Foundation’s ‘Thrive Gala’ at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Saturday, Nov. 5, was an evening for the community to come together for a great cause. The Mary Free Bed Foundation hosted its annual “Thrive Gala” at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids to raise proceeds to benefit Mary Free Bed’s Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics. Guests also attended to support the mission of “providing hope and freedom to individuals who need Mary Free Bed.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
kmyu.tv

Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wgvunews.org

Holland native named Michigan's Veteran of the Year

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency has named Travis Snyder Michigan’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. The Holland native served in the Marines from 2012-2018 and is currently enrolled at Grand Valley State University, where he is expected to complete a bachelor’s degree in communications this spring. Snyder serves...
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Black Wall Street Muskegon to host Business Pitch event

MUSKEGON, MI - The Black Wall Street Muskegon Business Pitch, a competition to generate innovative business concepts, features more than 30 submissions this year, organizers say. Black Wall Street Muskegon, an organization created to support Black and Brown-owned businesses in the area, is hosting the one-day Nov. 18 event from...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Fire decimates West Olive shelter for animals with disabilities

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A fire ripped apart a West Olive animal rescue shelter this weekend, and many of its residents were lost to the blaze. Owners of Phaedra & Phriends are now turning to community donations for help while they mourn the loss of the cats and dogs who didn’t survive.
WEST OLIVE, MI
iheart.com

Two people shot in Grand Rapids on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Monday night. The GRPD say they found a woman at the McDonalds on Michigan Street around 7 p.m. with a gunshot wound. She was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another man...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Incarcerated individuals helping stock Muskegon YMCA's Veggie Van

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Instead of people hopping in their cars and traveling to a farmer's market, the Muskegon YMCA has been on a mission to bring fresh produce to members of its community. In 2012, the YMCA created its Veggie Van, which is essentially a year-round mobile farmers market....
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend

Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
viatravelers.com

25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Located about 160 miles west of Detroit and 180 miles northeast of Chicago, Grand Rapids boasts countless museums, breweries, buildings with landmark architecture, and dozens of parks. Named “Beer City USA” by USA Today, this city in Kent County straddles the Grand River, 30 miles from Lake Michigan’s shores.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WDBO

Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm

HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

5 Muskegon area races to watch in the Nov. 8 general election

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Representation in the state Legislature and a controversial judge race are among those that will be decided at Tuesday’s mid-term election in Muskegon County. Local races in Muskegon’s Nov. 8 general election also include ones for a smaller county board of commissioners, municipal mayoral...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
mibiz.com

$8M north GR apartment project among recipients of state brownfield grants

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recently awarded a total of $1.73 million in brownfield grants for three redevelopments on contaminated properties in West Michigan. The brownfield grants include $1 million for the Boston Square Together project in Grand Rapids, $430,000 for a multi-building apartment project in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

