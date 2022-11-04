Read full article on original website
KEVN
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Governor race 2022 features 3 candidates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Among other races, South Dakotans will vote for a new governor Tuesday. The three contenders in the gubernatorial race include incumbent Republican Kristi Noem, Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint. Polls in South Dakota open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m....
South Dakota's Noem hopes for easy reelection amid '24 buzz
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is hoping for easy reelection over Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith on Tuesday amid speculation she is aiming to run for president in two years. The 50-year-old Republican vaulted to national prominence within the GOP during her first term after she derided government mandates aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 infections. Her reelection campaign has focused on her handling of the state’s economy as well as a promise to convince the Legislature to repeal the state’s tax on groceries. Noem has said she plans to stay in the...
newscenter1.tv
Governor Noem makes one more push for votes before Election Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. —Governor Kristi Noem was in Rapid City Monday night before the election, with a series of guests to campaign alongside her. Governor Noem’s guests included many state officials, some also running or seeking re-election in several positions. The following guests spoke at the rally Monday night:
dakotanewsnow.com
Changes for SD State Penitentiary employees November 9 add to growing frustration, security concerns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While many South Dakotans for eyeing Tuesday’s election, correctional officers at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are looking at the following day when changes are to take place on the job. The main change is the shifts from 12 hours...
KELOLAND TV
Where to find South Dakota election results
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Polls in the central time zone are closed as of 7 p.m. in South Dakota. But voters in the mountain time zone still have an hour to cast a ballot on Election Day 2022. Election polls are open until 7 p.m. local time in...
KELOLAND TV
Campaigns for South Dakota Governor talk of voter comments before Nov. 8
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On the day before election day, the Libertarian candidate for the Democratic candidate for South Dakota governor said the crowds they’ve experienced over the past several weeks have been enthusiastic in their response. Tracey Quint, Libertarian and Democrat Jamie Smith’s campaign responded on...
KELOLAND TV
IM 27: South Dakotans vote on legal marijuana again
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second election in a row, South Dakotans will decide whether marijuana should be legalized in the state. Initiated Measure 27 would legalize marijuana in small amounts for people age 21 and older. The Legislative Research Council’s Fiscal Notes says IM 27 could create “marginal additional revenue in new civil penalty fines” and the state could see a “minimal decrease in expenses due to decreased incarceration for marijuana-related offenses.”
newscenter1.tv
Republican candidates hold rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and other GOP candidates hold rally at The Monument in Rapid City. Chris Nelson, Candidate for Public Utilities Commissioner. Brock Greenfield, Candidate for Commissioner of School and Public Lands. Dan Lederman, Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party. Governor Kristi Noem.
KELOLAND TV
Tension between Noem, Legislature stalls housing program
The sometimes strained relationship between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the GOP-led Legislature has led in part to delayed implementation of a $200 million program aimed at building critical workforce housing in South Dakota. In a series of emails sent to South Dakota News Watch, the Republican governor and a...
kynt1450.com
Noem Visits Yankton
Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem visited Yankton over the weekend. Noem, who is up for re-election in the 2022 General Election, hosted a town hall at JoDean’s on Saturday…. Noem is facing Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith in the 2022 General Election.
dakotanewsnow.com
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland Election Day Reminders
Some election day reminders to help local voters get to the polls on time. Absentee ballots must be received by the auditor's office by poll close tomorrow. For voters in Iowa, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. For Nebraska voters, polls are open from 8 a.m....
sdstandardnow.com
Adelstein’s closing argument: We must reject morally bankrupt Kristi Noem, elect smart, decent Jamie Smith
This election is far too important for me to sit on the sidelines and not fight for South Dakota. I have been fortunate to represent many of you in the Legislature and have worked hard for all people in our state. I have served on five Republican governors’ transition teams.
siouxlandnews.com
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota senate candidate Joel Koskan accused of grooming, abusing child
A man running for a seat in the South Dakota senate is facing criminal charges.
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa's Secretary of State encourages voters to turn in absentee ballots in-person.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Almost 95% of Iowans who requested an absentee ballot have returned it. But for those who haven't, Iowa's Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans to turn them into your county auditor directly instead of mailing them back. Absentee ballots now have to be...
