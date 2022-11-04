SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area which includes the Pierre and Aberdeen areas beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Friday morning. This storm system will start to move into the region Tuesday and bring a chance for a few showers. Highs Tuesday will be in the 50s with some areas getting close to 60. As this storm moves northeast and evolves, we could have some thunderstorms move through Wednesday into Thursday in the eastern part of the region with snow out to the west before everything wraps up Friday morning.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 12 HOURS AGO