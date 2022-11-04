Read full article on original website
Anthony Fauci warns of a 'twindemic' this winter as CDC data shows influenza cases have quadrupled in two months - but Covid continues to fizzle out
Dr Anthony Fauci has warned of a 'twindemic' this winter as cases of the flu surge in the US - quadrupling over the past two months. Latest official data shows there were more than 1,000 patients with flu in the week ending October 1 — up 303 per cent compared to the first week of August.
Consumer Reports.org
Why Older Adults Need Special Flu Shots
For many years, people who are 65 or older have had the option to get a flu shot that’s specially formulated for them. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declined to recommend that older adults get these shots instead of the standard flu shot options. This flu season, that has changed.
Flu season arrives early with highest severity in over a decade
Influenza is hitting the U.S. harder and earlier this year, data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday shows. Driving the news: Flu season, which usually starts to pick up in October and peaks between January and February, arrived about six weeks early with particularly high illness in the U.S. South and Southeast, according to the CDC.
Healthline
Diabetes and the Flu Shot: What You Should Know
Whenever a nip of cold is in the air, and coughs and sneezes ring out in public places, you know it’s flu season again. If you live with diabetes, you’re probably being prodded to go get a flu shot and related vaccines. People with diabetes (PWDs) face a.
The U.S. may be headed for a ‘tripledemic,’ but one doctor has an urgent warning to parents about the flu in particular
If it feels like there are multiple viruses floating around all at once, that’s because there are. With a seemingly new COVID variant every season, an unusually high number of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections for this time of year, and flu season right around the corner, experts warn of a potential “tripledemic” this winter. But just how concerned should parents be?
WebMD
Is It Flu, RSV or COVID? Experts Fear the ‘Tripledemic’
Oct. 25, 2022 – Just when we thought this holiday season, finally, would be the back-to-normal one, some infectious disease experts are warning that a so-called tripledemic – influenza, COVID-19, and RSV – may be in the forecast. The warning isn’t without basis. The flu season...
BBC
US hospital flu cases hit 10-year high as vaccinations fall
US influenza hospital admissions have hit the highest rate in a decade as vaccinations sag, US officials say. They said adults have received five million fewer influenza jabs this year compared with the same time last year. Health experts are worried a so-called tripledemic of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)...
Texas girls among first children in US to die from flu this season
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County officials have confirmed to ValleyCentral that a 3-year-old girl’s death earlier this month was flu-related. The CDC on Friday morning updated its pediatric flu death data to reflect that one child had died due to flu this season in the United States. Based on that data, ValleyCentral initially reported that death came from the Rio Grande Valley, but Texas the Department State Health Services later said the Hidalgo County girl was the second death in Texas.
Flu vaccination guidelines for people aged 65 and older has changed this year
For most people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a simple message regarding flu vaccines - get one. For people 65 and older, the message is a little more specific this year. People ages 6 to 64 are advised to use any licensed, age-appropriate influenza vaccine. The options...
News-Medical.net
An estimated 15% of U.S. adults infected with SARS-CoV-2 have long-COVID
In a recent study published in the journal JAMA Network Open, researchers in the United States estimated the sociodemographic factors associated with and prevalence of post-acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) symptom sequelae (PASC) or long COVID (LCOVID). They also assessed the association of vaccination status and dominant strain at the time of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection with the risk of LCOVID development.
KAAL-TV
CDC: Flu vaccine uptake low as RSV, influenza continue to spread
(ABC News) – Flu vaccine uptake is lower this year compared to last year even as the U.S. experiences a resurgence of respiratory viruses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. About 18.7 million flu vaccine doses have been administered to adults in pharmacies as of the...
Bay News 9
Health officials: Wave of respiratory virus cases hitting early
Respiratory viruses are surging across the United States — and unlike two years ago, COVID-19 is only part of the problem — federal health officials said Friday. Respiratory viruses are surging across the United States — and unlike two years ago, COVID-19 is only part of the problem — federal health officials said Friday.
Black Americans 80% More Likely To Be Hospitalized For Flu: CDC
New data released by the CDC highlights the racial and ethnic disparities in flu hospitalizations and vaccinations.
Flu hospitalizations hit decade high amid early viral surge
The U.S. is seeing the highest flu hospitalization rates in a decade for this time of year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, with people ages 65 and up hit the hardest, followed by young children. The rise comes as other respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus,...
KEYT
US flu season off to a fast start as other viruses spread
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. flu season is off to an unusually fast start. That’s adding to an autumn mix of viruses that have been filling hospitals and doctor waiting rooms. The winter flu season usually flu ramps up in December or January. Reports of another respiratory virus, RSV, also continue to increase nationally, although health officials are optimistic that they are seeing some early signs that the wave of RSV may be starting to wane. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new respiratory illness data on Friday.
News-Medical.net
Influenza hospitalizations at highest level in ten years, predicting a severe U.S. flu season
On November 4, 2022, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published their weekly Influenza Surveillance Report for Week 43 (October 23, 2022, to October 29, 2022). With a cumulative hospitalization rate of 2.9/100,000 cases, which amounted to a total of 4,326 patients hospitalized during Week 43, influenza infection and hospitalization rates continue to increase at an alarmingly fast and early rate this year.
A Tridemic Is Possible as COVID, Flu, and RSV Surge — Here's How to Stay Safe
In 2021, the US experienced a "twindemic" as a fall COVID-19 surge overlapped with flu season. This year, experts are worried about the possibility of something even more concerning: a "tridemic" or "tripledemic" created by simultaneous surges of COVID, the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a respiratory virus causing cold symptoms that can become severe in young children and immunocompromised people. The flu is always common this time of year, and fall COVID-19 spikes are becoming common, but the nationwide surge in RSV may have caught some of us by surprise.
CNET
RSV Cases Are Surging. Here's What to Know
Respiratory viruses like COVID-19 and influenza often spread and peak during winter, when people travel for the holidays and spend more time indoors and breathing the same air. We've already been warned that we are likely in for a rough flu season this year, as public health measures like mask-wearing are phased out after a few years of COVID-19 precautions. But parents could be especially concerned now amid reports of more children than usual getting sick with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and infection waves starting earlier than normal.
Here’s How Many Americans Have Had the Flu So Far This Year, the CDC Says
This flu season was projected to be a tough one. While it’s definitely not too late to get your flu shot, 2022 data from Australia’s earlier flu season indicated that North America could see some of the worst flu infection rates in years. As chilly weather shuffles us...
