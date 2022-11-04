ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NY Governor's Race: Hochul vs. Zeldin

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul is facing a challenge from Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin in what's turning out to be a battleground race, that could have nationwide implications. Hochul had held a sizeable lead over Zeldin until the final weeks leading up to...
Hochul attends final rally in her hometown of Buffalo before Election Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul spent her final hours before Election Day rallying supporters in her hometown of Buffalo. With the race against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin closer than expected, Hochul was joined by key Democratic leaders from the region in her last push for votes. "I never...
Bail Reform in NY: what the data does and doesn't say ahead of election day

Republicans like Lee Zeldin in races across New York State have positioned themselves as the solution to a crime wave they say democratic policies are exclusively responsible for; the data isn't that simple. The term "bail reform" has become a catchall lightning rod for the state GOP. The laws they're...
How New Jersey's tight midterm races could flip the House

TRENTON, N.J. (TND) — Several congressional races in New Jersey stand to play a pivotal role in which party retains control of the House of Representatives. 10 of New Jersey's congressional seats are held by Democrats heading into Tuesday, compared to only two belonging to Republicans. However, challenges from multiple Republican candidates threaten to flip that.
Early voting ends in New York, see how many cast their ballot early

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Early voting has come to a close in New York state, as nearly 32,000 thousand voters casted their ballots early in Onondaga County so far. The total number of votes cast after the polls closed at 5 P.M. Sunday evening was 31,961, with the Onondaga County Board of Elections reporting nearly 4,000 of those votes on the final day of early voting.
Which political newcomer will be the new representative for CNY's NY-22?

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The two candidates running for New York’s 22nd Congressional District seat disagree on nearly everything but have some similarities in their backgrounds. Francis Conole (D) and Brandon Williams (R) are both political newcomers who have never been in office and military veterans with ties to Central New York.
Campaign donations add up, but do they bring voters to the polls?

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — With only a few days left before the general election- New York's gubernatorial candidates have ramped up campaigning efforts. While supporters have ramped up donation efforts- candidates hope that money will translate to more voters casting ballots. In the final stretch leading up to...
Final days before Election night; Democrats gather at union rally

Syracuse, N.Y. — Election Day is inching closer and closer and candidates are making their final push before voters head to the polls on Election night. There are a number of races on the ballot including Congress, State Senate and the biggest one, New York Governor race. Each candidate is still encouraging voters to make sure they go out and vote.
Gov. Hochul announces millions to improve security for nonprofits on preventing hate crime

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul has announced that she is earmarking millions of dollars to help nonprofit, community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks. The state is now accepting applications for those groups for new security projects and cybersecurity projects, a first time consideration for funding.
Final Free Fishing Day of 2022 in NYS to be held on Veterans Day

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The final statewide Free Fishing Day of 2022 will be held on Friday, November 11 in honor of veterans, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The final Free Fishing Day will coincide with Veterans Day as fishing is considered one of the most therapeutic outdoor activities, making it an ideal activity for veterans, those currently serving in the military, and all New Yorkers looking to enjoy the outdoors.
AAA: Tight supply continues to push gas prices up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse on Monday morning is $3.78. That's up 5 cents from last week. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.80, up 4 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.87, up 5 cents since last Monday.
Central New Yorkers get out to enjoy the warm weather

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Usually at the beginning of November, people in Central New York would be taking out their winter jackets and putting the snowbrush back in the car. However, warm temperatures led a lot of people to get outside today to places like the Onondaga Lake Parkway. The...
Subtropical storm Nicole to strengthen before Florida landfall

Nicole is currently classified as a subtropical storm but is expected to intensify into a tropical storm later this afternoon. This will happen as thunderstorms and strong winds become more concentrated around the low-pressure center. A gradual west or northwest track will lead Nicole directly into the Bahamas and the...
