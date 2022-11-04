Read full article on original website
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
pix11.com
Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx
Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the e-commerce giant has set it sights on the northeast Bronx, where it is set to take over an unconventional space. Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx. Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Story Of ‘Fat Pete’ Chiodo, The Mobster Who Was Too Heavy To Be Killed
Peter Chiodo was a high-ranking New York gangster in the late 1980s, until he defied his bosses — then survived their attempt on his life because his weight protected him from the bullets. Peter Chiodo, a 400-pound mobster better known as “Fat Pete,” was street-smart enough to survive his...
fox5ny.com
High-rise fire in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The FDNY was fighting a two-alarm high-rise fire in the Bronx. Flames were pouring out of the 18-story building just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The building is on Sedgwick Ave. in the Morris Heights section. The flames appeared to be concentrated in a 7th-floor apartment. The building is near the Cross-Bronx Expressway.
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
fox5ny.com
NYC man allegedly chopped up ex-girlfriend, lived with body parts for a month
NEW YORK - Brooklyn man has been arraigned on an indictment charging him with the murder and dismemberment of his girlfriend, whose remains were found in suitcases in her East New York apartment. He allegedly lived among the body parts for a month. Parts of D'Asia Johnson, 22, were found...
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
Man, 21, beaten, robbed of $4K watch by group in Midtown
The NYPD is looking to identify a trio wanted for beating a man then robbing him of his watch in Midtown late last month, authorities said.
“Invisible” Bobcat: The Viral Photo that’s Stumping New York
The camouflage of one of the Hudson Valley's most elusive predators was recently put to the test. A viral photo is stumping hundreds of people by asking the simple question: "can you spot the bobcat?" Bobcats in the Hudson Valley, NY. Bobcats are one of the few animals in New...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People: Walter
Stories of "mole people" have always intrigued me. Years ago I went urban exploring in search of these mole people living in the tunnels under New York City. I found some of them in the Freedom Tunnel, a train tunnel that runs under the West Side highway. This tunnel is...
Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Prize From CASH4LIFE Ticket Purchased At Manhattan Store
A man has claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Anthony Young, a resident of Lawrence, New Jersey, claimed the CASH4LIFE second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn on Dec. 14, 2021, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The second prize guarantees a...
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
Landlord still person of interest in missing Manhattan tenants cold case
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Joel Seidemann, a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, showed us the large folder from a 1997 missing persons investigation he now believes is a homicide case. When we asked Seidemann if he thinks Camden Sylvia and her partner, Michael Sullivan, are dead, his response was short: “Yes, I […]
38 injured in multi-alarm fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured, according to the FDNY. A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said […]
Subway rider stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx
NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
Owners of company providing services to NYC migrants are major supporters of governors who bused them north
Rows of cots inside the encampment on Randall's Island where SLSCO is under contract to provide services to asylum seekers. According to campaign finance records, the family that owns and operates SLSCO, a Galveston-based company hired by the city to provide services to asylum seekers at emergency response centers, has given generously to governors in Texas and Florida. The Council's immigration committee chair is calling on the city to “ditch” the company. [ more › ]
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Centre Daily
Steakhouse customer stabs man at nearby table who argued with employee, NY cops say
A customer at a New York City steakhouse stabbed a fellow patron after becoming “irate” about the fact that he was arguing with an employee, according to the New York City Police Department. The customer was sitting at a nearby table at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan...
Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
