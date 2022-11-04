ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Inside Indiana Business

Jeffersonville auto parts plant to close, 123 lose jobs

Illinois-based auto parts maker Tenneco Automotive Operating Co. has notified the state it will permanently close its factory in Jeffersonville, leaving more than 120 workers without jobs at the plant. The WARN notice says Tenneco is shuttering the factory because of the loss of business that represents 21% of revenue at the Indiana plant. The facility, which is across the Ohio River from Louisville, manufactures ride control and emissions products for vehicles.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD data shows lowest number of monthly homicides for Oct.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist tracking gun violence through Louisville Metro Police data confirmed Oct. showed the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least three years. There have been 137 homicides so far this year, six of them happened in Oct., LMPD homicide data showed. Christopher...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 2:45p.m. officers responded to a report of shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they located an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Two Louisville Prospects Join Forces

LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana

Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

