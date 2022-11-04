Read full article on original website
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare provides update on west Louisville hospital, names chief administrative officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As construction equipment, piles of rocks, and "Opening 2024" signs all show promise of a soon-to-be hospital in Louisville's West End, Norton Healthcare said its west Louisville hospital is being built on the foundation of what community members want to see in their backyard. Norton Healthcare...
wdrb.com
After spending millions, TARC's downtown Louisville electric bus fleet sits idle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From his TARC stop at Broadway and 10th street to GE Building No. 5, Lanice Malone Jr. said it takes 45 minutes to get to work each day on the bus. Friday was even worse. "This bus is already late, so I'm probably going to get...
wdrb.com
Dr. Anthony Fauci receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Muhammad Ali Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Muhammad Ali Center held its largest fundraiser of the year with its annual Humanitarian Awards on Saturday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. He also spent time in Louisville prior to the event that was themed as "peace."
Wave 3
Southern Indiana school returns to mask mandate after rise in illnesses
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana School is returning to a mask mandate after attendance takes a major dip. The students at Community Montessori in New Albany are out of the classroom Friday. They weren’t there Thursday either. There’s been a rise in sicknesses that have kept...
Inside Indiana Business
Jeffersonville auto parts plant to close, 123 lose jobs
Illinois-based auto parts maker Tenneco Automotive Operating Co. has notified the state it will permanently close its factory in Jeffersonville, leaving more than 120 workers without jobs at the plant. The WARN notice says Tenneco is shuttering the factory because of the loss of business that represents 21% of revenue at the Indiana plant. The facility, which is across the Ohio River from Louisville, manufactures ride control and emissions products for vehicles.
WLKY.com
Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
WLKY.com
Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville; children being hospitalized with severe symptoms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There has been a sharp rise in flu cases. “Our ER has been very full. Our children's hospital has been really full, and that's uncommon to see this early in the respiratory season,” said Dr. Heather Felton. Felton, a pediatrician with Norton Healthcare, says she's...
Wave 3
Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think
Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7. Updated: 4 hours ago. In this East End district, a Democratic incumbent...
wdrb.com
Pro-life, pro-choice supporters seeing 'ugly behavior' days leading up to Amendment 2 vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passions are running high just days before the 2022 midterm elections as Kentucky voters are deciding on a constitutional amendment in the state centered on abortion. Political signs lining streets have become a hallmark of election season, and this year is no different. As Election Day...
wdrb.com
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
Wave 3
Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
Wave 3
LMPD data shows lowest number of monthly homicides for Oct.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist tracking gun violence through Louisville Metro Police data confirmed Oct. showed the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least three years. There have been 137 homicides so far this year, six of them happened in Oct., LMPD homicide data showed. Christopher...
wdrb.com
48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 2:45p.m. officers responded to a report of shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they located an...
Louisville Basketball: Two Louisville Prospects Join Forces
Kanye West continues to prove himself as a polarizing figure who does not seem to adhere to the world’s standards of normal. He marches to the beat of his own drum and plays by his own rules. Ye rose to the top of the rap world with albums like Late Registration and College Dropout. But he was able to stay at the top through music, fashion, endorsements, and marrying Kim Kardashian.
wdrb.com
What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana
Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
WLKY.com
Police: 1 person killed, 1 hospitalized in crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A person has died in a car crash in Washington County, Kentucky. The Washington County Sheriff's Office shared via Facebook Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle had rolled over in a crash one mile west of exit 42 on the Bluegrass Parkway. Another...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Public Works asking for help in stopping illegal dumping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Public Works said illegal dumping is getting out of hand. Two men were recently seen dumping trash in an alley on River Park Drive. In another instance, a man is seen doing the same thing on Greenwood Avenue. But the sold waste enforcement team...
Jefferson County Historical Society in Madison tries to keep the story of a nearly forgotten jewelry designer alive
Born in 1933, Bill Smith grew up in Madison, Ind. He created striking jewelry pieces often in gold and pearls.
