YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Senior wide receiver Alec DelSignore joined D.J. Yokley to talk about his final football season. DelSignore has been the most targeted receiver throughout the season. DelSignore has been so good that teams have started to double him on the outside. Alec talks about this senior class and the friendships they have built on and off the field, along with his excitement for his teammates success. To learn more about senior wide receiver Alec DelSignore, check out this player profile brought to you by:
Vindicator file photo / November 10, 1960 | John Griffith and Mrs. Sidney Moyer of the Youngstown Players, joined by Mrs. L.D. McPhee, executive director of the Mahoning Chapter of the Red Cross, and Dr. Sidney M. Berkowitz, a board member, gave a stirring recitation of the exploits of volunteers in the early days of the Red Cross at the chapter’s anniversary dinner 62 years ago.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Orlando “King Soto” Cepada Soto, Sr., 38, Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Soto, Sr., was born on June 23, 1984 in Youngstown a son of Allan Dwight Lee, Sr. and Wilma Soto. Orlando worked delightedly...
